Overview of New F1 Rules for 2026: Power units must now use 50/50 hybrid engines drawing power from equal parts internal combustion and electricity.

The motor generator unit: Heat has been removed and replaced with Active Aerodynamics, Overtake Mode and Boost Mode to allow drivers to get speed boosts at key moments.

Flat floors are back, which will reduce downforce on cars and impact handling.

Tires will be slimmer to reduce overall vehicle weight. This will also impact handling.

Things change fast in a Formula 1 race, but this season, there are also some massive shifts rocking the grid before the tires even hit the track.

The 2026 season of Formula 1 will see some of the most significant overhauls to the sport’s rules and regulations in its history, mostly targeting the way the cars are built. They’ll be lighter, smaller and quicker, according to rules-makers.

Finding yourself confused about all of these new F1 rules for 2026? Here’s your complete guide to understanding what’s changing and how it could impact this season’s races.

New F1 Rules Changes in 2026

F1’s rules changes for 2026 will focus mostly on how the cars are engineered and constructed, including their weight limits, fuels, tires and floors, how their advanced aerodynamics systems work and, most crucially, how their power units must be designed. These changes are considered among the most sweeping in F1’s history.

The first race under the new F1 rules will be the 2026 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Saturday, March 7.

F1 Power Unit & Engine Changes for 2026

The biggest and most controversial change to the Formula 1 rules in 2026 is the requirement that cars use hybrid engines, with half of the power coming from internal combustion and the other from electricity. This is a significant change to the cars’ power units, and it will technically make them more powerful overall.

The motor generator unit – heat (MGU-H), which has historically been onboard to harvest energy from heat exhaust to produce power for an F1 car to boost, will be a thing of the past, while the MGU-K, or motor generator unit – kinetic, will be combined with the internal combustion engine in the new format. The MGU-K will also be roughly three times as powerful this season.

Some of the impetus to make these changes came from a desire to attract new manufacturers to F1.

The MGU-H also helped reduce turbo lag, which is a delay between when the driver initiates the boost and when it actually happens. Drivers will need to find other ways to compensate for this in 2026.

Some of the drivers have noticed that this new design is causing them to run out of power on long straight-aways, requiring them to adjust their strategies and styles to conserve battery power.

All cars must also run on 100% sustainable fuel this season.

What is the Mercedes Compression Ratio Controversy in 2026?

One of the most notable stories to come out of these 2026 rules changes was the controversy around the compression ratios of Mercedes’ engines, which power the cars used by the McLaren Racing, Alpine F1, Mercedes-AMG Petronas and Williams Racing teams.

In a nutshell, Mercedes was accused to exploiting a loophole in the regulations involving thermal expansion, which is when an engine expands as the car heats up during race conditions, to strategically engineer their engine to expand at higher temperatures to exceed the allowed compression ratios, which would result in a speed advantage during live racing.

Mercedes and the sport’s governing body, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), reached an agreement in June that would allow Mercedes to use these engines for the first seven races of the season. After that, they’ll need to redesign their power unit for the rest of the season.

F1 Aerodynamics Changes for 2026

Another big change is in the way the cars’ active aerodynamics will work. Active aerodynamics help the cars reduce drag at key moments by changing the shape of both the front wing and rear wing. This is also known as the car’s Drag Reduction System, or DRS. In 2026, the DRS system will also be removed.

What Will Replace F1’s DRS System in 2026?

The DRS will be replaced with “Active Aero,” a new system that will allow drivers to modify both the front and rear wings to two modes, each tailored to the different conditions needed for straights and corners.

What is Overtake Mode in F1 for 2026?

With the elimination of the traditional DRS system comes a new manual override mode for drivers to use when overtaking rivals, aptly named Overtake Mode. This has been added to improve driver’s opportunities to overtake opponents.

Overtake Mode will be activated using a button on the driver’s steering wheel to give the car a quick boost of speed, sort of like a mushroom power-up in the popular Nintendo video game Mario Kart, but it can only be deployed when they are within a second of the car ahead of them. Once it’s used, drivers will need to recover the expended electric power by either braking, downshifting on corners, “lifting and coasting” or “super-clipping,” which is when a car begins to recharge the battery at full speed, causing the car to slow down.

“Super-clipping” in particular has been flagged as being potentially dangerous by teams and drivers.

What is Boost Mode in F1 for 2026?

With Overtake Mode being the primary attacking option for F1 drivers in 2026, the previous method that F1 cars used to get a speed boost has been renamed Boost Mode. This also provides drivers with a speed boost, but it can be used offensively or defensively, at any time during the race. Drivers will need to carefully manage how much and for how long they use this button to conserve energy.

What is the Difference Between Overtake Mode and Boost Mode in F1?

The differences between Overtake Mode and Boost Mode in F1 this season lies in when they can be engaged and the speed limitations of each mode.

Overtake Mode is intended to be used only in attacking situations as an overtaking aid by a chasing car, and it provides a higher speed boost, maintaining full power up to 337 kilometers per hour.

Boost Mode can be used at any point at the driver’s discretion during a lap, typically as a way to improve lap times or defend against an attempted overtake, but the speed boost provided tapers off over 290 kilometers per hour.

F1 Car Floors & Tires in 2026

Other than the aerodynamics and engine, changes have also been made to the floors and tires on this season’s F1 cars.

Flat Floors Return

Ground-effect floors, which featured sculpted tunnels underneath F1 cars to accelerate airflow and increase downforce, have been reverted to flat floors. The ground-effect floors were previously implemented in 2022. Downforce management will now be handled by a vehicle’s rear diffuser once more, which will be a lot larger. This change will cause a moderate reduction in downforce, which is expected to impact vehicle handling.

Slimmer Tires

Tires will remain the same size in circumference, but they’ll be narrower this season to reduce drag and help reduce the car’s overall weight. This will also reduce the level of grip the car has on the track.

Drivers will need to adjust for both of these modifications.

Why are the New F1 Rules Considered Controversial?

All of these F1 rules changes are designed to make the sport more dynamic, competitive and efficient, but they have not been universally popular among the drivers and teams.

Most notably Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who is widely regarded as one of the best, most recognizable and highest-paid drivers in F1 right now, has called the regulations “anti-racing,” while defending champion McLaren’s team principal, Andrea Stella have criticized the way energy is produced and used under the new engines’ 50/50 hybrid combustion and electrical requirements and designs as frustrating and even potentially unsafe.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton has been quoted saying the rules make the cars more fun to drive, but they’re much too complex.

Other rules changes and innovations in F1’s past, such as the addition of the “halo” safety device in 2017, have also generated controversy.

Watch F1 on DIRECTV

There’s your complete breakdown of the 2026 regulations going into effect for the new F1 season.

Ready to see how these changes shake things up on the grid? You can watch every sprint and Grand Prix of the 2026 F1 season on DIRECTV all year long. Sign up today!

Frequently Asked Questions What are the major rules changes for the 2026 Formula 1 season? The 2026 F1 rules changes are mostly related to the cars' power units, aerodynamics, boost modes, wheels and tires.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.