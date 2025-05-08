DIRECTV Presents SDFC’s Inaugural Military Appreciation Night

In a city known for its significant military community, May 3 was a memorable evening as DIRECTV proudly presented San Diego Football Club’s (SDFC) first-ever Military Appreciation Night at Snapdragon Stadium. Situated at the beginning of Military Appreciation Month, this event was dedicated to honoring the service, sacrifice and resilience of active-duty service members, veterans and military families.

With DIRECTV Chief Operating Officer Mike Wittrock serving as Honorary Captain, along with Retired Rear Admiral Terry Kraft, the night underscored SDFC’s ongoing commitment to celebrate those who serve and strengthen the Club’s connections within the military community. The first 30,000 fans in attendance received a commemorative SDFC military camo flag, courtesy of DIRECTV.

During the match, SDFC took the opportunity to highlight individual stories of service, recognizing Brigadier General James Ryans (Commanding General, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Western Recruiting Region), as the honorary Keeper of the Flow.

Three members of the DIRECTV Veterans Council attended the event as well, and the broader DIRECTV team came with a host of festive additions, including team camo apparel. The DIRECTV Best Seat in the House Fan Fest provided an engaging space for fans, resulting in over 2,000 interactions. Additionally, the DIRECTV social team collaborated with FOX Deportes talent to produce Spanish-language content promoting MiEspanol. The event drew a fantastic crowd of 27,105, creating a lively celebration of the military community. It was a proud evening for DIRECTV and SFDC, and a successful event honoring those who serve.