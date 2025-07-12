How to Add HBO Max to Your DIRECTV Package

Fed up with juggling different streaming services? With DIRECTV, you can seamlessly incorporate HBO Max into your viewing routine. Immerse yourself in captivating series, film classics, and HBO’s rich library, all in one place, without the hassle of switching apps. It’s the ultimate entertainment experience for every viewer.

How to Watch HBO Max with DIRECTV

Whether you’re a die-hard HBO fan or new to their expanding library, adding HBO Max is easy. If you’ve signed up for the MyEntertainment Genre Pack, HBO Max Basic With Ads is included at no additional cost. Also, subscribers to the Premier Signature Package also have access to HBO Max. Just follow these straightforward steps to unlock your viewing experience:

Activating Your HBO Max Account

Navigate to DIRECTV.com on your mobile device or web browser. Sign in using your registered email and password. Click on “Manage My TV Package” from the Home page. Select “Activate” on your Plan Details page. Enter the email address and password you’d like to use for your HBO Max subscription. Follow the prompts on your screen to finalize your activation.

Once activated, you can log into the HBO Max app using your HBO credentials and enjoy a plethora of content!

Get HBO Max with DIRECTV

MyEntertainment

As part of the MyEntertainment Genre Pack, not only do you gain access to Max Basic With Ads, but you also enjoy the magic of the Hulu Bundle Basic and the wonders of Disney+ all in one package. Enjoy binge-worthy shows and latest films effortlessly with over 40 channels, enhancing your entertainment experience.

Premier Signature Package

You can also access HBO Max with our the Premier Signature Package. Max is included alongside a robust entertainment offering including Cinemax, Paramount+ with Showtime, STARZ and 185+ channels.

What to Watch on HBO Max

HBO Max is a treasure chest of engaging and diverse content, featuring everything from critically lauded films to riveting series. Whether it’s compelling dramas or soothing family movies, there’s an endless selection for viewers of all ages.

Here are some standout series and films to check out on HBO Max:

‘And Just Like That’

‘The Last of Us’

‘Hacks’

‘The Pitt’

‘The Gilded Age’

‘The Rehearsal’

‘The White Lotus’

Adding HBO Max to your DIRECTV subscription isn’t just about increasing your viewing options; it’s about creating a personalized entertainment experience that fits your lifestyle. Spend less time searching and more time savoring the content you love!