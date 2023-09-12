Stream Big Ten Games on Peacock This Fall

This fall, Peacock is going big – Big Ten, that is. Big Ten Saturday delivers live exclusive games all season long. Keeping the good times rolling, day transitions into Big Ten Saturday Night, where the top college teams in the country face off in primetime. Peacock gives all this fantastic college football action, plus new movies from theaters, hit TV shows, exclusive Originals and so much more. Explore the benefits, what you’ll get and how to watch Big Ten on Peacock on DIRECTV.

Big Ten Schedule

Of the 24 Big Ten games, nine are exclusive to Peacock. Explore some of the upcoming games featured on Peacock below.

Washington Huskies football vs. Michigan State football – Sept. 16 @ 4:30 p.m. ET

Syracuse football vs. Purdue football – Sept. 16 @ 7 p.m. ET

Maryland vs. Michigan State Image – Sept. 23 @ 3:30 p.m. ET

Ohio State Football vs. Notre Dame Football Image – Sept. 23 @ 7 p.m. ET

How to Watch Peacock on DIRECTV

Adding Peacock to your DIRECTV account is simple, and your subscription cost will be implemented into your monthly DIRECTV bill. Available to all current DIRECTV via Internet customers and select DIRECTV via Satellite customers. Cancel anytime. And you’ll get a discount.

DIRECTV STREAM

Log into DIRECTV STREAM account. Select Manage My TV Package Scroll down to Premium Networks and Select Peacock

DIRECTV

Log into DIRECTV account. Select Manage My TV Package Select TV Select Add on Peacock and agree to disclosures

Customers will receive an activation email. Once confirmed, you’re all set to start streaming your favorite games, shows and more.

What Else to Watch

