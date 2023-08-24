New DIRECTV Customers can Access NFL SUNDAY TICKET from YouTube, on Us

DIRECTV wants its subscribers to be able to watch all their favorite out-of-market Sunday afternoon football games. Starting today, new DIRECTV customers who sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube for the 2023-2024 season will receive a $400 Visa reward card on us.1

In tandem, new DIRECTV customers may also choose to receive three months of DIRECTV Sports Pack including Big Ten Network, SEC Network​, ESPNU, NFL RedZone, NFL Network and more, providing football fans with the channels they need to get fully immersed in their favorite teams, games, events and more.2

As a premiere aggregator of sports content, showcased in a recent sports-focused campaign featuring Travis Kelce, DIRECTV allows customers to directly access streaming apps using an internet-connected Gemini device. This simple access combined with DIRECTV Sports CentralTM, rounds out the fully integrated sports experience.

Residential fans aren’t the only ones who can access all the in-and out-of-market football games on Sunday afternoons. DIRECTV for BUSINESS and EverPass Media are providing NFL SUNDAY TICKET to over 300,000 commercial establishments including casinos, restaurants, bars, lounges and other venues.

1 $400 Visa Reward Card: Req’s new DIRECTV svc w/24-mo. agmt. Offer not endorsed/associated with YouTube or NFL. Must redeem w/proof of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube package purchase from YouTube and then get Visa Reward Card w/in 3 bill cycles. Offer excludes taxes. Avail. only at directv.com. See [insert location] for details

2DIRECTV Sports Pack Offer: Customers with ENTERTAINMENT, CHOICE or ULTIMATE pkg. w/24 mo. agmt. DIRECTV Sports Pack auto-renews monthly after 3 mos. at then-prevailing rate (currently $14.99/mo. + tax) unless cancelled online or by phone. Blackouts may apply. Some channels may be incl. in base pkg. For more info about Sports Pack, click here.