Family-Friendly Movies to Watch with the Lights On This Halloween

Not every Halloween movie needs jump scares to make your heart race; sometimes a little magic, mischief and laughter are all you need.

If you’re looking for family Halloween movies that capture the spirit of the season without the nightmares, this list has you covered. From classic Halloween movies that defined spooky season to funny Halloween movies the whole family can enjoy, these are the best Halloween movies to bring everyone together. Whether you’re introducing little ones to kids Halloween movies or revisiting your favorite Disney Halloween movies from childhood, each pick delivers charm, nostalgia and just enough shivers to keep things festive.

Halloween isn’t just for fright fans, it’s for families who love a good story, a few laughs and a touch of the supernatural. These family friendly Halloween movies blend humor, fantasy and just the right amount of spook to keep the fun going long after the candy’s gone. From witches and ghosts to lovable monsters and magical sisters, this Halloween movie list celebrates everything that makes October nights glow.

So keep the lights on, grab some popcorn and cue up the good Halloween movies that remind us why spooky season is just as much about joy as it is about chills. These are the top Halloween movies for families who want a little magic…and maybe just one friendly ghost.

When three witch sisters are accidentally resurrected in modern-day Salem, chaos, spells and talking cats ensue. Hocus Pocus perfectly balances campy comedy and Halloween spirit, making it a must-watch for spooky season nostalgia. Bette Midler and company cast a spell that still holds decades later.

America’s creepiest, kookiest family proves that weird is wonderful in this gothic comedy classic. Their macabre lifestyle clashes with suburban normalcy in a story filled with dark humor, heart and unforgettable style. It’s delightfully twisted fun for all ages.

A lonely young ghost befriends a girl who moves into his haunted mansion, sparking a friendship that’s equal parts sweet and spectral. Casper combines humor, heart and surprisingly emotional depth for a family-friendly ghost story that still charms today.

A team of quirky scientists start a ghost-catching business in New York City, turning paranormal chaos into comedic gold. Packed with quotable lines, supernatural spectacle and ‘80s energy, Ghostbusters remains the ultimate crowd-pleaser for spooky season.

When a recently deceased couple hires a mischievous “bio-exorcist” to scare off their home’s new occupants, the afterlife becomes a wild ride. Tim Burton’s inventive world-building and Michael Keaton’s unhinged performance make Beetlejuice endlessly rewatchable. It’s bizarre, brilliant and full of Halloween flair.

Jack Skellington, Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas and decides to make it his own, with chaotic, heartfelt results. This stop-motion masterpiece is equal parts spooky and sentimental, bridging two holidays with whimsical wonder.

Dracula runs a lavish resort for monsters where his biggest fear isn’t humans, it’s his daughter growing up. This colorful animated comedy delivers laughs, heart and a surprisingly touching message about family, acceptance and letting go.

Curious Coraline finds a secret door to a seemingly perfect alternate world that hides a sinister truth. With stunning animation and eerie atmosphere, this dark fantasy balances creepiness and courage in equal measure. It’s spooky storytelling at its finest.

Two witch sisters navigate love, loss and a family curse in a charming blend of magic, romance and sisterhood. Practical Magic is cozy, witchy and empowering—a warm, candlelit favorite for anyone drawn to the mystical side of fall.

When monsters from R.L. Stine’s books escape into the real world, it’s up to a group of kids (and the author himself) to save their town. Filled with creature chaos, clever humor and nostalgia, Goosebumps is a fun gateway into the spooky genre.

The ghost with the most is back, and chaos follows close behind. Mixing the original’s macabre humor with new misadventures in the afterlife, this long-awaited sequel is a wild, nostalgic return to Burton’s iconic world.

