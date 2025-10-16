New Additions Bring Holiday Favorites, Classic Films, and Prestige Series to MyEntertainment Genre Pack and MyCinema Mini-Pack Add-On.

DIRECTV is kicking off the holidays early with the addition of Hallmark and AMC Networks to the DIRECTV MyEntertainment Genre Pack and MyCinema Mini-Pack Add-On, bringing heartwarming movies, acclaimed dramas, and seasonal favorites together at no additional cost just in time for upcoming holiday viewing.

Beginning today, Hallmark Channel joins the MyEntertainment Genre Pack on the eve of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas event, which launches tomorrow night, Oct. 17, and delivers nearly 80 hours of all-new original holiday programming for the next ten weeks. Viewers can unwrap new movie premieres and fan-favorite marathons throughout the weekend, beginning with Hallmark Channel’s debut of the first season of Mistletoe Murders (Oct.17), The Christmas Quest (Oct. 18), Mistletoe Memories (Oct. 19), and A Royal Christmas Reunion (Oct. 20).

The popular Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Family channels will also debut immediately within a newly expanded MyCinema Mini-Pack Add-On, which offers top-tier movie channels as an add-on to any DIRECTV genre pack.

Additionally, AMC Networks’ celebrated portfolio of esteemed original series, film, and reality channels —including AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, and WE TV – will also be added today to the MyEntertainment Genre Pack. Besides its renowned stable of popular first-run scripted series, AMC will bring its signature monthlong holiday feature, “Best Christmas Ever,” running from Nov. 30 – Dec. 26, to DIRECTV MyEntertainment customers for this Thanksgiving and Yuletide season. The film series event will feature perennial classics like Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, and Four Christmases, alongside entirely new and original first-run AMC holiday movies debuting later this year. In addition, AMC-owned and -operated free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels—including The Walking Dead Universe, Portlandia, and All Reality by WE TV—will roll out on MyFree DIRECTV and be available to all DIRECTV streaming customers beginning Nov. 18.

“This is the time of year when people want to gather, unwind, and enjoy stories that make them smile,” said Vince Torres, Chief Marketing Officer, DIRECTV. “With Hallmark’s beloved holiday movies and AMC’s mix of classics and fan favorites, we’re giving our customers a flexible and affordable way to keep the season’s spirit alive every night.”

Looking ahead to 2026, DIRECTV plans to continue expanding its entertainment lineup with even more from AMC Networks. AMC+ (with ads) joining both the MyEntertainment Genre Pack and select DIRECTV Signature Packages. Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller, and suspense fans, are in the works to be added to the MyCinema Mini-Pack Add-On—all at no additional cost.

DIRECTV offers a range of flexible programming packages to meet different viewing needs. Customers can choose from options like MyFree, which delivers a curated collection of free, ad-supported channels; Genre Packs, which allow customers to personalize their experience by focusing on the content they love most—whether it’s sports, movies, family programming, or lifestyle entertainment; and comprehensive DIRECTV Signature Packages, offering the most popular networks.

To learn more about MyFree DIRECTV, Genre Packs and Signature Packages, visit DIRECTV.