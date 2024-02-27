Formula 1 Race Schedule: How to Watch F1 in the US

It’s lights out and away we go! With the 2024 Formula 1 season right around the corner, this post is a guide on where you can watch all the races, sprint qualifiers and practice sessions live in the US. Find out when to catch Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Logan Sargeant and all your favorite drivers race live with DIRECTV with this overview of F1 upcoming races and how to watch F1 in USA.

Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that.

Shop Packages

How to Watch F1 in the US?

Live grand prix races and all F1 related content will be broadcast exclusively in the US by ESPN across their family of channels. For the races help in the US – the Miami GP, US GP and the Las Vegas GP – the live races can also be watched on ABC.

All qualifying/sprint qualifying sessions and races will be broadcast on ESPN, while practice sessions, opening ceremonies and post-race analysis will be available to watch on ESPN2.

What DIRECTV Channels Can I Watch F1 on?

F1 is available to all DIRECTV subscribers with both ESPN and ESPN2 accessible across the various packages available.

Spanish coverage of the F1 season is also available to Spanish-language programming customers or for customers with Spanish-language add-ons, on ESPN Deportes.

Find the corresponding channel numbers for DIRECTV customers here:

ESPN : Channel 206

: Channel 206 ESPN2 : Channel 209

: Channel 209 ESPN Deportes: Channel 466

Formula 1 Schedule for the 2024 Season: Watch in the US

The 2024 F1 season begins in March with the Bahrain Grand Prix and ends in December with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This year will feature a record 24 grand prix held over the year, with three of the races being held in the US.

You can find all the details for each of the races including location, date and when you can watch each of them live from the comfort of your home right here.

1. Bahrain Grand Prix

Location : Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

: Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain Event Dates : February 29th – March 2nd

: February 29th – March 2nd Qualifying : 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET, March 1st

: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET, March 1st Race : 10 a.m. ET, March 2nd

: 10 a.m. ET, March 2nd Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

2. Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Location : Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

: Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Event Dates: March 7th – March 9th

March 7th – March 9th Qualifying : 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. ET, March 8th

: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. ET, March 8th Race : 12 p.m. ET, March 9th

: 12 p.m. ET, March 9th Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

3. Australian Grand Prix

Location : Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, Australia

: Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, Australia Event Dates : March 22nd – March 24th

: March 22nd – March 24th Qualifying : 12 a.m. – 1 a.m. ET, March 23rd

: 12 a.m. – 1 a.m. ET, March 23rd Race : 11 p.m. ET, March 23rd

: 11 p.m. ET, March 23rd Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

4. Japanese Grand Prix

Location : Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan

: Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan Event Dates : April 5th – April 7th

: April 5th – April 7th Qualifying : 1 a.m. – 2 a.m. ET, April 6th

: 1 a.m. – 2 a.m. ET, April 6th Race : 12 a.m. ET, April 7th

: 12 a.m. ET, April 7th Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

5. Chinese Grand Prix

Location : Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China

: Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China Event Dates : April 19th – April 21st

: April 19th – April 21st Qualifying : TBA

: TBA Race : 2 a.m. ET, April 21st

: 2 a.m. ET, April 21st Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

6. Miami Grand Prix

Location : Miami International Autodrome, Florida, US

: Miami International Autodrome, Florida, US Event Dates : May 3rd – May 5th

: May 3rd – May 5th Qualifying : TBA

: TBA Race : 3 p.m. ET, May 5th

: 3 p.m. ET, May 5th Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

7. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Location : Imola Circuit, Imola, Italy

: Imola Circuit, Imola, Italy Event Dates : May 17th – May 19th

: May 17th – May 19th Qualifying : 10 a.m.– 11 a.m. ET, May 18th

: 10 a.m.– 11 a.m. ET, May 18th Race : 9 a.m. ET, May 19th

: 9 a.m. ET, May 19th Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

8. Monaco Grand Prix

Location : Circuit de Monaco, Monaco

: Circuit de Monaco, Monaco Event Dates : May 24th – May 26th

: May 24th – May 26th Qualifying : 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET, May 25th

: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET, May 25th Race : 9 a.m. ET, May 26th

: 9 a.m. ET, May 26th Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

9. Canadian Grand Prix

Location : Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada Event Dates : June 7th – June 9th

: June 7th – June 9th Qualifying : 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET, June 8th

: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET, June 8th Race : 1 p.m. ET, June 9th

: 1 p.m. ET, June 9th Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

10. Spanish Grand Prix

Location : Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya, Montmeló, Spain

: Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya, Montmeló, Spain Event Dates : June 21st – June 23rd

: June 21st – June 23rd Qualifying : 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET, June 22nd

: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET, June 22nd Race : 9 a.m. ET, June 23rd

: 9 a.m. ET, June 23rd Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

11. Austrian Grand Prix

Location : Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

: Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria Event Dates : June 28th – June 30th

: June 28th – June 30th Qualifying : TBA

: TBA Race : 9 a.m. ET, June 30th

: 9 a.m. ET, June 30th Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

12. British Grand Prix

Location : Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, UK

: Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, UK Event Dates : July 5th – July 7th

: July 5th – July 7th Qualifying : 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET, July 6th

: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET, July 6th Race : 9 a.m. ET, July 7th

: 9 a.m. ET, July 7th Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

13. Hungarian Grand Prix

Location : Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

: Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary Event Dates : July 19th – July 21st

: July 19th – July 21st Qualifying : 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET, July 20th

: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET, July 20th Race : 9 a.m. ET, July 21st

: 9 a.m. ET, July 21st Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

14. Belgian Grand Prix

Location : Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium Event Dates : July 26th – July 28th

: July 26th – July 28th Qualifying : 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET, July 27th

: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET, July 27th Race : 9 a.m. ET, July 28th

: 9 a.m. ET, July 28th Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

15. Dutch Grand Prix

Location : Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

: Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands Event Dates : August 23rd – August 25th

: August 23rd – August 25th Qualifying : 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET, August 24th

: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET, August 24th Race : 9 a.m. ET, August 25th

: 9 a.m. ET, August 25th Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

16. Italian Grand Prix

Location : Monza Circuit, Monza, Italy

: Monza Circuit, Monza, Italy Event Dates : August 30th – September 1st

: August 30th – September 1st Qualifying : 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET, August 31st

: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET, August 31st Race : 9 a.m. ET, September 1st

: 9 a.m. ET, September 1st Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

17. Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Location : Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

: Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan Event Dates : September 13th – September 15th

: September 13th – September 15th Qualifying : 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET, September 14th

: 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET, September 14th Race : 6 a.m. ET, September 15th

: 6 a.m. ET, September 15th Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

18. Singapore Grand Prix

Location : Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

: Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore Event Dates : September 20th – September 22nd

: September 20th – September 22nd Qualifying : 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET, September 21st

: 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET, September 21st Race : 7 a.m. ET, September 22nd

: 7 a.m. ET, September 22nd Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

19. United States Grand Prix

Location : Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, US

: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, US Event Dates : October 18th – October 20th

: October 18th – October 20th Qualifying : TBA

: TBA Race : 2 p.m. ET, October 20th

: 2 p.m. ET, October 20th Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

20. Mexico City Grand Prix

Location : Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, Mexico

: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, Mexico Event Dates : October 25th – October 27th

: October 25th – October 27th Qualifying : 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET, October 26th

: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET, October 26th Race : 2 p.m. ET October 27th

: 2 p.m. ET October 27th Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

21. São Paulo Grand Prix

Location : Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo, Brazil

: Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo, Brazil Event Dates : November 1st – November 3rd

: November 1st – November 3rd Qualifying : TBA

: TBA Race : 12 p.m. ET, November 3rd

: 12 p.m. ET, November 3rd Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

22. Las Vegas Grand Prix

Location : Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Paradise, Nevada, US

: Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Paradise, Nevada, US Event Dates : November 21st – November 23rd

: November 21st – November 23rd Qualifying : TBA

: TBA Race : 1 a.m. ET, November 24th

: 1 a.m. ET, November 24th Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

23. Qatar Grand Prix

Location : Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar

: Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar Event Dates : November 29th – December 1st

: November 29th – December 1st Qualifying : TBA

: TBA Race : 12 p.m. ET, December 1st

: 12 p.m. ET, December 1st Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

24. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Location : Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE

: Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE Event Dates : December 6th – December 8th

: December 6th – December 8th Qualifying : 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET, December 7th

: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET, December 7th Race : 8 a.m. ET, December 8th

: 8 a.m. ET, December 8th Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)

Watch Formula 1 and more on DIRECTV!

The 2024 F1 season is undoubtedly going to feature some nail-biting finishes, breathtaking overtakes and overall incredible driving. With the top teams being this close in pace and talent, expect the best and closest fight for the FIA Formula One World Drivers and Constructors Championships in 2024 than we’ve seen in years.

With your DIRECTV subscription, witness all the moments from the 2024 F1 calendar, and watch the best drivers in the world compete at the highest stage of motor racing.

Get the best F1 experience with DIRECTV. Not a customer? Let’s change that.

Shop Packages

Frequently Asked Questions How long does the F1 season last? The F1 season goes from the beginning of March to the beginning of December, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix and finishing with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. How can US viewers watch F1 live? US fans can watch 2024 Formula 1 races live on ESPN. For the three races in the US, fans can also tune in to ABC. How many F1 races will be in the United States in 2024? In 2024, there will be three races taking place in the United States: The Miami Grand Prix (5/3), the United States Grand Prix (10/18) & the Las Vegas Grand Prix (11/21).

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."