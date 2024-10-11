Scary Movies to Watch with the Lights Off this Halloween

It wouldn’t be Halloween without a few scares. If you’re in the mood for some fright, here are 16 lights-off, watch-between-your-fingers Halloween films that are guaranteed to send shivers down your spine. Switch off the lights and rent these scary Halloween flicks for as low as $2.99 each!

Rent the below Halloween favorites and so much more for as low as $2.99 each.

‘The Conjuring’

Get into the spirit of the Halloween season with this 2013 film. Set in 1970, paranormal investigators Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) are summoned to a secluded farmhouse where Carolyn (Lili Taylor) and Roger Perron (Ron Livingston), and their five daughters, live — and where a supernatural entity is presumably present. Though the hauntings are relatively benign at first, events soon escalate in a horrifying fashion.

‘Get Out’

Written and directed by the hilarious Jordan Peele, the not-so-funny Get Out follows Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) who travels with his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), to meet her parents for the first time. What initially feels like meet-the-parents awkwardness quickly evolves to a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries and leads him to a truth that he never could have imagined.

‘Saw’

“Do you want to play a game?” This 2004 psychological horror classic follows two men, Adam (Leigh Whannell) and Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes), who wake up chained in a dilapidated bathroom with no memory of how they got there. They soon discover they are part of a sadistic game orchestrated by a serial killer known as Jigsaw, who traps victims in life-threatening situations and forces them to make extreme choices to survive. As the two men try to figure out how to escape, flashbacks reveal the backstory of Jigsaw’s previous victims and his twisted sense of morality, where he tests people’s will to live.

‘Friday the 13th’

One of the most popular slasher horror films of all time, Friday the 13th takes us to Camp Crystal Lake where a group of camp counselors are preparing it for reopening, despite warnings from locals about its dark history. Years earlier, a young boy named Jason Voorhees drowned in the lake, and ever since, strange accidents and deaths have plagued the camp. As the counselors settle in, they are stalked and brutally killed one by one by an unseen killer.

‘Sleepy Hollow’

Directed by Tim Burton, and based on Washington Irving’s classic tale “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” the film follows Ichabod Crane, who goes to tiny hamlet, Sleepy Hollow, to investigate a series of brutal decapitations — the culprit: The Headless Horseman.

‘Insidious’

Parents Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Renai (Rose Byrne) must resort to extreme measures when they discover their new home is haunted and their comatose son is possessed by an evil spirit.

‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’

Another classic slasher film, in Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, Freddy Krueger — he with disfigured face and bladed glove — visits teenagers’ dreams where he kills them. Nancy (Heather Lagenkamp) suspects the adults supposed to protect them may have a dark secret that is the key to solving the puzzle before it’s too late. Don’t fall asleep!

‘Halloween’ (2018)

Michael Myers is back in this 2018 follow-up to the classic original. Forty years after surviving a vicious attack from Michael Myers on Halloween night, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) must face him again after he escapes from an institution. But this time, she’s ready for him.

‘Scream’ (2022)

25 years after Ghostface wreaked havoc on Woodsboro, Sidney (Neve Campbell), Dewey (David Arquette) and Gale (Courteney Cox) are back after a copycat killer donning the same Ghostface mask begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

‘The Exorcist’

One of the most influential — and scary — horror films ever made. When Regan (played by Linda Blair) begins to act strangely — including levitating and speaking in tongues — her mother seeks help. A local priest, who believes she’s possessed by the devil, suggests an exorcism, and the church sends in an expert to help save her life.

‘The Shining’

“Here’s Johnny!” In the classic 1980 film directed by Stanley Kubrick and based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) — with his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and son Danny (Danny Lloyd), who has psychic premonitions, in tow — becomes winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado. Jack hopes to cure his writer’s block, but instead — the longer they’re there — the more disturbing Danny’s visions become, and the more a sinister presence influences Jack to unravel into a homicidal maniac hell-bent on terrorizing his family.

‘It’ (2017)

Based on the classic Stephen King novel, seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, face an ancient, shape-shifting monster — known as Pennywise — who disguises himself as a clown and materializes from the sewers every 27 years to prey on the town’s children. You’ll recognize Pennywise by his famous red balloon…and sinister-looking clown face.

‘Hereditary’

When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, Annie (played by Toni Collette) and her children begin to uncover an unknown part of their ancestry — experiencing disturbing and supernatural occurrences along the way.

‘Talk to Me’

This 2022 supernatural horror film follows a group of friends who discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand. As the group pushes the limits of the supernatural, they unwittingly unleash a malevolent force that begins to haunt them.

‘A Quiet Place’

Silence becomes a defense mechanism as Evelyn and Lee silently figure out how to save their family from the creatures that attack by sound. This hushed movie will have you second guessing ever gasp that you let escape your lips.

‘Paranormal Activity’

Immediately after moving to a new home, Katie and Micah become haunted by a supernatural presence. They set up cameras to capture their experiences, but have no idea the horrors in store. There’s no shame in covering your eyes during this one.

