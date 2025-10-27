‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4 Details Premiere Date: Sunday, October 26

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Starring: Jeremy Renner, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley

Creators: Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Episodes: 10, released weekly

Jeremy Renner is back as Mike McClusky, the reluctant “mayor” of Kingstown, Michigan — the gritty company town where incarceration is the biggest industry around. As with a true mayor, McClusky’s role involves making deals and keeping the peace between multiple groups of stakeholders — only in Kingstown, that means both law enforcement and traditional “aboveground” institutions and the seedy, underground criminal elements of the town’s society.

Predictably, this means McClusky has to walk a bit of a tightrope in Kingstown, and that’s where we find him once again in the highly anticipated Season 4 of Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon’s crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown, which released on Oct 26, 2025 on Paramount +.

Can’t wait to dive back into the gripping dynamics of Kingstown? Here’s everything you need to know about Mayor of Kingstown Season 4.

You can watch Mayor of Kingstown and other great crime dramas through your DIRECTV subscription. Sign up today!

When Does ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4 Premiere?

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 premiered on Oct. 26, 2025.

Where to Watch ‘Mayor of Kingstown’?

You can stream Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+.

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4 Episode Release Schedule

Mayor of Kingston Season 4 will have 10 episodes. Here’s the full release schedule:

Season 4, Episode 1: “Coming ’Round the Mountain” | Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025

“Coming ’Round the Mountain” | Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 Season 4, Episode 2: “Promises to Keep” | Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025

“Promises to Keep” | Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 Season 4, Episode 3 : “People Who Died” | Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025

: “People Who Died” | Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 Season 4, Episode 4: “Sins of Omission” | Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025

“Sins of Omission” | Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 Season 4, Episode 5: “Damned” | Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025

“Damned” | Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 Season 4, Episode 6: TBA | Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025

TBA | Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 Season 4, Episode 7: TBA | Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025

TBA | Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 Season 4, Episode 8: TBA | Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025

TBA | Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 Season 4, Episode 9: TBA | Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025

TBA | Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 Season 4, Episode 10: TBA | Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025

What is ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ About?

Mayor of Kingstown takes us to the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan, a small company town where the prison system is the only real employer and most important industry. The town’s “Mayor” is actually an unofficial role, unlike the elected officials who oversee most larger American towns and cities. This “Mayor” is a member of the McCluskies, an influential family in town, who acts as a power broker between the law enforcement presence and the criminal underworld elements in town.

When Mike McClusky’s (Jeremy Renner) brother Mitch is killed at the beginning of the series, Mike is thrust into the role. It didn’t take long for him to understand the risks associated with the job, and we join him in Season 4 desperately trying to impose order and reestablish stability as Kingstown begins to crumble around him.

What to Expect From ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4?

The last we saw of Mike at the end of Season 3, he was working to stave off new players and rival gangs as they threatened to spark an all-out war in Kingstown — both within the prison’s walls and outside of them — while the alliances he had built began to crumble and his control over Kingstown began to erode. Mike also came to a brutal realization: His painstaking attempts to maintain order in Kingstown only served to deepen the corruption that he’s been trying to root out.

Season 4 is expected to pick up here, with Mike isolated and desperate as his world burns around him.

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4 Cast List & Cast Changes

Here’s the confirmed cast of Mayor of Kingstown Season 4:

Jeremy Renner as Michael “Mike” McLusky, the reluctant “mayor” of Kingstown, Michigan and a former prison “shot-caller.”

as Michael “Mike” McLusky, the reluctant “mayor” of Kingstown, Michigan and a former prison “shot-caller.” Dianne Wiest as Mariam McLusky, Mike and Mitch’s mother.

as Mariam McLusky, Mike and Mitch’s mother. Hugh Dillon as Lt. Ian Ferguson, a detective in the Kingstown Police Department who partners with Mike’s younger brother, Kyle.

as Lt. Ian Ferguson, a detective in the Kingstown Police Department who partners with Mike’s younger brother, Kyle. Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin “Bunny” Washington, the local Crips gang leader.

as Deverin “Bunny” Washington, the local Crips gang leader. Taylor Handley as Lt. Kyle McLusky, Mike’s younger brother and a police detective in Kingstown.

as Lt. Kyle McLusky, Mike’s younger brother and a police detective in Kingstown. Emma Laird as Iris, an escort brought to Kingstown to attempt to control Mike.

as Iris, an escort brought to Kingstown to attempt to control Mike. Derek Webster as Stevie, a Kingstown police detective.

as Stevie, a Kingstown police detective. Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert Sawyer, a ruthless local police sergeant and SWAT team leader

as Robert Sawyer, a ruthless local police sergeant and SWAT team leader Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs, the new prison warden.

as Nina Hobbs, the new prison warden. Pha’rez Lass as P-Dog

as P-Dog Aidan Gillen as Milo Sunter

as Milo Sunter Kyle Chandler as Mitchell “Mitch” McLusky

as Mitchell “Mitch” McLusky Nishi Munshi as Tracy McLusky

as Tracy McLusky Michael Beach as Captain Kareem Moore

as Captain Kareem Moore Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs

as Nina Hobbs Lennie James as Frank Moses

as Frank Moses Laura Benanti as Cindy Stephens

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4 Trailer

Here’s a look at the Season 4 trailer:

What Else Should I Watch If I Like ‘Mayor of Kingstown’?

Are you a die-hard crime thriller fan who loved Mayor of Kingstown? There are plenty of other great crime dramas out there to watch. Check out:

Yellowstone and its spinoffs, also co-created by Taylor Sheridan. This series follows the Duttons as they work to ruthlessly defend their interests in the family’s Yellowstone Ranch in Montana.

spinoffs, also co-created by Taylor Sheridan. This series follows the Duttons as they work to ruthlessly defend their interests in the family’s Yellowstone Ranch in Montana. Tulsa King , another Sheridan-created show starring Sylvester Stallone as a Mafia capo forcibly relocated to Oklahoma by his New York mob bosses to start a new criminal empire.

, another Sheridan-created show starring Sylvester Stallone as a Mafia capo forcibly relocated to Oklahoma by his New York mob bosses to start a new criminal empire. The Wire , a crime drama that explores the drug trade in Baltimore, Maryland and how it impacts other urban institutions.

, a crime drama that explores the drug trade in Baltimore, Maryland and how it impacts other urban institutions. Sons of Anarchy , a family/crime drama that follows Jax Teller as he leads his outlaw motorcycle gang and manages its criminal activities while balancing his obligations to his family.

, a family/crime drama that follows Jax Teller as he leads his outlaw motorcycle gang and manages its criminal activities while balancing his obligations to his family. Ozark , a Netflix series following a Chicago-based financial manager who gets wrapped up in a money laundering scheme gone wrong, forcing him to move to the Ozarks and start a new scheme to pay back the drug cartels he has become indebted to.

, a Netflix series following a Chicago-based financial manager who gets wrapped up in a money laundering scheme gone wrong, forcing him to move to the Ozarks and start a new scheme to pay back the drug cartels he has become indebted to. The Shield , a crime drama that follows a highly effective but highly unethical experimental police unit in the Los Angeles Police Department as they use questionable methods to fight crime.

, a crime drama that follows a highly effective but highly unethical experimental police unit in the Los Angeles Police Department as they use questionable methods to fight crime. BMF, a crime/family drama following the rise of the Black Mafia Family street gang from its roots in Detroit to its expansion as a major criminal enterprise.

Watch ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ on DIRECTV

You can watch Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ right through your DIRECTV subscription.

Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Sign up today.

Frequently Asked Questions Who plays the lead role in 'Mayor of Kingstown'? Jeremy Renner plays the leading role of Mike McClusky in 'Mayor of Kingstown.'

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.