DIRECTV Spotlight Feature: ‘My Mother’s Wedding’

This month we’re shining the spotlight on the heartwarming family drama My Mother’s Wedding. Featuring an all-star cast, this beautifully shot romp through the English countryside will have you laughing, crying and reflecting in equal measure.

What is ‘My Mother’s Wedding’ about?

Kristin Scott Thomas steps behind the camera, and onto center stage, as Diana, a twice-widowed mother preparing to walk down the aisle for a third time in this dramedy that’s part family reunion, part emotional house cleaning. Three daughters return to the family home in rural England: Katherine (Scarlett Johansson), a no-nonsense Royal Navy captain guarding old memories like classified intel; Victoria (Sienna Miller), a Hollywood star juggling fame and fractures; and Georgina (Emily Beecham), a hospice nurse clinging to stability in both life and marriage. Their weekend celebration spirals into an unexpected crash course in grief, growth and receiving a ring you never knew you needed.

Beneath the confetti and awkward toasts, the film draws from personal roots. Scott Thomas lost both her father and stepfather (both Navy pilots) before age 12, and weaves those memories into a fictional tapestry that comes alive in an emotionally raw graveyard scene. She delivers a quietly devastating monologue that turns a would-be rom-com into something much richer.

‘My Mother’s Wedding’ Cast

To say this is a star-studded cast would be an understatement. Together, they form a chaotically charming wedding party:

