Popular girls, high school social hierarchy and teenage angst—it’s never easy being caught in the middle of it all, but for some reason watching it unfold on screen is endlessly entertaining. That’s just one reason why the 2004 hit Mean Girls has become a modern teen classic, packed with unforgettable one-liners and scenes that have cemented their place in pop culture history.

And while Mean Girls may reign supreme in the world of teen comedies, it’s far from the only film that nails the chaos of adolescence. If you’re drawn to biting wit, clique drama and coming-of-age tension, there are plenty of other movies like Mean Girls that dive into the complexities of teen life and the unwritten rules of popularity.

Get ready to explore a lineup of films that deliver on drama, laughs and all the thrills of navigating high school’s social battlefield.

Let’s get started!

Why Do People Love ‘Mean Girls’?

Before jumping into other films that offer a fly-on-the-wall look at the good, bad and cringeworthy sides of teenage life, it’s worth exploring why Mean Girls has become the quintessential teen dramedy of a generation.

After growing up in Africa and being homeschooled, teenager Cady Heron is dropped into a new kind of animal kingdom: North Shore High School. Her life quickly shifts from watching lions stalk their prey to witnessing mean girls prey on anyone who doesn’t meet their standards. She’s soon swept into the ruthless world of The Plastics—the school’s most elite clique—ruled by the manipulative and iconic Regina George.

But as Cady plots to take Regina down from the inside, she begins to lose sight of who she is—and pushes away the only real friends she’s made in the process.

People love Mean Girls because it perfectly captures the chaos, comedy and cruelty of high school life with a satirical edge. Written by the hilarious Tina Fey, the film combines laugh-out-loud one-liners with genuine emotional depth, making it both endlessly quotable and surprisingly relatable.

Add in a top-notch cast—featuring standout performances from Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Tim Meadows and Jonathan Bennett—plus a healthy dose of early 2000s nostalgia, and it’s easy to see why Mean Girls has become a true cultural phenomenon.

Now, let’s get into 15 movies like Mean Girls to add to your movie night watch list. And for those looking for the perfect girls night movie pick, check out our 20 Movies Perfect for Girls Night!

‘Mean Girls 2’ (2011)

While it certainly can’t compare to the original, we would be remiss not to mention Mean Girls 2 for those who loved the original. This time, a new student takes matters into her own hands and creates a friend group to rival the mean girls.

Similarities to Mean Girls: Like the original, Mean Girls 2 centers on a new girl infiltrating the popular clique with sabotage, secrets and high school politics at play. Watch 'Mean Girls 2' ‘Mean Girls the Musical’ (2024) The iconic teen comedy got a Broadway glow-up in Mean Girls: The Musical, with Tina Fey returning to write the book and a catchy, pop-infused score by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin. Cady Heron’s journey from homeschooled jungle girl to high school Plastic gets a musical makeover, with standout numbers like “Apex Predator” and “World Burn.” The musical adds emotional depth and theatrical flair to the classic story, but even with music it’s difficult to match the original. Similarities to Mean Girls: It’s the same sharp, hilarious takedown of high school hierarchy, but with show-stopping songs, bigger drama, and a fresh, modern spin on the characters and their battles for power, popularity, and self-acceptance. Watch 'Mean Girls the Musical'

‘Clueless’ (1995)

We imagine if the wealthy and stylish Beverly Hills teen Cher Horowitz were to meet the also wealthy and stylish Regina George she would say, “Ugh, as if!” Preceding Mean Girls by about a decade, Clueless is an iconic girl’s movie in its own right, with a fantastic cast made up of Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy, Stacey Dash.

Similarities to Mean Girls: Both films revolve around a fashionable, popular girl navigating the social hierarchy of high school, with humor and self-discovery along the way.

‘Heathers’ (1988)

Preceding Clueless is Heathers, which shows a much darker side of teenage rebellion. In it, Veronica, part of the elite “Heathers” clique, teams up with an off-beat outsider to take down the mean girls in a very dark, deadly way. Starring Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty, Kim Walker and Lisanne Falk, this dark comedy is a must-watch for Mean Girls fans.

Similarities to Mean Girls: Both movies expose the toxicity of high school cliques, though Heathers takes a much darker, murderous approach to dismantling them.

‘Easy A’ (2010)

Emma Stone stars as the quick-witted and charming Olive Penderghast in Easy A, a modern twist on high school rumor culture and the power of a bad reputation. After a small lie spreads like wildfire, Olive decides to lean into her new “bad girl” persona—complete with a homemade scarlet letter. Supported by a standout cast including Penn Badgley, Amanda Bynes, Stanley Tucci and Patricia Clarkson, Easy A is equal parts hilarious and heartfelt.

Similarities to Mean Girls: Both films deal with the impact of gossip and social standing in high school, centered around a strong female lead who navigates judgment, manipulation and the ultimate journey of self-acceptance.

‘The House Bunny’ (2008)

The House Bunny may take place at a college, but as many of us know, the desire to fit in–and the fear or not fitting in– doesn’t go anywhere. Anna Faris brings her signature charm and impeccable comedic timing to the film as Shelley, a sweet but ditzy Playboy Bunny who finds herself taking the role of house mother for a failing sorority. With help from a cast that includes Emma Stone, Kat Dennings and Colin Hanks, Shelley gives the awkward girls of Zeta Alpha Zeta a confidence makeover—while learning to value her own brains as much as her beauty.

Similarities to Mean Girls: Like Cady Heron’s rise and fall through high school’s social hierarchy, this film explores transformation, fitting in, and the importance of being true to yourself amidst the pressures of popularity.

‘The DUFF’ (2015)

In The DUFF, Mae Whitman plays Bianca, a smart, sarcastic high schooler who’s horrified to find out she’s been labeled the “Designated Ugly Fat Friend” in her social group. Determined to shed the label, she teams up with her charming, popular jock neighbor (Robbie Amell) for a full confidence reboot. Also starring Bella Thorne and Ken Jeong, this film mixes teen angst with a healthy dose of humor and self-awareness.

Similarities to Mean Girls: Both films examine the brutal social labeling that happens in high school, with female leads learning to challenge shallow norms and embrace themselves for who they are.

’10 Things I Hate About You’ (1999)

Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger light up the screen in 10 Things I Hate About You, a clever retelling of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. Stiles plays Kat Stratford, a fiercely independent teen who wants nothing to do with high school boys, while Ledger’s Patrick Verona is hired to win her over in a not-so-honest scheme. Add in a charming Joseph Gordon-Levitt and a killer late-’90s soundtrack, and you’ve got teen movie magic.

Similarities to Mean Girls: Like Cady and Regina, Kat and her younger sister Bianca deal with expectations, image and dating drama, all while navigating the emotional minefield of high school popularity and sibling rivalry.

‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen’ (2004)

Also starring Lindsay Lohan, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen is a seriously underrated teen movie that will keep you hooked from the start. Lohan stars as Lola, a theater kid who moves from New York City to suburban New Jersey and immediately sets her sights on taking down her new school’s reigning queen bee, Carla Santini (played perfectly by Megan Fox). With her loyal best friend Ella (Alison Pill) by her side, Lola dreams big, lies a little and goes to great lengths to prove she belongs in the spotlight.

Similarities to Mean Girls: Like Cady and Regina, Lola and Carla are locked in a battle for popularity, influence, and personal validation—only this time with a flair for the dramatic and a musical twist.

‘John Tucker Must Die’ (2006)

Can teens be a little dramatic? Sure. But what else do you expect to happen when you find out the same guy is secretly dating you and two other girls? If you’re in John Tucker Must Die, you team up to take him down. Brittany Snow, Sophia Bush, Ashanti and Arielle Kebbel lead this revenge comedy, plotting to humiliate the smooth-talking heartbreaker John Tucker (Jesse Metcalfe) by making him fall for a new girl—just so they can break his heart.

Similarities to Mean Girls: Both films showcase the power and pitfalls of female alliances, teenage manipulation, and the satisfaction (and consequences) of high school revenge.

‘The Clique’ (2008)

High school drama doesn’t end when summer break starts—nor does teen drama wait for high school to begin, as made clear in the 2008 film The Clique. New girl Claire Lyons tries to find her place at an elite private school and ends up clashing with Massie Block, the ultra-rich, ultra-stylish leader of the “Pretty Committee”—basically The Plastics in training. The film delivers catty one-liners, sleepover sabotage, and serious style envy as Claire navigates the cutthroat world of preteen popularity.

Similarities to Mean Girls: This film is practically Mean Girls for tweens, with an equally fierce and exclusive girl clique.

‘Picture This’ (2008)

In Picture This, Ashley Tisdale plays Mandy, a smart but overlooked high schooler who finally gets asked to the biggest party of the year by her crush—only to be grounded by her overprotective dad (Kevin Pollak). Armed with her flip phone, a little deception and a lot of determination, Mandy tries to balance sneaking out and avoiding the queen bee all in the name of making her night one to remember.

Similarities to Mean Girls: Like Cady Heron, Mandy has to navigate the social ladder while staying true to herself, all while dealing with a popular mean girl determined to keep her down.

‘She’s All That’ (1999)

When high school golden boy Zack (Freddie Prinze Jr.) bets he can turn any girl into prom queen, he sets his sights on Laney Boggs (Rachael Leigh Cook), an artsy loner with no interest in popularity–reminiscent of Cady at the beginning of her Mean Girls journey. But things get complicated when he starts to actually fall for her. Cue the stairway transformation, prom drama and a performance of “Kiss Me” that became iconic.

Similarities to Mean Girls: Like Mean Girls, the film tackles popularity, image and the consequences of trying to change yourself to fit in—plus a romance wrapped in social sabotage.

‘Sleepover’ (2004)

Sleepover follows four best friends on the night before their first day of high school as they embark on a wild scavenger hunt that pits them against the popular clique—and their own nerves. What starts as a tame sleepover turns into sneaking out, stealing underwear, dodging boys and breaking curfew in suburban chaos. Alexa Vega, Sara Paxton, and Brie Larson round out the cast.

Similarities to Mean Girls: The battle between “the nerds” and “the popular girls” echoes Regina George vs. Cady’s crew.

‘Bring It On’ (2000)

In Bring It On, cheerleading is serious business. When newly appointed team captain Torrance (Kirsten Dunst) discovers their winning routines were stolen from a rival squad led by the fierce Isis (Gabrielle Union), she has to lead the Toro cheerleaders through a full-blown routine reboot before nationals. Packed with iconic cheers, teen rivalries and early-2000s sass, this one’s a cultural touchstone.

Similarities to Mean Girls: Like Mean Girls, this film dives into female rivalry, ambition, and leadership—only instead of cafeteria showdowns, it’s a battle of backflips and pep.

Frequently Asked Questions Why do people love the movie Mean Girls? People love Mean Girls because it perfectly captures the chaos, comedy and cruelty of high school life with a sharp, satirical edge, thanks to spectacular writing from Tina Fey and strong performances from Lindsay Lohan and others. What movie should I watch next if I love Mean Girls? Some top-notch teen films like Mean Girls include Clueless, Easy A, The DUFF, The Clique, Bring It On

