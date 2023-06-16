The 2023 Season is over, and the Denver Nuggets have come out victorious, but now it’s time to look ahead. The 2023 NBA Draft will be held on June 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York – the home court of the Brooklyn Nets. Before the top picks roll in, find out how to watch and explore our picks in our 2023 NBA Mock Draft.

How to Watch the 2023 NBA Draft on DIRECTV

The NBA Draft 2023 will be held on June 22 at 8 p.m. ET. broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

ABC – Check local channels

ESPN – Ch. 206

2023 NBA Mock Draft

As soon as the 2021-22 NBA season ended, a number of teams started their “tank for Wembanyama” campaign. Victor Wembanyama is the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James. He’s 7 feet, 4 inches with legitimate guard skills, has range from beyond the NBA three-point line, and is great at defense. In other words, he’s a unicorn. The San Antonio Spurs are clearly going to take Wembanyama at No. 1, but who’s going to be drafted after him?

For the lottery picks (No. 1 through No. 14), we’ll explain why the pick is a good fit. After the lottery, we’ll list out the picks.

Lottery picks

1. San Antonio Spurs – Victor Wembanyama | Metropolitans 92 | PF/C

Wembanyama is a generational prospect. We can’t wait to see how he develops under the tutelage of Gregg Popovich.

2. Charlotte Hornets – Brandon Miller | Alabama | SF

Miller’s game is reminiscent of Paul George’s. He’s the perfect fit next to LaMelo Ball in Charlotte.

3. Portland Trail Blazers – Scoot Henderson | G League Ignite | PG

It looks like Portland legend Damian Lillard might have played his last game in a Blazers uniform. It makes sense to replace him with the best point guard in the draft in Henderson.

4. Houston Rockets – Ausar Thompson | Overtime Elite | PG/SG

If James Harden comes back to Houston, Ausar Thompson is a great fit next to the Beard on the wing.

5. Detroit Pistons – Jarace Walker | Houston | PF

Walker can play either forward spot, and he can slot in as a small-ball center in a pinch. He’s exactly what Detroit needs next to their two young guards.

6. Orlando Magic – Gradey Dick | Kansas | SG/SF

The Magic need someone who can knock down threes at a high clip, and Gradey Dick fits the bill.

7. Indiana Pacers – Anthony Black | Arkansas | PG/SG

A backcourt of Tyrese Halliburton and Black would be a lot of fun to watch.

8. Washington Wizards – Amen Thompson | Overtime Elite | PG/SG

A lot of scouts view Amen Thompson as having more star potential than his twin brother, Ausar, but Amen drops to No. 8 here because the fit just wasn’t right with the teams above.

9. Utah Jazz – Cam Whitmore | Villanova | SF

Whitmore would be a steal here. He’s explosive and can put points on the board.

10. Dallas Mavericks – Taylor Hendricks | UCF | PF

The Mavericks need to improve defensively if they want to be true title contenders. Hendricks would have given them the defensive presence they needed in the playoffs this year.

11. Orlando Magic (via Chicago) – Jordan Hawkins | UConn | SG

Putting Hawkins next to Dick would turn Orlando’s weakness in shooting the ball into a potential strength. It’d be huge if they could pick up two of the best shooters in the draft.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder – Bilal Coulibaly | Metropolitans 92 | SG/SF

The Thunder have a ton of young talent on their roster, and they’re on the verge of becoming a perennial title contender in the Western Conference. Coulibaly would give them another great defender alongside Lu Dort. It’ll be tough to score against Coulibaly and Dort with Chet Holmgren as the last line of defense at the rim.

13. Toronto Raptors – Cason Wallace | Kentucky | PG/SG

Fred Van Vleet is a free agent, and Wallace has the potential to be a good replacement for him. Wallace is a great 3-and-D guard, with the potential to develop into a good playmaker.

14. New Orleans Pelicans – Jalen Hood-Schifino | Indiana | PG/SG

The Pelicans need a playmaker, and they find one here in Hood-Schifino. He provides the Pelicans exactly what they need next to Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum.

The rest of the first round

15. Atlanta Hawks – Jett Howard | Michigan | SG/SF

16. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota) – Nick Smith Jr. | Arkansas | PG/SG

17. Los Angeles Lakers – Kobe Bufkin | Michigan | PG/SG

18. Miami Heat – Rayan Rupert | NZ Breakers | SG/SF

19. Golden State Warriors – Dereck Lively II | Duke | C

20. Houston Rockets (via LA Clippers) – Brice Sensabaugh | Ohio State | SF/PF

21. Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix) – Noah Clowney | Alabama | PF

22. Brooklyn Nets – Keyonte George | Baylor | SG

23. Portland Trail Blazers (via New York) – Brandin Podziemski | Santa Clara | SG

24. Sacramento Kings – Kris Murray | Iowa | PF

25. Memphis Grizzlies – Jaime Jaquez Jr. | UCLA | SF

26. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland) – James Nnaji | Barcelona | C

27. Charlotte Hornets (via Denver) – Colby Jones | Xavier | SF

28. Utah Jazz (via Philadelphia) – Trayce Jackson-Davis | Indiana | PF/C

29. Indiana Pacers (via Boston) – Leonard Miller | G League Ignite | PF

30. LA Clippers (via Milwaukee) – Kobe Brown | Missouri | PF/C

Second round

31. Detroit Pistons – Marcus Sasser | Houston | PG/SG

32. Indiana Pacers (via Houston) – Andre Jackson Jr. | UConn | SG/SF

33. San Antonio Spurs – Gregory Jackson II | South Carolina | PF

34. Charlotte Hornets – Julian Phillips | Tennessee | SF

35. Boston Celtics (via Portland) – Tristan Vukcevic | Partizan | PF/C

36. Orlando Magic – Ben Sheppard | Belmont | SF

37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Washington) – Maxwell Lewis | Pepperdine | SG/SF

38. Sacramento Kings (via Indiana) – Trayce Jackson-Davis | Indiana | PF/C

39. Charlotte Hornets (via Utah) – Jordan Walsh | Arkansas | SF/PF

40. Denver Nuggets (via Dallas) – Sidy Cissoko | G League Ignite | SG/SF

41. Charlotte Hornets (via Oklahoma City) – Terquavion Smith | NC State | SG

42. Washington Wizards (via Chicago) – Jalen Wilson | Kansas | SF/PF

43. Portland Trail Blazers (via Atlanta) – Amari Bailey | UCLA | PG

44. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto) – Jalen Pickett | Penn State | PG

45. Memphis Grizzlies (via Minnesota) – Keyontae Johnson | Kansas St. | SF

46. Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans) – Mouhamed Gueye | Washington St. | PF/C

47. Los Angeles Lakers – Seth Lundy | Penn State | SG/SF

48. LA Clippers – Bobi Klintman | Wake Forest | SF/PF

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Golden State) – Julian Strawther | Gonzaga | SF

50. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami) – Hunter Tyson | Clemson | SF/PF

51. Brooklyn Nets – Emoni Bates | Eastern Michigan | SG/SF

52. Phoenix Suns – Ricky Council IV | Arkansas | SG/SF

53. Minnesota Timberwolves (via New York) – Toumani Camara | Dayton | PF

54. Sacramento Kings – Nikola Durisic | Mega MIS | SG/SF

55. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland) – Jaylen Clark | UCLA | SG/SF

56. Memphis Grizzlies – Chris Livingston | Kentucky | SF/PF

57. Washington Wizards (via Boston) – Colin Castleton | Florida | C

58. Milwaukee Bucks – Zvonimir Ivisic | Studentski Centar | PF/C

