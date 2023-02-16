DIRECTV For BUSINESS is the national provider for MLS Season Pass, the unprecedented subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer to commercial establishments. Through this agreement, DIRECTV will deliver the top action from all MLS clubs to its network of more than 300,000 restaurants, bars, hotel lounges, retail shops and other venues during the 2023 MLS season on their existing satellite equipment.

When the 2023 MLS season kicks off on February 25, MLS fans can head to their favorite gathering place to enjoy MLS matches and coverage available through MLS Season Pass provided by DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS. Finding businesses with MLS Season Pass is made easy by downloading the DIRECTV Sports Bar Finder app, available on the App Store. MLS Season Pass games will be on DIRECTV For BUSINESS channels 9475-9490.

“DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS boasts an unrivaled nationwide network of more than 300,000 venues where local sports fans gather who count upon us to deliver the very best in live action,” said Rob Thun, DIRECTV Chief Content Officer. “We welcome the addition of MLS Season Pass to an already market-leading lineup of sports properties that our commercial customers can continue to receive seamlessly through their existing satellite equipment and offer to their patrons.”

For fans watching at home or on the go, MLS Season Pass is available on the Apple TV app, which now provides MLS fans with the most expansive and accessible content lineup in league history, including all MLS and Leagues Cup matches, as well as hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games throughout the season. Fans can watch MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

MLS Schedule & Key Dates

MLS Season Pass through DIRECTV For BUSINESS will provide access to the regular season, including key moments such as Rivalry Week and the 2023 MLS All-Star Game, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup. The 2023 MLS season kicks off on February 25 with the Nashville SC and NYCFC match-up at 4:30 p.m. ET and concludes on Oct. 21 with Decision Day. Most matches will take place on Saturdays and some Wednesday evenings.

Key Dates:

Regular season begins: February 25

Rivalry Week: May 13-20

2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target: July 19 (Audi Field, Washington, D.C.)

Leagues Cup: July 21-August 19

MLS Cup 2022 Rematch: September 23

MLS Decision Day 2023: October 21

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: TBA

Explore the full schedule on the MLS website or with DIRECTV Sports Schedule, including the option to filter by favorite MLS clubs and matches, and access a printable calendar.

