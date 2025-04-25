Can you feel that need for speed? If so, it’s probably because the 2025 Formula 1 season’s first US-based race is revving into gear in sunny Miami, Florida: the 2025 Miami Grand Prix will be held at the Miami International Autodrome on Sunday, May 4 at 4 p.m. ET.

Formula 1 is a globe-spanning sport, and fans only get a few opportunities to see their favorite F1 drivers tear up the asphalt in the United States each year. In fact, only two other F1 races will be held in the U.S. this season: the U.S. Grand Prix in Texas and the Las Vegas Grand Prix in Nevada, and you’ll need to wait until October and November to catch those!

But don’t worry: We won’t let you miss out on all the high-speed action in Miami. Here’s your guide to watching the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix on May 4!

How to Watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix

The 2025 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix starts Sunday, May 4 at 4 p.m. ET.

The race will be broadcast starting on ESPN (DIRECTV Channel 206), then coverage will switch over to ABC at 3:30 p.m. for the main event. You can also stream it on ESPN+.

2025 Miami Grand Prix Full Schedule

Here’s the complete Miami Grand Prix race weekend schedule:

Practice 1 – May 2, 2025 – 12:30 PM ET

Sprint Qualifying – May 2, 2025 – 4:30 PM ET

Sprint – May 3, 2025 – 12 PM ET

Qualifying – May 3, 2025 – 4 PM ET

Miami Grand Prix – May 4, 2025 – 4 PM ET

History of the Miami Grand Prix

The Miami Grand Prix is a relatively new race on the Formula 1 schedule. The race was first run in May 2022 as the second U.S.-based race on the calendar, and the Miami International Autodrome has a 10-year contract to host the event.

The race’s circuit surrounds the famous Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and the NCAA’s Miami Hurricanes football teams. It uses new and existing roads around the stadium’s grounds.

Opened on May 7, 2022 ahead of the first Miami Grand Prix, it’s one of the newest racetracks in the United States.

How Long is the Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami Grand Prix is 57 laps, 308 kilometers (197 miles) long. Each lap is about 3.3 miles long.

Who Won the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix?

Last year’s Miami Grand Prix was won by Lando Norris driving for McLaren-Mercedes. The prior two races were both won by Max Verstappen, currently the world’s highest-paid and most successful Formula 1 driver, driving for Red Bull.

Watch Formula 1 on DIRECTV

Don’t miss out on all of the action on the track during the 2025 Miami Grand Prix or any of the year’s other exciting Formula 1 races.

Frequently Asked Questions Who won the last Miami Grand Prix? Max Verstappen, driving for Red Bull, won the 2024 Miami Grand Prix. How long is the Miami Grand Prix in miles? The Miami Grand Prix is 197 miles long. How many Formula 1 races are held in the United States? Three Formula 1 races are held in the United States each year.

