DIRECTV’s ‘Plot Twist’: A Night of Bravo Stars and Immersive Fun

If anyone knows how to take an event from good to spectacular, it’s Bravolebrities! Tuesday night they proved exactly that, as DIRECTV rolled out the red carpet for Plot Twist – Featuring Bravo, held at The Perch by Skylight atop PENN 2 in New York City. This star-studded affair brought together Bravo stars and reality TV sensations for an evening buzzing with music, dancing and unrestrained celebration.

MyEntertainment Spotlight

The night spotlighted DIRECTV’s MyEntertainment Genre Pack, a dream come true for TV enthusiasts. This package curates the best of what viewers desire, combining blockbuster movies, thrilling shows and popular streaming apps all in one place. With access to Bravo and other top-notch channels like FX, Food Network and HGTV, plus subscriptions to Disney+, the Hulu Bundle Basi and HBO Max Basic with Ads, MyEntertainment truly embodies DIRECTV’s promise of exceptional choice, value and a customized viewing experience for every customer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIRECTV (@directv)

Non-stop Fun!

Perched high above the vibrant streets of Manhattan, guests soaked in breathtaking views of the city skyline as they danced the night away to beats spun by DJ Amrit. But perhaps nothing could top the moment when Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s own Meredith Marks took center stage at the DJ booth, alongside her castmate Lisa Barlow. Barlow wowed the crowd with a surprise performance featuring a medley of hits, including Justin Bieber’s “YUKON,” Tinashe’s “No Broke Boys,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” and the viral audio mash-up of Jess Glynne’s “Hold My Hand.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIRECTV (@directv)

Celebrity Sightings

The guest list was a who’s who of reality TV, featuring familiar faces like Bachelor in Paradise’s Allyshia Gupta and Zoe McGrady, Below Deck’s Captain Kerry Titheradge, Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind’s Sebastian Bails, Love Is Blind’s Leo Braudy and NextGen NYC’s vibrant crew: Ariana Biermann, Brooks Marks, Georgia McCann and Shai Fruchter. Also never to be overlooked were Real Housewives of Potomac’s Dr. Wendy Osefo, Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Nepola and Guerdy Abraira, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Britani Bateman, Southern Charm’s own Austen Kroll and Craig Conover, along with Galyna Saltkovska from The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys.

Immersive Experiences

The party featured a variety of interactive activations highlighting MyEntertainment through the lens of some of Bravo’s fan-favorite franchises for guests to enjoy. The immersive experiences included:

The Real Housewives of Orange County Beachside Boardwalk Guests stepped out of New York City and into sunny Southern California. A breezy beach cabana vignette channeled the golden hour glow of Newport and Laguna. Guests cooled down with a Beachside Boozy Popsicle and snapped some social content – all while soaking in an homage to OG Housewives Franchise.



The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Après-Ski Chalet Next stop — the mountains! Guests escaped to a snowy, high-end après-ski chalet inspired by Lisa Barlow’s effortless glam, where they can unwind by creating luxe bath bombs and snap the ultimate Ski Lift photo to flood their socials.



Watch What Happens Live Guest Bartender Photo Activation No Bravo night is complete without spilling the tea with Andy Cohen at the iconic Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse. Guests stepped into the spotlight and channeled their inner guest bartender, striking a pose behind a replica of the iconic Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse Bar for their socials. And just like in real life, the night’s bar was brought to you by a proud sponsor–DIRECTV.



The Below Deck Experience Nothing says luxury on the water quite like a live oyster shucking bar. Guests gathered around the station, champagne in hand, as briny East Coast meets buttery West Coast with each pop of the shell. Just like our favorite Stews and Deckies from Bravo’s Below Deck , Oyster Shucking Bar Staff were dressed in their “Whites” ready to provide the best service to guests throughout the night!



Photo Recap!

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but these might say more like a million!

MyEntertainment in Action

This fabulous event goes to show that DIRECTV’s MyEntertainment Genre Pack is not just a service but an experience. The genuine enjoyment, laughs and over-the-top displays of this night mirror what’s at your fingertips at all times with MyEntertainment. With its exceptional selection of channels and streaming options, including the much-loved Bravo network, MyEntertainment offers something for everyone, ensuring that fans can indulge in their favorite shows and movies anytime, anywhere. The Plot Twist event was a testament to DIRECTV’s commitment to enhancing the viewing experience while celebrating the vibrant world of reality television. With MyEntertainment, every night can be a spectacular occasion!