After a decade on our TV screens, we are getting ready to say goodbye to Red and the rest of The Blacklist crew at the end of Season 10. The final season, which began premiering in February 2023, will conclude with a two-hour season finale on July 13 at 8/7c on NBC.

How are fans feeling about the end of this era? And what questions are viewers still asking – and will they be answered by the end of the series? We go over all that and more, including how you can catch up with the show with your DIRECTV subscription in time for the season finale.

WHAT IS ‘THE BLACKLIST’?

For ten seasons, The Blacklist has changed the way we think about crime and police procedural shows. Rather than frame the show through the eyes of well-meaning detectives or profilers, we get the perspective of Raymond “Red” Reddington, an ex-military officer turned notorious fugitive who becomes an informant to the FBI after years of evading their capture.

With that foundation, it’s no surprise to see how successful the show has become over the years. Especially when you consider the sheer talent of James Spader, who plays the role of Red. Known for playing eccentric characters with iffy morals, Spader has fallen into the role perfectly, and we’ve enjoyed watching every moment.

CAUTION: Season 1-9 Spoilers Ahead

The show follows a regular pattern, with each episode focusing on a different high-profile criminal that are on the “blacklist.” Alongside Red for 8 seasons is FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) who assists in capturing the criminals Red sets his sights on. After the unexpected and tragic death of Keen in the Season 8 finale, Red and the team spend Season 9 trying to avenge her death.

The shocking conclusion to Season 9 revealed that one of Red’s own – Marvin – was behind Keen’s murder, and before taking his own life, outed Red to Wujing, a Blacklister from Season 1. With only a few episodes of the series left, here are some of the things we are expecting to see before the end.

WHAT IS SEASON 10 OF ABOUT?

No Season 10 Spoilers!

With Red’s informant status in the hands of infamous Blacklister, we knew word was bound to get out. And as the power of numbers goes, two Blacklisters (or more) seeking revenge against Red and his team are more dangerous than one. We’ll have to watch to see how Red gets out of this one, as it will surely involve some unexpected (and possibly illegal) twists and turns.

Season 10 will also introduce us to Siya Malek, an MI-6 agent who is the daughter of Meera Malek. Meera was killed during an operation in Season 1, and Siya is ready to find out what happened.

We can also expect to see some sweet moments – including bonding between Red and Agnes and potential romantic interests for Red (insert smirk face).

But of course, those moments are balanced with suspense, frustration and violence from the Task Force as they face more scrutiny than ever before.

WHO IS RETURNING TO ‘THE BLACKLIST’ CAST?

At the end of Season 9, we sadly said goodbye to a few Task Force members, namely FBI Special Agent Aram Mojtabi (Amir Arison) and FBI agent Alina Park (Laura Sohn).

Apart from the addition of Siya (Anya Banerjee), the cast should look pretty familiar:

James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington

Diego Klattenhoff as FBI agent Donald Ressler

Harry Lennix as Assistant Director for Counter Terrorism Harry Cooper

Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, Red’s bodyguard

WHERE TO WATCH ‘THE BLACKLIST’?

The Blacklist is a one-of-a-kind show people will be watching long after the final episode premieres. For those already caught up to Season 10, you can watch new episodes live on NBC on Thursdays at 8/7c. And make sure to record the rest of the season on your DIRECTV DVR to make sure you never miss a moment of the action!

You can also watch Seasons 1-3 through your DIRECTV subscription online, on TV or on the DIRECTV App. If you aren’t a DIRECTV customer yet, it’s easy to switch!

Check out our four packages to decide which one is right for you. And don’t forget to record the series on your DVR so you can watch when you want, wherever you want.

Frequently Asked Questions When is The Blacklist Season 10 release date? Season 10 of The Blacklist premiered on February 26, 2023. Halfway through the season, episodes started being released on Thursday at 8/7c. The final episode will be a 2-hour finale airing on Thursday, July 13 2023, starting at 8/7c. How many episodes of the Blacklist Season 10 will there be? Season 10 will have 22 episodes. Where can I watch the Blacklist on TV? The Blacklist airs on NBC and is available to watch with your DIRECTV membership. The episodes are also available on Peacock the day after they premiere.

