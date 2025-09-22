STREAM DIRECTV ON VIZIO SMART TVs

DIRECTV App Now Available on VIZIO SMART TVs, Making it Even Easier for Customers to Enjoy Live TV, On Demand Shows and Personalized Programming.

DIRECTV today announced the availability of the DIRECTV App on VIZIO Smart TVs. Beginning today, customers can access and enjoy the DIRECTV App directly on their VIZIO Smart televisions.

Just in time for football season and with the NBA tip-off around the corner, the DIRECTV App brings the ultimate entertainment experience to VIZIO Smart TVs. Customers can dive into Live Sports and News and explore a massive library of over 100,000 on-demand shows and movies. Plus, the ‘Your TV’ carousel puts your favorite teams, live stats, recent channels, and tailored recommendations front and center—making it easier than ever to watch what you love, when you want. It also delivers real-time sports scores and updates, plus the newly launched Mix Channels, available to Signature Package and Genre Pack customers based on their lineup.

“Consumers want control over when, where, and how they watch,” said Vikash Sharma, head of product at DIRECTV. “We’re continuing to deliver more choice and flexibility by making DIRECTV available on more devices. With DIRECTV on VIZIO Smart TVs, viewers can quickly and directly access live channels and on-demand favorites—all within a premium app experience.”

DIRECTV offers a range of flexible programming packages to meet different viewing needs. Customers can choose from options like MyFree, which delivers a curated collection of free, ad-supported channels; Genre Packs, which allow customers to personalize their experience by focusing on the content they love most—whether it’s sports, movies, family programming, or lifestyle entertainment; and comprehensive DIRECTV Signature Packages, offering the most popular networks. To learn more about DIRECTV MyFree, Genre Packs and Signature Packages, visit DIRECTV.