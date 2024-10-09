The world’s most popular racing series is speeding its way to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas for the upcoming 2024 United States Grand Prix. That’s right: your favorite Formula 1 drivers will be revving their engines on American soil on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Keep reading to find out how to watch the 2024 F1 US Grand Prix live on TV.

Where Can I Watch the 2024 Formula 1 US Grand Prix?

Fans of Formula 1 can catch the iconic United States Grand Prix on ABC starting at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 20, 2024. Fans can find their local ABC affiliate channel number right here, so you know exactly where to tune in come race time.

But that’s not all! For fans that want all the F1 coverage they can get, you can also tune in to watch the practice session, the sprint race and qualifying rounds all weekend long. Those will be available to watch live on ESPN2 (Channel 209).

United States GP Weekend Schedule

With only three F1 races taking place in the United States, fans are really not going to want to miss this race weekend. Take a look at the TV schedule below so you know exactly when to tune in to see the action:

Date Event Time (ET) How to Watch Friday, Oct. 18th Practice Session 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 Friday, Oct. 18th Sprint Qualifying 5:30 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday, Oct. 19th Sprint Race 2 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday, Oct. 19th Grand Prix Qualifying 6 p.m. ESPN2 Sunday, Oct. 20th Grand Prix 3 p.m. ABC

Circuit of the Americas Track Specifications

For any F1 fans that haven’t watched the US Grand Prix, here’s what to expect when it comes to race format.

Since 2012, the US Grand Prix has been raced at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The 5.513 km circuit consists of 20 turns with an elevation change of 133 feet (41 meters). Taking inspiration from multiple Formula One tracks around the world; the track includes a purposeful widening of corners and is designed to shape to the contours of the land around it.

One of the most unique aspects of the track is the direction in which it’s raced. For the majority of F1 circuits, drivers race clockwise. In Austin, however, drivers are challenged by the counterclockwise layout of the track, adding an extra layer of novelty and excitement for fans and competitors alike.

F1 fans in the United States can watch their favorite Formula 1 drivers compete all year long with DIRECTV. From the US Grand Prix and Las Vegas Grand Prix to the Singapore Grand Prix and beyond, you can catch the high-speed action live, or you can record it to watch later!

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch the 2024 F1 United States Grand Prix on TV? F1 fans can watch the US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas live on ABC on Sunday, October 20th. Who is predicted to win the 2024 F1 US Grand Prix? Experts are predicting McLaren's Lando Norris to win the US Grand Prix in 2024. Red Bull's Max Verstappen is another top contender to win the race after a strong season thus far. How many F1 races take place in the US? The US hosts three different F1 races over the course of the year: the United States Grand Prix, the Las Vegas Grand Prix and the Miami Grand Prix.

