The Houston Dynamo were among the MLS’s earliest expansion teams, having been the original San Jose Earthquakes before the team’s ownership moved them to Houston in 2005. They’ve been on a hot streak over the last few seasons, and this season is no exception: They’re in the hunt for the playoffs yet again.

Here’s your guide to seeing how the Houston Dynamo closes out the 2024 MLS season’s second half.

Houston Dynamo Quick Facts

Founding Season: 2006

Head Coach: Ben Olsen

Club Owners: Ted Segal

Conference: Western

Home Field: Shell Energy Stadium

Championships: 2 (2006, 2007)

2023 Finish: Eliminated in conference final

From NCAA and MLS to Premier League and beyond, DIRECTV has the soccer coverage you need.

Houston Dynamo Schedule 2024

Check out the 2024 Houston Dynamo schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need to see them tear up the field live, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

No Houston Dynamo matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

How to Watch Houston Dynamo Games on DIRECTV

Calling all Houston Dynamo fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

Houston Dynamo Rivalries

The Houston Dynamo have a rich history in the MLS, despite the extended championship drought, and they’ve built up no small number of rivalries in that time. Here are two of their most prominent rivalries:

Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas

This rivalry is known as the Texas Derby and has been one of the most intense in MLS since Houston Dynamo’s inception. The two teams compete for the El Capitán, a Civil War-era cannon, awarded to the team with the best record in their matchups each season.

Houston will not face FC Dallas again this season.

Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City

Houston and Kansas City have developed a fierce rivalry, especially during their frequent playoff encounters. Matches between these teams are often tight, physical, and highly competitive​.

The Dynamo will not face Sporting Kansas City again this season, either.

Watch Soccer on DIRECTV

Are you ready to change up the game? With DIRECTV’s extensive sports coverage, soccer fans can get more of the sport they love live, without all the hassle.

Not only can you catch NCAA soccer, English Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX and more live on DIRECTV’s wide array of channels, but you can also connect your MLS Season Pass to your DIRECTV interface, making it easier than ever to see all your soccer options in one place.

Want to start watching today? It’s easy!

But wait! Are you a business owner looking for live MLS coverage all season long? You’re in luck! DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers can purchase MLS Season Pass right now.

Trust us, you’ll be the best bar in town.

Frequently Asked Questions How many MLS championships has the Houston Dynamo won? The Houston Dynamo have won two MLS championships (2006, 2007). Who is the head coach of the Houston Dynamo? The head coach of the Houston Dynamos is Ben Olsen. When did the Houston Dynamo enter the MLS? The Houston Dynamos entered the MLS in 2006.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."