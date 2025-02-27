MyEntertainment: The Entertainment Streaming Bundle Made for You

DIRECTV is transforming the entertainment experience to ensure customers have more choice and flexibility than ever before at a lower cost.

MyEntertainment is one of four brand-new Genre Packs offered by DIRECTV to give you more of the channels you want, and less of all the ones you don’t.

With the one-of-a-kind MyEntertainment Genre Pack, you can choose your TV experience and get a lineup with the TV you want most – hit movies, shows and more.

Learn more about our other Genre Packs:

How Much Does MyEntertainment Cost?

For just $34.99/mo. + tax, MyEntertainment customers can get over 40 channels ranging from the best cooking shows on Food Network to the latest nature documentaries on Discovery and so much more.

You may be thinking: 40 channels for just $34.99 a month? That can’t be true. With the MyEntertainment Genre Pack, it is — and that’s not all! In addition to the more than 40 popular entertainment channels, customers will also get access to the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic for no additional cost, with Max Basic with Ads coming soon. Also, MyEntertainment customers can also add on MyCinema Mini Pack (which includes LMN, Family Movie Classic, Great American Family, GRIT, INSP, Shorts TV, Sony Movies and TCM) for only $9.99/mo.

That way, you can have all the live channels and streaming shows you love on the same interface and on the same bill. It doesn’t get much simpler than that!

What Channels are Included in MyEntertainment, The TV-Centric Skinny Bundle?

Check out the channels included in the MyEntertainment streaming service bundle (some availability will be dependent on location). Find all the available channels here:

A&E

American Heroes

Animal Planet

Aspire

Bounce

Bravo

CNBC

CNN

Cooking Channel

Cozi

Destination America

Discovery

Discovery Life

E!

EarthX

FETV

Food Network

FOX Business Network

FOX News Channel

Freeform

FX

FXM

FXX

fyi,

Get TV

Game Show Network

HGTV

The HISTORY Channel

HLN

Investigation Discovery

Lifetime

Magnolia Network

MSNBC

Nat Geo Wild

National Geographic

OWN

Oxygen True Crime

Science

Syfy

TLC

Travel Channel

UPTV

Vice TV

Why is MyEntertainment better than Competitor Packages?

If you still aren’t convinced that MyEntertainment is the best entertainment-specific TV and streaming package on the market, check out how it beats out the competition.

MyEntertainment vs. YouTube TV

MyEntertainment contains over 40 channels and access to multiple streaming services , all for $34.99/mo. + tax and that’s on top of the the ability to also select other Genre Packs available through DIRECTV, whereas YouTube TV only has a singular base package with 100+ channels (whether you want them or not) for $82.99/month.

MyEntertainment vs. Fubo

Fubo allows customers to choose from a few different package tiers with 150+ channels, starting at $84.99/month, making it an expensive option for those looking for a few key channels.

Similarly, Hulu+ Live TV’s offering is more expensive at $82.99/month to get the channels you do want – and the ones you don’t. And considering you can get live channels plus Hulu Bundle Basic with MyEntertainment, the cost savings are a no brainer.

Customize Your TV Experience with MyEntertainment

TV lovers everywhere deserve easy access to their favorite shows and movies, without the hassle of scrolling through streaming services to find it. And now you can, with MyEntertainment from DIRECTV. Not to mention, when you purchase the package, you also get the following DIRECTV features:

Watch TV wherever you go with the DIRECTV STREAM app – included at no extra cost.

Cloud DVR

Unlimited hours of cloud DVR storage included

And so much more!

Frequently Asked Questions What is MyEntertainment from DIRECTV? MyEntertainment is a curated live TV package that allows customers to pay for the channels they want, without having to get a larger package with the channels they don't want. How much does MyEntertainment cost? $34.99/mo. + tax

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.