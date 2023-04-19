Tired of missing out on today’s most popular streaming shows? With so many platforms out there, figuring out where to find the most popular shows right now can be daunting. Here’s a look at top platforms and some of the most popular shows.

Where to Find Top Streaming Shows

Here’s a look at the most popular streaming platforms and their best shows right now:

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers an extensive library of the top streaming shows from your favorite networks, including HBO®, SHOWTIME®, CINEMAX® and more. With DIRECTV STREAM, simply pick the best package and enjoy your favorite shows at home or on your favorite smart device.

Some of the most buzzed-about shows available with DIRECTV STREAM include:

‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. The family faces constant conflict as they contend with land developers, politicians and neighboring Native American reservations while trying to maintain control of their land.

With stunning landscapes, complex characters and intense drama, Yellowstone explores themes of family, loyalty, power and corruption, captivating viewers as the Duttons fight to protect their home and way of life in the face of constant threats.

‘Mare of Easttown’

Mare of Easttown is a crime drama miniseries that premiered in April 2021. The show is set in a small, tight-knit community in Pennsylvania and stars Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a local detective investigating a murder case. As the investigation progresses, the show also explores Mare’s personal life and struggles, including her strained relationship with her family and grief over her son’s death.

The show earned praise for its strong performances, intricate plotting and realistic portrayal of small-town life. It has been described as a character study and a commentary on the impact of trauma and grief on individuals and communities.

‘The Flight Attendant’

This mystery-comedy follows the life of flight attendant Cassie Bowden, who wakes up in a hotel room next to a dead man with no memory of what happened. Cassie, played by Kaley Cuoco, becomes increasingly paranoid and unsure of whom to trust as she tries to piece together the events of the night before.

The series delves into Cassie’s personal life, including her struggles with alcoholism and troubled relationships. With a mix of suspense and humor, The Flight Attendant keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as they try to solve the mystery alongside Cassie.

Netflix

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services, known for its wide variety of original content. Some of the most popular shows to stream on Netflix include:

‘Bridgerton’

Set in Regency-era England, Bridgerton is a period drama based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels. The show follows the lives of the powerful Bridgerton family as they navigate the intricacies of high society and search for love.

The first season focuses on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the family’s eldest daughter, as she makes her debut into society and navigates the complex social expectations of the era. Along the way, she meets the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), a notorious bachelor determined to remain unmarried.

Despite initial animosity between the two, Daphne and the Duke find themselves drawn to each other and begin a passionate romance threatened by the machinations of those around them.

‘Stranger Things’

Set in the 1980s in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Things follows a group of pre-teen friends who start to experience bizarre supernatural events after the mysterious disappearance of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp).

The show features an eclectic mix of classic sci-fi, horror and adventure genres and plenty of nods to ’80s pop culture. Having garnered international acclaim for its well-crafted storytelling, Stranger Things has also earned praise for its blend of suspense, humor and heart, as well as the impressive performances of the young cast.

‘The Crown’

This historical drama follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, starting with her early days as a newlywed and ascension to the throne at age 25. With incredible attention to detail and an outstanding cast led by Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth II) and Emma Corrin (Princess Diana), this show has won critical acclaim and numerous awards.

The Crown explores the personal and political struggles that Elizabeth II faced as queen, such as her strained relationship with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) and the tumultuous events of the Falklands War.

Painting an intimate portrait of the Queen’s life, The Crown gives viewers an in-depth look at how she steered Britain through some of its most politically tumultuous years.

‘You’

In this Netflix original series, a charming and intelligent bookstore manager named Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) becomes obsessed with a customer named Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). Joe’s initial interest in Beck quickly turns into an all-consuming desire to possess her, leading him to stalk her both in person and online.

Throughout the series, the viewer is forced to confront the disturbing reality of Joe’s actions while simultaneously being drawn into his twisted thought process and justifications. As tensions escalate and the stakes get higher, You leave audiences on the edge of their seats and questioning their moral compass.

HBO Max™

Some of the most popular shows currently streaming on HBO Max™ include:

‘Succession’

Succession is a darkly comedic drama series that follows the dysfunctional Roy family, one of the wealthiest families in America. As their father grows older and increasingly unable to run his multi-billion-dollar company, the Roy children must compete against one other and their Machiavellian father to decide who will take over the company.

The top-notch cast includes Brian Cox as media mogul Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong as his eldest son Kendall and Sarah Snook as his daughter Shiv.

‘House of the Dragon’

House of the Dragon is the prequel to cultural juggernaut Game of Thrones, which aired from 2011 to 2019. Inspired by George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, this new fantasy drama returns to the world of Westeros and further explores the events of the Targaryen reign.

The series takes place approximately 100 years after the Targaryen conquest unites the Seven Kingdoms, which dates it almost 200 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones. The story begins with House Targaryen at its most powerful, under the reign of King Viserys I, and progresses through a deadly war of succession (the “Dance of Dragons”) that ultimately marked the beginning of House Targaryen’s decline.

‘The Sopranos’

This groundbreaking crime drama follows the life of New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano and his family. Throughout the show, viewers witness Tony’s struggles balancing his personal life with the dangerous criminal underworld he inhabits.

The Sopranos features a strong cast of characters that includes James Gandolfini in the titular role, as well as Edie Falco (as Carmela Soprano), Lorraine Bracco (Dr. Jennifer Melfi) and Robert Iler (Anthony John Soprano Jr.) in supporting roles.

Apple TV

Whether you are a fan of drama, comedy, action or thrillers, Apple TV has you covered with some of the most popular streaming shows around.

Here are some of the top shows streaming on Apple TV:

‘Ted Lasso’

An American football coach who has never seen a full game of soccer takes a job as … a soccer coach.

That’s the premise of this charming comedy series, which follows Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as he takes on the role of head coach of the fictitious Premier League team AFC Richmond in England.

Despite his lack of knowledge and experience, Ted’s enthusiasm and optimistic approach to life endear him to the players and locals. With the help of his staff, including Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and player-turned-assistant coach Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Ted builds up the team and culture while trying to figure out if he has what it takes to succeed.

‘The Morning Show’

This critically acclaimed drama follows the lives of two morning news anchors, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), as they deal with the fallout from a scandal that rocks their network.

The Morning Show takes viewers on a journey of self-discovery and redemption as Alex and Bradley come to terms with the damaging effects of their industry. The show also features Steve Carell (as Mitch Kessler), Billy Crudup (Cory Ellison) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Hannah Shoenfeld) in supporting roles.

‘Foundation’

When one of the greatest sci-fi classics of all time meets modern production, it’s bound to be great. This epic drama series is based on Isaac Asimov’s novel of the same name and follows the epic saga of a group of men and women led by Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), who has been chosen to form a refuge for humanity.

As the group moves to escape their dying world and make a new home, they face political intrigue, interstellar war and other obstacles along the way. With a strong cast and compelling story, Foundation is an exciting adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Hulu

Hulu is a great place to find some of the best shows streaming on TV today. From classic sitcoms to cult-favorite dramas, Hulu has something for everyone. Here are some of the top picks:

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

This gripping drama series is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name and follows the life of a woman living in a dystopian future. Set in a totalitarian society, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) finds herself in a unique position as a handmaid tasked with bearing children for her masters.

Throughout the show, Offred navigates the oppressive world and struggles to free herself from her captors while attempting to find a way back to her daughter. The Handmaid’s Tale features a powerful cast of characters, led by Moss in a career-defining performance.

‘The Great’

This inventive period comedy series follows the life of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) as she attempts to seize control of Russia and enact her vision for a progressive and enlightened rule.

The show follows Catherine as she navigates the political intrigues of the court while also attempting to overthrow her husband, Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult).

With its sharp writing, comedic timing, and brilliant performances, The Great is a must-watch for anyone who loves period pieces and witty dialogue.

Get More Popular Shows Right Now

