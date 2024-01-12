The 2024 Six Nations Rugby Tournament Watch Guide

The 2024 Guinness Six Nations Rugy tournament is fast approaching, with the annual international tournament starting on Friday, February 2, 2024. With this guide, US rugby fans can stay on top of the highly anticipated Six Nations tournament, ensuring you don’t miss any of the thrilling action. Read on for more information, from the teams competing to how to watch The Six Nations live at home.

How to Watch the Six Nations Rugby Tournament in the US

Gear up for Six Nations excitement on DIRECTV! This year, NBC has total broadcasting rights for all fixtures, so there are a few different ways Rugby fans can watch the tournament.

For DIRECTV customers with the CHOICE™ Package and above, many of the matches can be seen on NBC Sports (check local listings for channel number). For those without access to NBC Sports, you can still watch the action with a subscription to Peacock Premium.

From breathtaking tries to bone-crunching tackles, NBC Sports and Peacock Premium ensure you get a ringside seat for every match.

You can add Peacock Premium as a premium channel add-on for just $5.99/month (+tax). To do this, simply access your DIRECTV Account Portal or call 1.844.955.2163 to add Peacock Premium to your subscription.

Get ready to cheer for your favorite teams – the countdown to kick-off has begun!

When is The Six Nations Rugby Tournament?

The much-awaited Six Nations tournament commences on February 2, 2024, at the Velodrome in France, featuring a captivating opening clash between defending champions Ireland, who secured the coveted grand slam in the previous year by winning all their matches, and runners-up France.

The first match between Ireland and France will take place at 3 p.m. ET on February 2nd. Anticipated to be a showcase of the highest quality rugby this year, the tournament spans until March 16th, offering a solid month and a half of thrilling rugby action.

What Countries Participate in the Six Nations?

As we eagerly approach the 25th edition of the tournament, it’s worth reflecting on the journey since its rebranding from the Five Nations to the Six Nations. Initially contested between England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland and France, the tournament expanded to six teams with the inclusion of Italy in 2000.

Since the turn of the millennium, England has emerged as the frontrunner, boasting seven victories, while France and Wales closely trail with six each.

As we gear up for another campaign, the burning question is around whether England can build on their success and sustain the momentum gained from reaching the World Cup final in 2023.

The competition, however, remains fierce, with favorites France and Ireland poised to make their mark. The anticipation is palpable as fans worldwide await the kick-off, eager to witness the unfolding drama, unexpected upsets and the relentless pursuit of victory.

2024 Six Nations Fixtures

Below you’ll find the full list of fixtures for this year’s tournament.

Round 1: February 2-3

Friday, February 2

France vs Ireland (3 p.m. ET)

Saturday, February 3

Italy vs England (9:15 a.m. ET)

Wales vs Scotland (11:45 a.m. ET)

Round 2: February 10-11

Saturday, February 10

Scotland vs France (9:15 a.m. ET)

England vs Wales (11:45 a.m. ET)

Sunday, February 11

Ireland vs Italy (10 a.m. ET)

Round 3: February 24-25

Saturday, February 24

Ireland vs Wales (9:15 a.m. ET)

Scotland vs England (11:45 a.m. ET)

Sunday, February 25

France vs Italy (10 a.m. ET)

Round 4: March 9-10

Saturday, March 9

Italy vs Scotland (9:15 a.m. ET)

England vs Ireland (11:45 a.m. ET)

Sunday, March 10

Wales vs France (11 a.m. ET)

Round 5: March 16 (Super Saturday)

Saturday, March 16

Wales vs Italy (10:15 a.m. ET)

Ireland vs Scotland (12:45 p.m. ET)

France vs England (4 p.m. ET)

Watch Six Nations 2024 Rugby Tournament on DIRECTV

Whether you’re a seasoned rugby enthusiast or new to the sport, elevate your Six Nations experience with DIRECTV.

Don’t miss a moment of the action – if you don’t already have access to NBC Sports through the CHOICE Package or above, make sure you subscribe to Peacock Premium through DIRECTV and immerse yourself in the thrill of the Six Nations tournament.

Get ready for an unforgettable ride filled with intense matches, breathtaking moments and the passion of one of rugby’s premier events. Don’t wait, sign up today!

