They say romantic comedies are the ultimate “chick flicks,” but the best girls’ night movies go beyond romance—they celebrate the power of female friendship. Whether you’re in the mood for an inspiring journey like Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, a heartfelt classic like Fried Green Tomatoes or something magical like Wicked, there’s a perfect pick for every vibe.

Have a girls night coming up soon and don’t know what to watch? Feel free to focus on making your place sleepover ready, stocking up on snacks, and getting ready for a night of belly laughs and unforgettable moments, because we’ve got you covered in the movie department.

Check out this list of 20 must-watch films for the ultimate girls’ night with your besties!

Watch Movies with DIRECTV for Girls Night & Every Night!

Throwback Girls Night Movies

First on our favorite girls’ night movie watch list are some of the best throwback movies from the 90s and 2000s that focus on friendship and girl power!

‘Fried Green Tomatoes’ (1991)

A heartfelt tale of friendship and resilience, Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) follows Evelyn Couch (Kathy Bates), an unhappy housewife who finds inspiration in the stories of the wise Ninny Threadgoode (Jessica Tandy). From the lively food fight at the Whistle Stop Café to Idgie’s bold stand against an abusive husband, the film celebrates strength, loyalty, and the power of female friendship—plus, who can forget Evelyn’s iconic “Towanda!” moment?

With its perfect blend of humor and heart, Fried Green Tomatoes is an uplifting choice for a girls’ night, full of inspiration, empowerment, and maybe even a little sass. And don’t be surprised if you’re craving crispy, golden fried green tomatoes by the end!

‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ (1997)

Quirky best friends Romy (Mira Sorvino) and Michele (Lisa Kudrow) prepare for their ten-year high school reunion by inventing wildly successful (and fake) lives. With iconic moments like their show-stopping dance to “Time After Time,” the movie is a hilarious and heartfelt ode to true friendship. Full of ‘90s nostalgia, outrageous fashion and feel-good vibes, it’s the ultimate girls’ night comedy.

‘Miss Congeniality’ (2000)

When tough FBI agent Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock) goes undercover at a beauty pageant, she hilariously stumbles through etiquette lessons while simultaneously uncovering a crime plot. This action-comedy is packed with charm and girl power, making it the perfect girls’ night pick—funny, empowering, and full of sass. Bonus points if you watch it on April 25th!

‘Legally Blonde’ (2001)

“What, like it’s hard?” Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) may have said that about getting into Harvard Law, but we say it about choosing the iconic Legally Blonde for your next girls’ night. After getting dumped by her pretentious boyfriend, Elle sets out to prove that you can be both a Beverly Hills, purse-dog-loving girl with a perfect manicure and a powerhouse lawyer.

With iconic moments like the “Bend and Snap” and Elle’s courtroom triumph, this film is the ultimate feel-good, feminist classic. Funny, fashionable and fiercely empowering, it’s a must for a girls’ night filled with laughs and inspiration.

‘Mean Girls’ (2004)

A hilariously sharp take on high school cliques, Mean Girls follows Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) as she navigates the ruthless world of the Plastics, led by the iconic Regina George (Rachel McAdams). From the Burn Book scandal to the unforgettable “You can’t sit with us” moment, the film delivers endlessly quotable lines and fierce fashion. A must-watch for a girls’ night, it’s equal parts witty, empowering and, of course, fetch.

‘A Cinderella Story’ (2004)

Anyone who has seen this 2004 modern-day fairy-tale classic knows just how perfect it is for a movie night with friends. The film follows Sam Montgomery (Hilary Duff), a high schooler stuck under the thumb of her evil, salmon-loving stepmother (Jennifer Coolidge). With a little help from her best friend and a Halloween school dance, she connects with her “prince,” Austin Ames (Chad Michael Murray). Featuring the iconic “Waiting for you is like waiting for rain in this drought” moment, it’s a dreamy, feel-good watch that’s perfect for a cozy girls’ night.

’13 Going on 30′ (2004)

After a disastrous 13th birthday, Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) wakes up in her 30-year-old self’s glamorous life—only to realize adulthood isn’t as perfect as she imagined, especially when you don’t have true friends to go through it with. Garner, along with Mark Ruffalo, shine in this film that blends nostalgia, humor, and heart. A perfect girls’ night pick, it reminds us to cherish the friends close to us and never lose our inner 13-year-old.

‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ (2005)

Four best friends (Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn) stay connected through a magical pair of jeans that somehow fit them all perfectly. As they navigate love, loss and self-discovery, the film delivers heartfelt moments and plenty of relatable moments. A moving, feel-good film about friendship and growth, it’s a perfect choice for a sentimental girls’ night.

‘Baby Mama’ (2008)

When successful but single Kate (Tina Fey) hires eccentric Angie (Amy Poehler) as her surrogate, their worlds hilariously collide. From Angie’s disastrous attempts at pretending to be pregnant to their unlikely friendship, Baby Mama is full of witty banter and comedic gold. A perfect girls’ night pick, it’s a fun and feel-good comedy about unconventional sisterhood and embracing life’s surprises.

New Movies Perfect for Movie Night with the Girls

None of the films above pique your interest? Don’t worry, we have plenty of new movies from 2023 or after for you to choose from, too. Here are some of our top picks for new movies for girls’ night

‘Barbie’ (2023)

Directed by Greta Gerwig, this live-action adaptation stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film follows Barbie as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery in the real world. An iconic scene features Barbie’s existential crisis leading to a comedic yet profound adventure. With its blend of humor, nostalgia, and insightful commentary, Barbie is a delightful choice for a girls’ night. ​

‘My Old Ass’ (2024)

We all have our favorite coming-of-age comedies that are near and dear to our hearts, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for more! And Megan Park’s latest, My Old Ass, is one-of-a-kind. With just the right balance of stoner-comedy and heartfelt moments, the film leaves you with plenty of things to think about, whether you’re coming of age yourself or not. In it, newly 18, free-spirited Elliot takes mushrooms, and her trip brings her face-to-face with… herself. A laugh-out-loud worthy film, you and your friends will end the night with a bellyache from so much laughter.

‘Wicked’ (2024)

This musical fantasy film delves into the untold story of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande), exploring their complex friendship before Dorothy’s arrival in Oz. The film’s standout moment is the breathtaking performance of Defying Gravity, where Elphaba embraces her destiny. With its themes of empowerment and spectacular musical numbers, Wicked offers an enchanting experience perfect for a girls’ night. ​

‘Quiz Lady’ (2024)

This comedy features Sandra Oh and Awkwafina as estranged sisters who come together to help pay off their mother’s gambling debts by participating in a quiz show. An iconic moment includes their hilarious training montage, highlighting their contrasting personalities. With its blend of family dynamics and humor, Quiz Lady is an entertaining pick for a girls’ night.​

‘One of Them Days’ (2025)





One of Them Days is the ultimate buddy comedy for girls night, packed with charisma, chemistry and laugh-out-loud moments. Starring Keke Palmer and SZA as best friends and roommates, the film follows their wild, hilarious journey to save their home after Alyssa’s (SZA) boyfriend blows their rent money. With direction from Lawrence Lamont, production by Issa Rae, and standout performances from Katt Williams and Lil Rel Howery, this fresh, feel-good comedy is perfect for a night in with your besties!

Comedy Movies for Girls Night

While most of the above movies are comedies in addition to being throwbacks or new films, we wanted to provide you with even more hilarious options for your upcoming movie night. Without further ado, here those are:

‘Bridesmaids’ (2011)

A comedy classic, Bridesmaids follows Annie (Kristen Wiig) as she struggles to keep up with her best friend’s extravagant wedding plans while feuding with the perfect bridesmaid, Helen (Rose Byrne). From the infamous food poisoning scene to the disastrous bridal shower, the film is packed with outrageous moments and heartfelt friendship. Perfect for a girls’ night, it’s a hilarious and relatable celebration of the ups and downs of female friendships.

‘Girls Trip’ (2017)

Four lifelong friends (Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish) reunite for a wild trip to New Orleans that spirals into outrageous antics, deep confessions and unforgettable bonding moments. Once you’ve seen the zip-line mishap, you’ll never forget it, trust us. It’s the ultimate movie for a fun and raunchy girls’ night filled with adventure, sisterhood and just a little chaos.

‘Booksmart’ (2019)

On the eve of graduation, two overachievers (Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever) realize they missed out on high school fun and attempt to embark on a wild night to make up for it. From their ridiculous attempt to find the right party to their heartfelt argument in the pool, Booksmart blends sharp humor with emotional depth. A modern take on friendship and self-discovery, it’s a smart and hilarious pick for a girls’ night.

‘Bottoms’ (2023)

Another Superbad-esque comedy, Bottoms is a top pick for any night, but especially girls night! Two misfit high schoolers (Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri) start a self-defense club to impress their crushes, only for it to spiral into an all-out fight club. With absurd humor, over-the-top action, and an iconic performance from Marshawn Lynch, Bottoms flips the teen comedy genre on its head. Perfect for a girls’ night, it’s a chaotic, feminist and unapologetically queer take on high school cliques and empowerment.

‘Joy Ride’ (2023)

A wild road trip comedy starring Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu as four friends on a trip to China that turns into an outrageous journey of self-discovery, family and chaos. From the unexpected K-pop performance to hilariously awkward misunderstandings, Joy Ride is a raunchy, heartfelt comedy that celebrates identity and friendship—perfect for a fun and rowdy girls’ night.

‘Babes’ (2024)

This new comedy stars Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau as best friends navigating the chaos of pregnancy, motherhood and everything in between. With Glazer’s signature humor and a heartfelt look at evolving friendships, Babes promises to be a hilarious and relatable watch for any girls’ night.

Watch Movies & More on DIRECTV

With DIRECTV, you can watch these movies and so much more. Whether you’re searching for the perfect flick for girls night or are looking for your next favorite show, DIRECTV has got you covered.

Find your perfect package today!

Frequently Asked Questions What's a good girls night movie? A heartfelt comedy about female friendship is perfect for girls night; consider a throwback like Legally Blonde or a new film like Wicked. Comedies like Bridesmaids and Girls Trip are also great girls night options. What is a really good girly movie? Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, A Cinderella Story, Barbie

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.