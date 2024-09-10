The second half of the 2024 MLS season is underway, and St. Louis City FC is hoping to close their second-ever season out on a high note. If you’re a fan – new or old – and you’re ready to cheer the team on and catch all the thrilling action live, check out this 2024 St. Louis City FC schedule, so you don’t miss a single PK, breakaway or game winning shot.

St. Louis City FC Quick Facts Founding Season: 2023

Head Coach: Bradley Carnell

Club Owners: Carolyn Kindle Betz, Jim Kavanaugh & others

Conference: Western

Home Field: CITYPARK

Championships: None

2023 Finish: Lost in first round of playoffs

How Did St. Louis City FC Perform in 2023?

St. Louis City SC finished the 2023 season – their first ever season, keep in mind – with 56 points from 17 wins, 5 draws and 12 losses. They scored 62 goals while conceding 45. Their high-pressing style and clinical finishing made them a force in attack, though occasional defensive lapses hurt them in tighter matches. Their postseason run ended in the first round, as they lost a best-of-three series to Sporting Kansas City.

In 2024, St. Louis City SC have struggled to replicate the success of their inaugural season, currently sitting in the lower half of the standings as they seek to regain the form that propelled them in 2023.

How to Watch St. Louis City FC Games on DIRECTV

Calling all St. Louis fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

St. Louis City FC Schedule 2024

Now that you know where to watch St. Louis City FC matches, check out the full 2024 schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

No St. Louis matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

Top St. Louis City FC Players to Watch

This new team came out of the gate ready to go, in no small part due to the roster making up the club. Here are a few key players on St. Louis City to keep an eye out for on the pitch.

João Klauss

Position: Forward

Forward Strengths: Goal scoring (5 goals), assists (3), and shot involvement (68 shots, 18 on target). Klauss is a key player in the attack, consistently contributing to the team’s offensive output.

Eduard Löwen

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Strengths: Goal scoring (4 goals), assists (3) and playmaking (41 key passes). Löwen is a crucial part of the midfield, balancing his goal-scoring with creative playmaking.

Indiana Vassilev

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Strengths: Goal scoring (3 goals), assists (4) and playmaking (38 key passes). Vassilev is another important figure in the midfield, providing both offensive support and creativity.

Célio Pompeu

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Strengths: Goal scoring (3 goals), assists (3), and strong pressing and dribbling abilities (35 key passes). Pompeu plays a key role in pushing the team forward and creating chances for his teammates.

St. Louis City FC Rivalries

St. Louis City may be new to the MLS, but finishing out their inaugural season in first place in the Western Conference has already secured them a few rivals. Learn more about them below.

St. Louis City FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

If geographic proximity wasn’t enough to create a rival out of these two Missouri-based teams, the fact that Sporting KC managed to knock the top-ranking St. Louis City out of the MLS Cup playoffs in the first round in 2023 quickly intensified what is being referred to as the I-70 Derby.

St. Louis City FC vs. Houston Dynamo

This rivalry is still budding, but fans of both teams should mark these matchups on their calendar, because they are not ones to miss.

Watch St. Louis take to the pitch to compete against Sporting KC on Saturday, September 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET and against Houston on Saturday, October 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Frequently Asked Questions When was St. Louis City FC founded? St. Louis City FC is one of the newest MLS expansion teams, with their inaugural season taking place in 2023. Do the St. Louis City FC team have any rivals yet? After the St. Louis City FC's first season in the MLS, Sporting Kansas City has secured a top spot on the team's rivalry list. St. Louis and Houston Dynamo are in the beginnings of what may become another fierce MLS rivalry, as well. Who are some of the best players on St. Louis City FC to watch in 2024? Some of the best players on St. Louis City FC include João Klauss, Eduard Löwen, Indiana Vassilev and Célio Pompeu, among others.

