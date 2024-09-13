Sporting Kansas City was one of the MLS’s original ten charter clubs, when they were known as the Kansas City Wiz, and they’ve built up quite a legacy in their nearly three decades of play. This season, they’re playing catch up as they try to close out their last few matches on a positive note.

Here’s your guide to catching the rest of Sporting Kansas City’s matches in the second half of the 2024 MLS regular season.

Sporting Kansas City Quick Facts

Founding Season: 1996

Head Coach: Peter Vermes

Club Owners: Sporting Club

Conference: Western

Home Field: Children’s Mercy Park

Championships: 2 (2000, 2013)

2023 Finish: Eliminated in the conference semi-finals

From NCAA and MLS to Premier League and beyond, DIRECTV has the soccer coverage you need.

Sporting Kansas City Schedule 2024

Check out the 2024 Sporting Kansas City schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need to see your team play live, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

No Sporting Kansas City matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City Games on DIRECTV

Calling all Sporting Kansas City fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

Sporting Kansas City Rivalries

Sporting Kansas City has been around as long as the MLS, and they’ve built up some serious rivalries over that time. Here are two of their most prominent rivalries:

Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis City SC

The rivalry between Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis City SC is one of the most recent but heated matchups in MLS, driven by the geographical and cultural rivalry between Kansas City and St. Louis. Known as the I-70 Derby or “Heartland Derby,” this competition has intensified in just the one year since St. Louis joined the league in 2023. Their matches are fiercely contested, with both teams exchanging wins in highly anticipated games.

Sporting Kansas City will play St. Louis City SC on September 28 at 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake

Sporting Kansas City’s rivalry with Real Salt Lake dates back to 2013 when the two clubs met in the MLS Cup Final, which Kansas City won in a dramatic penalty shootout. The tension from that final, combined with numerous contentious games since then, has solidified this as one of the league’s most competitive and emotionally charged rivalries​.

Sporting Kansas City will not face Real Salt Lake again in the 2024 MLS season.

Watch Soccer on DIRECTV

Are you ready to change up the game? With DIRECTV’s extensive sports coverage, soccer fans can get more of the sport they love live, without all the hassle.

Not only can you catch NCAA soccer, English Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX and more live on DIRECTV’s wide array of channels, but you can also connect your MLS Season Pass to your DIRECTV interface, making it easier than ever to see all your soccer options in one place.

Want to start watching today? It’s easy!

But wait! Are you a business owner looking for live MLS coverage all season long? You’re in luck! DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers can purchase MLS Season Pass right now.

Trust us, you’ll be the best bar in town.

Frequently Asked Questions How many MLS Championships has Sporting Kansas City won? Sporting Kansas City has won two MLS championships, in 2000 and 2013. Who is the head coach of Sporting Kansas City? Peter Vermes is the current head coach of Sporting Kansas City. When did Sporting Kansas City join the MLS? Sporting Kansas City was an inaugural member of the league in 1996.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."