DIRECTV To Sponsor Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Baseball’s biggest international tournament is back, and DIRECTV is once again sponsoring the United States National Baseball Team for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. As the exclusive paid TV sponsor for Team USA, DIRECTV will have a strong presence throughout the tournament, bringing fans closer to the action as the global competition ramps up just ahead of MLB’s regular season.

A Visible Presence Throughout the Tournament

DIRECTV’s sponsorship will be visible throughout the tournament, including:

DIRECTV logo featured on all Team USA helmets worn during both practice and in-game action

worn during both practice and in-game action Five outfield signage placements in Houston

Three outfield signage placements in Miami

Commercial and digital inventory across broadcasts and MLB.com

Fans attending Team USA’s March 9 matchup in Houston will also witness a special DIRECTV moment before the game begins. Mike Wittrock, DIRECTV’s Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to throw the ceremonial first pitch, officially kicking off the sponsorship on the world stage.

A Global Tournament Returns

The World Baseball Classic is an international tournament that brings together national teams from around the world to compete for global baseball bragging rights. Held every three to four years and featuring many of the sport’s top professional players, the tournament has become one of baseball’s most exciting international showcases.

The 2026 tournament runs from March 5 through March 17, giving fans a high-energy preview of the season just weeks before MLB Opening Day. DIRECTV also supported Team USA during the tournament’s previous edition, and the company is proud to continue celebrating the sport (and the fans who love it) as the global stage once again belongs to baseball. The sponsorship reinforces DIRECTV’s commitment to delivering premium sports experiences for fans across the country.

How to Watch the World Baseball Classic

Planning to follow Team USA throughout the tournament? Check out DIRECTV Insider’s guide to the World Baseball Classic, where you’ll find everything you need to know about the tournament and how to watch the games.

From the opening matchups to the final showdown, the World Baseball Classic delivers international baseball at its best—and DIRECTV is thrilled to be in the middle of the action.