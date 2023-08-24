New DIRECTV Customers can Access NFL SUNDAY TICKET from YouTube, on Us

DIRECTV wants its subscribers to be able to watch all their favorite out-of-market Sunday afternoon football games. Starting today, new DIRECTV customers who sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube for the 2023-2024 season will receive a $400 Visa reward card on us.1
In tandem, new DIRECTV customers may also choose to receive three months of DIRECTV Sports Pack including Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ESPNU, NFL RedZone, NFL Network and more, providing football fans with the channels they need to get fully immersed in their favorite teams, games, events and more.2
As a premiere aggregator of sports content, showcased in a recent sports-focused campaign featuring Travis Kelce, DIRECTV allows customers to directly access streaming apps using an internet-connected Gemini device. This simple access combined with DIRECTV Sports CentralTM, rounds out the fully integrated sports experience.
Residential fans aren’t the only ones who can access all the in-and out-of-market football games on Sunday afternoons. DIRECTV for BUSINESS and EverPass Media are providing NFL SUNDAY TICKET to over 300,000 commercial establishments including casinos, restaurants, bars, lounges and other venues.
