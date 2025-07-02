‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10 Watch Guide: From Surprises to Schedule

Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise is making its season debut splash on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. This season promises a tropical twist as we trade in the beaches of Mexico for the breathtaking scenery of Costa Rica’s Opulent Azura Beach Resort. With air-conditioned rooms and private pools, you can say goodbye to sweat and sunburns, it’s all about luxury and romance this time around. The search for love just got an upgrade!

A Season 10 Surprise

Season 10 of The Bachelor in Paradise is shaking things up with its most audacious casting surprise yet. This time, contestants from The Golden Bachelor and Golden Bachelorette, including familiar faces like Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston, will be mingling with the younger stars of Bachelor Nation. Host Jesse Palmer has playfully advised everyone to “stay in their generational lane,” but he also encourages them to soak in the wisdom that comes with age. Sounds like viewers are in for a delightful mix of experience and youthful exuberance that’s sure to keep things interesting.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2025 Cast

This year’s Bachelor in Paradise cast is packed full of notable names, and that extends beyond the contestants looking for love! Jesse Palmer returns as host, and Wells Adams returns to tend the bar. They’re joined by fan favorite Hannah Brown, who will be operating a stylish “Champagne Lounge” to serve bubbly and host cheeky, intimate mini-dates.

Full Cast:

Bachelor Nation Returnees

Jonathon Johnson ( The Bachelorette Season 21 – Jenn Tran): He was a steady, sweet presence who made it to the final three before Jenn decided to go in a different direction.

Season 21 – Jenn Tran): He was a steady, sweet presence who made it to the final three before Jenn decided to go in a different direction. Hakeem Moulton ( The Bachelorette Season 21 – Jenn Tran): He captured fan attention with his outgoing personality before being eliminated in Week 3.

Season 21 – Jenn Tran): He captured fan attention with his outgoing personality before being eliminated in Week 3. Zoe McGrady ( The Bachelor Season 29 – Grant Ellis): She finished in the final three and earned a reputation for her warmth and likability.

Season 29 – Grant Ellis): She finished in the final three and earned a reputation for her warmth and likability. Alexe-Anne “Alexe” Godin ( The Bachelor Season 29 – Grant Ellis): She was remembered as the “no‑drama lama” and a supportive friend early in Grant’s season.

Season 29 – Grant Ellis): She was remembered as the “no‑drama lama” and a supportive friend early in Grant’s season. Bailey Brown ( The Bachelor Season 29 – Grant Ellis): She stood out for her humorous quips and fun-loving energy, especially that memorable wig stunt on night one.

Season 29 – Grant Ellis): She stood out for her humorous quips and fun-loving energy, especially that memorable wig stunt on night one. Brian Autz ( The Bachelorette Season 21 – Jenn Tran): He clashed with other contestants early on and was eliminated before hometown dates.

Season 21 – Jenn Tran): He clashed with other contestants early on and was eliminated before hometown dates. Dale Moss ( The Bachelorette Season 16 – Clare Crawley): He got engaged to Clare after two weeks but ended their engagement before the final rose aired.

Season 16 – Clare Crawley): He got engaged to Clare after two weeks but ended their engagement before the final rose aired. Jeremy Simon ( The Bachelorette Season 21 – Jenn Tran): He made it to hometowns but was eliminated after Jenn met his family.

Season 21 – Jenn Tran): He made it to hometowns but was eliminated after Jenn met his family. Jessica “Jess” Edwards ( The Bachelor Season 28 – Joey Graziadei): She made headlines when she joked about having a “little smoochy‑poo” with Joey on night one.

Season 28 – Joey Graziadei): She made headlines when she joked about having a “little smoochy‑poo” with Joey on night one. Justin Glaze ( The Bachelorette Season 17 – Katie Thurston, and Paradise Season 8): He returned after Katie’s season and was known for his expressive reaction shots.

Season 17 – Katie Thurston, and Season 8): He returned after Katie’s season and was known for his expressive reaction shots. Kyle Howard ( The Bachelorette Season 17 – Katie Thurston): His screen time was modest, and he even joked that viewers “may not remember” him.

Season 17 – Katie Thurston): His screen time was modest, and he even joked that viewers “may not remember” him. Katherine “Kat” Izzo ( The Bachelor Season 27 – Zach Shallcross, and Paradise Season 9): Known for her high‑energy confessionals and bold personality in her previous Paradise appearance.

Season 27 – Zach Shallcross, and Season 9): Known for her high‑energy confessionals and bold personality in her previous appearance. Lexi Young ( The Bachelor Season 28 – Joey Graziadei): She exited early when her timeline for marriage and children did not align with Joey’s goals.

Season 28 – Joey Graziadei): She exited early when her timeline for marriage and children did not align with Joey’s goals. Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez ( The Bachelorette Season 21 – Jenn Tran): He was sent home on the first night after a brief appearance.

Season 21 – Jenn Tran): He was sent home on the first night after a brief appearance. Sam McKinney ( The Bachelorette Season 21 – Jenn Tran): He stirred drama early on and repeatedly reminded viewers to “keep the main thing the main thing.”

Season 21 – Jenn Tran): He stirred drama early on and repeatedly reminded viewers to “keep the main thing the main thing.” Spencer Conley (The Bachelorette Season 21 – Jenn Tran): He was part of the hometowns round but departed without an engagement.

Golden Bachelor/Bachelorette Alums

Leslie Fhima ( The Golden Bachelor Season 1): She finished as runner-up in Gerry Turner’s season, winning fans with her humor and compassion.

Season 1): She finished as runner-up in Gerry Turner’s season, winning fans with her humor and compassion. Gary Levingston ( The Golden Bachelorette Season 1): He courted Joan on her season and became known for his charismatic personality.

Season 1): He courted Joan on her season and became known for his charismatic personality. April Kirkwood ( The Golden Bachelor Season 1): She gained attention for her playful pickleball antics and therapist background.

Season 1): She gained attention for her playful pickleball antics and therapist background. Kathy “Zip It” Swarts ( The Golden Bachelor Season 1): She was part of the viral “ASKN” group and quickly became a fan favorite.

Season 1): She was part of the viral “ASKN” group and quickly became a fan favorite. Jack Lencioni ( The Golden Bachelorette Season 1): He joined from Joan’s cast and quickly made a fun, impressionable entrance.

Season 1): He joined from Joan’s cast and quickly made a fun, impressionable entrance. Charles “CK” King ( The Golden Bachelorette Season 1): He appeared in Joan’s season and added a steady presence.

Season 1): He appeared in Joan’s season and added a steady presence. Keith Gordon ( The Golden Bachelorette Season 1): He was one of Joan’s men, remembered for his calm demeanor and thoughtfulness.

Season 1): He was one of Joan’s men, remembered for his calm demeanor and thoughtfulness. Kim Buike ( The Golden Bachelorette Season 1): She was another of Joan’s suitors, remembered for her candid and caring attitude.

Season 1): She was another of Joan’s suitors, remembered for her candid and caring attitude. Natascha Hardee ( The Golden Bachelor Season 1): She brought drama and style during Gerry’s season as one of the “ASKN” women.

Season 1): She brought drama and style during Gerry’s season as one of the “ASKN” women. Ralph “RJ” Johnson (The Golden Bachelorette Season 1): He appeared in Joan’s season and was recognized for his laid-back charm.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples That Went the Distance

Bachelor in Paradise isn’t an empty experiment, there is actually an impressive list of lasting couples! Here are some of the most successful pairings who remain together today:

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs began dating after Season 7, got engaged in May 2022, welcomed their son Benson in September 2023 and married in October 2023.

Mari Pepin & Kenny Braasch met and got engaged during Season 7, married in November 2023 in Puerto Rico, and share life with their pup Eleven.

Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile got engaged on Season 7, married at a courthouse in October 2022, and celebrated again with family in 2023.

Abigail Heringer & Noah Erb rekindled after Season 7, got engaged in August 2023 and were married in October 2024.

Alana Milne & Chris Conran left Season 7 together, got engaged in March 2024, and remain an enduring couple.

Caelynn Miller‑Keyes & Dean Unglert met in Season 6, got engaged in October 2022 and married in Colorado on September 23, 2023.

Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour got engaged on Season 6 and married in August 2023 in France.

Jared Haibon & Ashley Iaconetti got engaged in June 2018 and married August 2019; they have two sons and live in Rhode Island.

Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert got engaged during Season 2 and married in 2016; they now have three children and remain happily together.

