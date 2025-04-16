Elliot Stabler and his elite team of organized crime investigators are back for another adrenaline-pumping season of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

This time around, the stakes have never been higher on both a professional and personal level for members of the Organized Crime Control Bureau. Here’s your guide to getting ready for the fifth season of one of TV’s top crime dramas.

When Does ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Season 5 Premiere?

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 premieres on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 10 PM ET.

How to Watch ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Season 5

Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime will stream exclusively on Peacock, but you can catch the season premiere on NBC as well.

How Many Episodes Will ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Season 5 Have?

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 will have 10 episodes, each an hour long.

Cast of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Season 5

So, who’s who on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5? Let’s take a look at the cast of Season 5.

Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler – Detective Stabler leads the Organized Crime Control Bureau, having returned to the team after a decade to investigate his wife’s murder. His intense approach often walks a fine line between following protocol and crossing a line.

– Detective Stabler leads the Organized Crime Control Bureau, having returned to the team after a decade to investigate his wife’s murder. His intense approach often walks a fine line between following protocol and crossing a line. Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell – Sergeant Bell is the OCCB’s commanding officer. Bell is a calm, competent and morally grounded leader. She’s often the balancing force to Stabler’s intensity, pushing for adherence to protocol and accountability.

– Sergeant Bell is the OCCB’s commanding officer. Bell is a calm, competent and morally grounded leader. She’s often the balancing force to Stabler’s intensity, pushing for adherence to protocol and accountability. Rick Gonzalez as Detective Bobby Reyes – Reyes is a seasoned undercover operative with a troubled past, including struggles with addiction. His personal experiences give him an edge when infiltrating criminal circles.

– Reyes is a seasoned undercover operative with a troubled past, including struggles with addiction. His personal experiences give him an edge when infiltrating criminal circles. Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers – Jet is the OCCB’s tech genius. She’s a cyber-intelligence expert who often operates in gray areas to get results.

– Jet is the OCCB’s tech genius. She’s a cyber-intelligence expert who often operates in gray areas to get results. Michael Trotter as Joe Stabler Jr. – Eliot’s younger brother, who is a recovering drug addict that found himself in a sticky situation at the end of Season 4.

– Eliot’s younger brother, who is a recovering drug addict that found himself in a sticky situation at the end of Season 4. Dean Norris as Randall Stabler – Elliot’s older brother. Randall is a firefighter.

– Elliot’s older brother. Randall is a firefighter. Ellen Burstyn as Bernadette “Bernie” Stabler – Elliot’s mother.

– Elliot’s mother. Nicky Torchia as Eli Stabler – The youngest of Elliot’s children, Eli is a teenager trying to navigate life in the shadow of his father’s dangerous career while launching his own law enforcement career.

– The youngest of Elliot’s children, Eli is a teenager trying to navigate life in the shadow of his father’s dangerous career while launching his own law enforcement career. Kiaya Scott as Becky – Becky is Eli’s partner. The pair are expecting a child.

– Becky is Eli’s partner. The pair are expecting a child. Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson – Captain of the Manhattan SVU and Stabler’s long-time partner and confidante. Fans of the franchise will recognize her from Law & Order: SVU.

– Captain of the Manhattan SVU and Stabler’s long-time partner and confidante. Fans of the franchise will recognize her from Law & Order: SVU. Tate Ellington as Detective Vargas

Jason Patric as Detective Tim McKenna

What Will ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Season 5 Be About?

Season 4 ended with a doozy of a cliffhanger: Joe Stabler Jr., Elliot Stabler’s brother, goes undercover to help dismantle arms dealer Julian Emery’s operation but is ultimately betrayed. Emery handcuffs a nerve agent-filled briefcase to Joe’s wrist and escapes on a jet, leaving Joe’s fate unknown.

Joe’s plight sets up a fifth season that’s expected to delve into high-stakes cases involving cross-border smuggling, sophisticated, high-tech domestic terrorism and a vengeful crime family linked to Stabler’s past in Rome.

The season is expected to be deeply emotional, and the story kicks off with a fittingly dramatic event: Stabler is hospitalized following a severe car crash during his own undercover mission, setting the tone for a season filled with personal and professional challenges.

The crash also sets up a much-anticipated reunion between Detective Elliot Stabler and Captain Olivia Benson from Law & Order: SVU. Benson visits Stabler in the hospital, marking their first on-screen interaction since the 2023 SVU season finale. This encounter is expected to explore deeper emotional layers of their longstanding relationship.

Frequently Asked Questions Is Law & Order: Organized Crime connected to Law & Order: SVU? Yes. Detective Elliot Stabler, the main character in Organized Crime, worked with Captain Olivia Benson on SVU. How many Law & Order shows are there? There are seven main show in the Law & Order franchise.

