‘The Acolyte’: Everything We Know About The New ‘Star Wars’ Series

Get ready to head back to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars’ newest series, The Acolyte. The live-action mystery thriller comes to Disney+ on June 4 with a two-episode premiere.

The show is set at the tail end of the High Republic era—about 100 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace—the Jedi and the Galactic Empire are at the height of their power but the Sith are waiting in the shadows to rise up.

The trailer reveals that Jedi are being hunted and darkness is lurking. The series focuses on a former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae from Squid Games) to investigate these crimes.

Check out the trailer for The Acolyte.

WHEN WILL ‘THE ACOLYTE’ BE RELEASED ON DISNEY+?

The Acolyte will premiere with a two-episode debut on Disney+ on Tuesday, June 4 (a month off from May the 4th, but we’ll let it pass.)

HOW DOES ‘THE ACOLYTE’ FIT INTO THE ‘STAR WARS’ TIMELINE?

The series is set a long, long time ago. In fact, it’s the first on-screen glimpse into the High Republic era. It’s set more than 100 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

DO I NEED TO WATCH THE OTHER ‘STAR WARS’ MOVIES AND TV SHOWS BEFORE WATCHING ‘THE ACOLYTE’?

There’s no shortage of movies and TV shows when it comes to the Star Wars universe. It’s not necessary to watch these before diving into the franchise’s newest show, but here are some other fan-favorite series to watch (or rewatch) on Disney+: The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka. Of course, you can never go wrong watching the nine main films, or some more recent movies like Rogue One and Solo.

WHO IS IN ‘THE ACOLYTE’?

The Acolyte adds some new characters to the Star Wars universe. Here’s a list of The Acolyte cast.

Amandla Stenberg as Mae

Lee Jung-jae as Jedi Master Sol

Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra Rwoh

Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon

Charlie Barnett as Yord Fandar

Joonas Suotamo as Kelnacca

Carrie-Anne Moss as Jedi Master Indara

Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya

Manny Jacinto as Qimir

Dean-Charles Chapman as Jedi Master Torbin

HOW TO WATCH ‘THE ACOLYTE’ ON DIRECTV

The Acolyte premieres Tuesday, June 4 on Disney+. Access Disney+ via your connected DIRECTV Gemini device via apps, and you can get watching right away.

You can watch many of the Star Wars movies and shows on DIRECTV. Find out how to watch (and which order to watch them) in our thorough breakdown.

