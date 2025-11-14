Guide to ‘Landman’ Season 2 Cast & Characters

Last year’s breakout hit from Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Landman, is officially back with Season 2, and the stakes have never been higher. Tommy Norris returns — now stepping into his powerful new role as President of M-Tex — while Cami Miller becomes his unexpected new boss. And with being in debt to a cartel boss, the pressure is only mounting for the savviest landman in West Texas.

To help you get ready for the new episodes, here’s the ultimate Landman Season 2 cast and character guide, covering every returning star and new face joining the series. For details on when and where to watch, don’t miss our full Landman Season 2 watch guide.

Cast & Characters of ‘Landman’ Season 2

Here are the main characters that will shape Landman Season 2.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris

Billy Bob Thornton (Sling Blade, A Simple Plan, Friday Night Lights) returns as Tommy Norris, a lawyer and petroleum Landman — or at least that’s what it says on his resume.

In reality, Tommy is a fixer, the guy his current employer, M-Tex Oil, and the president, Monty Miller (Jon Hamm), sends in when a deal turns messy, dangerous and/or political.

A tough — even ruthless — leader, someone not afraid to get their hands dirty. That’s what it takes to be a Landman, and Tommy embodies those traits to a tee.

But he’s trying not to. When he’s not navigating the blur between legal and illegal businesses with law enforcement and the cartel, Tommy is trying to put a family back together.

He wants a relationship with his kids Ainsley and Cooper and his ex-wife Angela even if that means running into her new husband.

Season 2 finds Tommy on all new terrain.

(Spoilers ahead)

Monty’s passing has thrust Tommy into the new role of running M-Tex while reporting to Monty’s wife Cami (Demi Moore). Cami ultimately decides what happens with the company.

With a new reality settling under his feet, Tommy is kidnapped by the local cartel who is seeking revenge. They torture him to the brink of death where visions of his family flash before his eyes.

Tommy is miraculously saved by Gallino, the big boss of the cartel, who doesn’t want to see a valuable ally killed.

And then there’s life at home. Tommy’s never been “Dad of the Year”, but he wants his kids to succeed, and he wants to give it another honest shot with Angela.

Entering season 2, Tommy has a new lease on life, a new high-pressure job and people who want more of him. What could go wrong?

Demi Moore as Cami Miller

Cami Miller only appears sporadically throughout season 1, but she enters season 2 as one of the show’s most pivotal players.

(Spoilers ahead)

With Monty’s passing, Cami takes on the Miller fortune and the future of M-Tex. In season 2 she’ll take on a much more prominent role as she leans on Tommy to deliver for both of their sakes. And while not much is known about Cami apart from that, she does appear to be more than meets the eye.

Ali Larter as Angela Norris

Tommy’s ex-wife and the mother of his two children, season 1 finds Angela living with her new husband, but not quite happy about it. It’s clear she wants to find a way to put her family back together. And with Tommy as the lone parent at home, it’s clear they need her back in their lives.

Entering this season, Angela must navigate not knowing the depths of what’s required in Tommy’s new role.

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris

Tommy and Angela’s oldest child, Cooper is a roughneck in the trenches of the petroleum business. Though he’s on the path of a burgeoning landman like his old man, he really wants to be a baron. A former wrestler, Cooper is hardheaded and fearless, a dangerous duo.

Season 2 finds Cooper taking on more of the in-field work of the business with his father in a bigger role. His relationship with Ariana steadily grew throughout the first season and has a chance to blossom in the new season.

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris

Ainsley is Tommy’s 17-year-old daughter. She’s free-spirited — or as Tommy might put it, difficult.

In a new town and rebounding from a breakup, Ainsley is trying to find herself. That ends up causing more headaches for her parents than they’d like.

Paulina Chavez as Ariana Medina

Ariana is a young, widowed single mom. The show finds her in the immediate aftermath of her husband’s death when Cooper becomes a supportive figure when she needs it most.

Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone

A cut-throat, big-city lawyer, Rebecca is an outside liability attorney brought in by M-Tex. She’s sent in to handle the fire and plane collision incidents.

Before he died, Monty offered her a full-time position with M-Tex as VP of Oil Exploration. Now under Cami’s ownership, Rebecca is slated to find herself under the same increased pressure as Tommy.

Mark Collie as Sheriff Walt Joeberg

Sheriff Walt Joeberg is the law man in Landman. He stares down the unique legal challenges of West Texas, balancing the needs of the community with the needs of the oil company that essentially runs the town.

With Tommy getting more enmeshed with the cartel, Sheriff Joeberg is likely looking at even greater dangers.

James Jordan as Dale Bradley

Dale is a petroleum engineer at M-Tex and a longtime friend of Tommy’s. Dale rooms with Tommy when he comes to town and rolls his eyes as his friend tries to clumsily reconcile with his ex-wife.

Jon Hamm as Monty Miller

Monty was the former CEO of M-Tex before his fifth heart attack and third bypass proved too much. His passing creates a shock wave through the oil industry.

To deal with the fallout of Monty’s death, Tommy takes on the role of president, Cami takes over the reins of the company and Rebecca is brought on to further the company’s reaches.

Andy Garcia as Gallino

Gallino wasn’t seen much in season one, but whenever he was, his presence was all-consuming. Having saved Tommy from certain death at the hands of a local cartel, Gallino will play a much larger role in season 2 as he tries to use Tommy’s role at M-Tex for his own business ventures.

Colm Feore as Nathan

Nathan is an oil and gas attorney for M-Tex and another roommate of Tommy’s.

New Cast Members for ‘Landman’ Season 2

Sam Elliott as T.L. Norris “Pops”

New to Landman in season 2 is T.L. Norris AKA Pops, Tommy’s father, played by the legendary Sam Elliott.

Frequently Asked Questions Who are the new cast members of Landman Season 2? Sam Elliott will join Landman season 2 as T.L. Norris AKA Pops, Tommy's father. Is Jon Hamm returning for Season 2 of Landman? Jon Hamm is not returning for season 2 of Landman due to the consequences of the season 1 finale.

