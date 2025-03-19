The 2025 Formula 1 season is here around the corner, and now is the time to familiarize yourself with all of the skilled drivers that will be competing on the grid and the teams that they’re on.

This article will help you get up to speed for the upcoming season, so you know which drivers to watch for and which teams have the top talent on their roster. And for more information, check out the 2025 F1 TV Schedule here!

And, you can catch all of the high-speed action on the track this season on DIRECTV!

F1 Teams and Drivers in 2025

First, let’s take a look at the 10 teams of Formula 1. Teams, also known as constructors, are how the drivers in Formula 1 are organized, and each has two cars and two drivers. The drivers compete on their own, but they both contribute to their team’s performance in the standings.

Each team is staffed by engineers and designers that work to improve the drivers’ custom cars throughout the season, plus a pit crew that performs on-the-fly maintenance during races. Team principals manage the team’s operations.

Now, let’s take a look at the F1 teams and their drivers.

Red Bull

Drivers: Max Verstappen, Liam Lawson

Team Red Bull is home to the world’s most successful — and highest paid — Formula 1 driver, Max Verstappen, and they’ve been dominant in recent years. They’re known for their cutting-edge innovations and aggressive driving style.

Racing Bulls (RB)

Drivers: Yuki Tsunoda, Isack Hadjar

Formerly known as Scuderia AlphaTauri, Racing Bulls is Red Bull’s sister team focusing on developing talent for the primary team. With Liam Lawson moving up alongside Verstappen, Isack Hadjar will join Tsunoda on RB in 2025.

Ferrari

Drivers: Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull might have the top driver on their team, but Ferrari employs the other two highest paid Formula 1 drivers in Leclerc and Hamilton. Hamilton joined Ferrari from rival Mercedes this season. Ferrari is seen as a championship contender in 2025.

McLaren

Drivers: Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri

McLaren has been steadily gaining traction as a top competitor in Formula 1 with Norris behind the wheel. They’re in the hunt to reclaim their glory from the 1980s and 90s after a championship drought in recent seasons. The team has made leaps in aerodynamics and other technology in recent years, improving their performance on the track.

Mercedes

Drivers: George Russell, Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes lost their top driver when Lewis Hamilton moved to Ferrari, but they’ve still got veteran George Russell on their roster, and Kimi Antonelli is considered a prime candidate to become one of the next greats in the sport. Mercedes is also in the running for a championship this season by most experts’ opinions.

Aston Martin

Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll

Team Aston Martin was formerly known as Racing Point and got back into the Formula 1 game in 2021. Lance Stroll is the son of the team’s billionaire backer, Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin’s executive chairman. He’s joined by veteran Fernando Alonso.

Haas

Drivers: Oliver Bearman, Esteban Ocon

Haas is the only team on the F1 grid based in the United States. Known for their innovative, cost-efficient strategies, including outsourcing technology to Ferarri and Dallara, Haas has become a solid contender since arriving on the scene in 2016.

Alpine

Drivers: Pierre Gasly, Jack Doohan

Alpine is French automaker Renault’s performance division, and the company’s team was rebranded to help promote that line in 2021. Alpine lost top driver Esteban Ocon after five years, and he’s replaced by reserve driver Jack Doohan this year.

Williams

Drivers: Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz

Williams Racing is another team that saw its days of glory throughout the 80s and 90s, but finds itself in rebuild mode in recent seasons. Albon’s the veteran here, having been with the team for the past four seasons, and Sainz just signed a multi-year deal with Williams after being heavily pursued by other teams on the driver market.

Sauber/Audi

Drivers: Nico Hulkenberg, Gabriel Bortoleto

Previously known as Alfa Romeo, Kick Sauber is a midfield contender with a new partnership with Audi starting in 2026.

Which Formula 1 Team Have Won the Most Championships?

Formula 1’s Constructor’s and Drivers titles are the most coveted honors that a team and its drivers can obtain in the sport. These championship titles are given to the team and driver, respectively, who were most successful throughout the season under F1’s points system.

So, which teams have the most championships under their belt? Let’s take a look:

Ferrari: 16 Constructors, 15 Drivers

16 Constructors, 15 Drivers Williams: 9 Constructors, 7 Drivers

9 Constructors, 7 Drivers McLaren: 9 Constructors, 12 Drivers

9 Constructors, 12 Drivers Mercedes: 8 Constructors, 9 Drivers

8 Constructors, 9 Drivers Lotus: 7 Constructors, 6 Drivers

7 Constructors, 6 Drivers Red Bull: 6 Constructors, 8 Drivers

6 Constructors, 8 Drivers Cooper: 2 Constructors, 2 Drivers

2 Constructors, 2 Drivers Brabham: 2 Constructors, 4 Drivers

2 Constructors, 4 Drivers Renault: 2 Constructors 2 Drivers

When Does the 2025 Formula 1 Season Start?

The 2025 Formula 1 season revved into gear March 14 – 16, 2025 with the Australian Grand Prix.

Get the full F1 2025 Schedule right here!

Watch Formula 1 on DIRECTV

Don’t miss out on all of the action on the track during the year’s Formula 1 races.

Frequently Asked Questions How many Formula 1 teams are there? There are 10 F1 teams, each with two drivers. Who is the best Formula 1 driver right now? Max Verstappen of Team Red Bull is considered the top F1 driver right now. Which team is the most successful in Formula 1? Ferrari has the most overall Constructor's and Driver's titles.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.