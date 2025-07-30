Major League Soccer (MLS) is back for the 2025 season, and New York Red Bulls fans around the country are waiting eagerly to see how their starts things out. If you’re one of those fans – new or old – and you’re ready to cheer the ‘Bulls on and catch all the thrilling action live, check out this 2025 New York Red Bulls schedule, so you don’t miss a single PK, breakaway or game winning shot.

New York Red Bulls Quick Facts

Founding Season: 1996

Club Owners: Red Bull GmbH

Conference: Eastern

Home Field: Red Bull Arena

Championships: None

Head Coach: Billy Donovan

2024 Finish: Second in the MLS Cup

From NCAA and MLS to Premier League and beyond, DIRECTV has the soccer coverage you need.

Explore Soccer

How to Watch New York Red Bulls Games on DIRECTV

Calling all Red Bulls fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the 2025 season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

New York Red Bulls Schedule 2025

Now that you know where to watch Red Bulls matches, check out the 2025 New York Red Bulls schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

No New York Red Bulls matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

Notable Players to Watch

New York Red Bulls has long been a club that attracts some of the best footballers in the industry, and the 2025 season is no exception. A few of the well-known players on the New York squad include:

Elias Manoel

Position: Forward Strengths: Goal scoring, creativity, and overall contribution to the attack. Elias Manoel has been a standout performer, leading the team’s offense with his consistent goal-scoring ability.



Wikelman Carmona

Position: Midfielder Strengths: Playmaking, vision, and work rate. Carmona is a key player in the midfield, known for his ability to create opportunities and contribute defensively.



Dante Vanzeir

Position: Forward Strengths: Versatility, goal scoring, and positioning. Vanzeir is another crucial part of the Red Bulls’ attack, often playing in multiple roles across the front line.



Dylan Nealis

Position: Defender Strengths: Defensive solidity, tackling, and aerial ability. Nealis is a reliable defender, contributing to the team’s defensive stability.



Sean Nealis

Position: Defender Strengths: Leadership, organization, and defensive contributions. Sean Nealis plays a critical role in the backline, helping to marshal the defense.



New York Red Bulls Rivalries

The New York Red Bulls operate in close proximity to multiple other MLS clubs, and as such have developed their fair share of rivalries. Here are a few of the most prevalent today, with information on when to watch the two teams compete next:

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC (NYCFC)

This rivalry, known as the “Hudson River Derby,” is one of the fiercest in MLS. The rivalry began in 2015 when NYCFC joined the league, sparking intense competition for dominance of the professional soccer scene in New York.

New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United

This is one of MLS’s oldest rivalries, dating back to the league’s inception in 1996. The matches are known for their historical significance and competitive nature.

Watch Soccer on DIRECTV

Are you ready to change up the game? With DIRECTV’s extensive sports coverage, soccer fans can get more of the sport they love live, without all the hassle.

Not only can you catch NCAA soccer, English Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX and more live on DIRECTV’s wide array of channels, but you can also connect your MLS Season Pass to your DIRECTV interface, making it easier than ever to see all your soccer options in one place.

Want to start watching today? It’s easy!

Shop packages

But wait! Are you a business owner looking for live MLS coverage all season long? You’re in luck! DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers can purchase MLS Season Pass right now.

Trust us, you’ll be the best bar in town.

Frequently Asked Questions Where do the New York Red Bulls play? The New York Red Bull Arena. How many MLS championships have the New York Red Bulls won? The New York Red Bulls have never won an MLS title. Who is the New York Red Bulls head coach? Billy Donovan is the head coach of the New York Red Bulls.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.