6 Can’t Miss College Football Games of the 2023-24 Season

The 2023 NCAA football season has been a whirlwind, but there are still more games to look forward to. Here are the remaining can’t-miss college football games to watch during the 2023-2024 regular season. Plus, you can watch them all with DIRECTV!

6 COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES TO WATCH

From heavyweight non-conference matchups to neutral-site games to end-of-the-season clashes, here are the games to keep an eye on for the rest of the season.

OHIO STATE AT NOTRE DAME

Saturday, September 23, at 7:30 p.m. on NBC

When two teams as talented as these go head-to-head, you can bet it’s going to be a good game. And what a game it was. The young Kyle McCord showed off what he and the team could do, as they converted play after play, keeping steady with the Fighting Irish. And while the game looked to be in Notre Dame’s favor, McCord brought his team back from a 4-point deficit with a 1-yard touchdown by Chip Trayanum with 1 second left in the game.

N.C. STATE AT CLEMSON

Saturday, October 28 at 2:00pm EST on CW Network

What to watch for: This ACC matchup has been one of the most exciting conference games over the past few years. Despite the odds being in Clemson’s favor at the beginning of the game, NC State was able to pull the victory out from under them thanks to KC Concepcion’s two touchdowns (one being a 72-yard catch).

This was NC State’s second win against Clemson in ten years, making it a huge victory for the Wolfpack.

GEORGIA AT TENNESSEE

Saturday, November 18 at 3:30pm EST on CBS

Even if this college football matchup wasn’t a can’t-miss before, it certainly is this year. The Georgia Bulldogs will have a chance at an SEC regular season three-peat (going 8-0 in three consecutive seasons). No team in the SEC has accomplished that feat since the league’s schedule changed more than 30 years ago.

FLORIDA STATE AT FLORIDA

Our game vs. FSU will be at 7 PM ET on ESPN. 🐊 pic.twitter.com/kMDhpzonLa — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 13, 2023

Saturday, November 25 AT 7:00pm EST on ESPN

It doesn’t matter where in the country you live; the FSU-UF rivalry runs deep. And with the Seminole’s current 10-game win streak and perfect record to uphold, this game is going to be one to remember. Even though the Gators haven’t had a stellar season, they’ll be on home turf, plus it’s the team’s senior night. Watch on primetime to find out if the Gators can compete with No. 4 in the NCAA.

SEC CHAMPIONSHIP: GEORGIA VS. ALABAMA

Saturday, December 2 at 4:00pm EST on CBS

The games have been played and the top two teams in the SEC have been decided, and they’ll compete for the SEC Championship on December 2, 2023. SEC Eastern Division winners, the Bulldogs, will compete against SEC West Division winners, the Crimson Tide. One of the most contentious rivalries in the NCAA, this is a game you don’t want to miss, no matter what team you root for.

AMERICA’S GAME: ARMY VS. NAVY

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00pm EST on CBS

America’s Game is coming to New England! The annual Army vs. Navy matchup will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on December 9, 2023. After an overtime finish put the Army Black Knights ahead of Navy in the 2022 matchup, the Midshipmen will be looking for redemption. With the team’s current performance, however, that may or may not be possible.

