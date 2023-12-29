Australian Open 2024 TV Schedule: Where to Watch in US

For tennis fans, the start of the new year means that the Australian Open is right around the corner. In 2024, the first of four Grand Slam tournaments will take place from January 14 through January 28. This post will go over the Australian Open TV schedule, including match times and broadcasting networks, so you don’t miss a second of the action.

WHEN IS THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN?

The Australian Open has been expanded from 14 to 15 days and will take place between January 14 and January 28. Because of the extra day of play, the first round of the tournament will be split into 3 days, to give more fans a chance to see the players on the court in person.

Unfortunately for US tennis fans, the majority of matches will take place in the middle of the night, so it might be hard to catch them live. But with DIRECTV you can record as much of the tournament as you want, so you can catch the action after you get those precious 8 hours in.

WHAT NETWORK IS THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT ON?

Fans will have to tune into a few different channels to catch the most of the Australian Open; those networks are ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ABC. ESPN is the official broadcaster of the event in the US, and the men’s and women’s finals will air on ESPN.

You can watch the Australian Open in the US with DIRECTV on ESPN (channel 206), ESPN2 (channel 209) and ABC (check local listings for channel number). Fans can access ESPN+ through an internet connected device, but it will require a paid subscription to gain access.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN TV SCHEDULE FOR US FANS

With a few weeks before the Australian Open, the tournament schedule is still considered to be a provisional schedule, which means the information below may be adjusted before the event begins.

Below you’ll find each day of the Grand Slam tournament along with the events scheduled to take place that day. Each day of the tournament consists of two sessions until the final two days, which only have one session each.

As more information is released, we will update this post with the channels airing the various sessions in the US. Check back here before the event begins so you know which channels to record and when.

DAY 1: JANUARY 14 (7 P.M. ON 1/13 IN US)

Men’s Singles: Round 1

Women’s Singles: Round 1

DAY 2: JANUARY 15

Men’s Singles: Round 1

Women’s Singles: Round 1

DAY 3: JANUARY 16

Men’s Singles: Round 1

Women’s Singles: Round 1

Men’s Doubles: Round 1

Women’s Doubles: Round 1

DAY 4: JANUARY 17

Men’s Singles: Round 2

Women’s Singles: Round 2

Men’s Doubles: Round 1

Women’s Doubles: Round 1

DAY 5: JANUARY 18

Men’s Singles: Round 2

Women’s Singles: Round 2

Men’s Doubles: Round 1

Women’s Doubles: Round 1

Mixed Doubles: Round 1

DAY 6: JANUARY 19

Men’s Singles: Round 3

Women’s Singles: Round 3

Men’s Doubles: Round 2

Women’s Doubles: Round 2

Mixed Doubles: Round 1

DAY 7: JANUARY 20

Men’s Singles: Round 3

Women’s Singles: Round 3

Men’s Doubles: Round 2

Women’s Doubles: Round 2

Mixed Doubles: Round 1

DAY 8: JANUARY 21

Men’s Singles: Round 4

Women’s Singles: Round 4

Men’s Doubles: Round 3

Women’s Doubles: Round 3

Mixed Doubles: Round 2

DAY 9: JANUARY 22

Men’s Singles: Round 4

Women’s Singles: Round 4

Men’s Doubles: Round 3

Women’s Doubles: Round 3

Mixed Doubles: Round 2

DAY 10: JANUARY 23

Men’s Singles: Quarterfinal

Women’s Singles: Quarterfinal

Men’s Doubles: Quarterfinal

Women’s Doubles: Quarterfinal

Mixed Doubles: Quarterfinal

DAY 11: JANUARY 24

Men’s Singles: Quarterfinal

Women’s Singles: Quarterfinal

Men’s Doubles: Quarterfinal

Women’s Doubles: Quarterfinal

Mixed Doubles: Semifinal

DAY 12: JANUARY 25

Men’s Singles: No matches

Women’s Singles: Semifinal

Men’s Doubles: Semifinal

Women’s Doubles: No matches

Mixed Doubles: No matches

DAY 13: JANUARY 26

Men’s Singles: Semifinal

Women’s Singles: No matches

Men’s Doubles: Final*

Women’s Doubles: Semifinal

Mixed Doubles: Final*

DAY 14: JANUARY 27

Men’s Singles: No matches

Women’s Singles: Final

Men’s Doubles: Final*

Women’s Doubles: No matches

Mixed Doubles: Final*

DAY 15: JANUARY 28

Men’s Singles: Final

Women’s Singles: No matches

Men’s Doubles: No matches

Women’s Doubles: Final

Mixed Doubles: No matches

*match dates may swap depending on results

WATCH AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2024 AND MORE TENNIS WITH DIRECTV

With DIRECTV, tennis fans can watch more of the sport they love without the hassle. Whether you’re watching matches live or recording them to your DIRECTV Gemini device, you’ll never worry about keeping up with the action on the court.

And with DIRECTV Sports Pack, you can get access to all the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, Tennis Channel and so much more.

For new customers, find out how to get Sports Pack included for your first three months. Just in time for the Australian Open! Learn more today.

Frequently Asked Questions When is the 2024 Australian Open tennis tournament? The Australian Open will take place from January 14-28, 2024. This will be the first time the Grand Slam tournament is expanded to 15 days. Where can I watch the Australian Open on TV in the United States? The networks broadcasting the Australian Open are ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ & ABC. How many Grand Slam tournaments are there throughout the year? There are four Grand Slam tournaments, or majors, during the year. The first is the Australian Open, then the French Open (aka Roland Garros) followed by Wimbledon and finally the US Open.

