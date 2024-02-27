Formula 1 Race Schedule: How to Watch F1 in the US

It’s lights out and away we go! With the 2024 Formula 1 season right around the corner, this post is a guide on where you can watch all the races, sprint qualifiers and practice sessions live in the US. Find out when to catch Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Logan Sargeant and all your favorite drivers race live with DIRECTV with this overview of F1 upcoming races and how to watch F1 in USA.
How to Watch F1 in the US?
Live grand prix races and all F1 related content will be broadcast exclusively in the US by ESPN across their family of channels. For the races help in the US – the Miami GP, US GP and the Las Vegas GP – the live races can also be watched on ABC.
All qualifying/sprint qualifying sessions and races will be broadcast on ESPN, while practice sessions, opening ceremonies and post-race analysis will be available to watch on ESPN2.
What DIRECTV Channels Can I Watch F1 on?
F1 is available to all DIRECTV subscribers with both ESPN and ESPN2 accessible across the various packages available.
Spanish coverage of the F1 season is also available to Spanish-language programming customers or for customers with Spanish-language add-ons, on ESPN Deportes.
Find the corresponding channel numbers for DIRECTV customers here:
- ESPN: Channel 206
- ESPN2: Channel 209
- ESPN Deportes: Channel 466
Formula 1 Schedule for the 2024 Season: Watch in the US
The 2024 F1 season begins in March with the Bahrain Grand Prix and ends in December with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This year will feature a record 24 grand prix held over the year, with three of the races being held in the US.
You can find all the details for each of the races including location, date and when you can watch each of them live from the comfort of your home right here.
1. Bahrain Grand Prix
- Location: Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
- Event Dates: February 29th – March 2nd
- Qualifying: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET, March 1st
- Race: 10 a.m. ET, March 2nd
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
2. Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
- Location: Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- Event Dates: March 7th – March 9th
- Qualifying: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. ET, March 8th
- Race: 12 p.m. ET, March 9th
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
3. Australian Grand Prix
- Location: Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, Australia
- Event Dates: March 22nd – March 24th
- Qualifying: 12 a.m. – 1 a.m. ET, March 23rd
- Race: 11 p.m. ET, March 23rd
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
4. Japanese Grand Prix
- Location: Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
- Event Dates: April 5th – April 7th
- Qualifying: 1 a.m. – 2 a.m. ET, April 6th
- Race: 12 a.m. ET, April 7th
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
5. Chinese Grand Prix
- Location: Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China
- Event Dates: April 19th – April 21st
- Qualifying: TBA
- Race: 2 a.m. ET, April 21st
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
6. Miami Grand Prix
- Location: Miami International Autodrome, Florida, US
- Event Dates: May 3rd – May 5th
- Qualifying: TBA
- Race: 3 p.m. ET, May 5th
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
7. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
- Location: Imola Circuit, Imola, Italy
- Event Dates: May 17th – May 19th
- Qualifying: 10 a.m.– 11 a.m. ET, May 18th
- Race: 9 a.m. ET, May 19th
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
8. Monaco Grand Prix
- Location: Circuit de Monaco, Monaco
- Event Dates: May 24th – May 26th
- Qualifying: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET, May 25th
- Race: 9 a.m. ET, May 26th
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
9. Canadian Grand Prix
- Location: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
- Event Dates: June 7th – June 9th
- Qualifying: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET, June 8th
- Race: 1 p.m. ET, June 9th
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
10. Spanish Grand Prix
- Location: Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya, Montmeló, Spain
- Event Dates: June 21st – June 23rd
- Qualifying: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET, June 22nd
- Race: 9 a.m. ET, June 23rd
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
11. Austrian Grand Prix
- Location: Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
- Event Dates: June 28th – June 30th
- Qualifying: TBA
- Race: 9 a.m. ET, June 30th
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
12. British Grand Prix
- Location: Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, UK
- Event Dates: July 5th – July 7th
- Qualifying: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET, July 6th
- Race: 9 a.m. ET, July 7th
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
13. Hungarian Grand Prix
- Location: Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
- Event Dates: July 19th – July 21st
- Qualifying: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET, July 20th
- Race: 9 a.m. ET, July 21st
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
14. Belgian Grand Prix
- Location: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
- Event Dates: July 26th – July 28th
- Qualifying: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET, July 27th
- Race: 9 a.m. ET, July 28th
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
15. Dutch Grand Prix
- Location: Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
- Event Dates: August 23rd – August 25th
- Qualifying: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET, August 24th
- Race: 9 a.m. ET, August 25th
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
16. Italian Grand Prix
- Location: Monza Circuit, Monza, Italy
- Event Dates: August 30th – September 1st
- Qualifying: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET, August 31st
- Race: 9 a.m. ET, September 1st
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
17. Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- Location: Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
- Event Dates: September 13th – September 15th
- Qualifying: 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET, September 14th
- Race: 6 a.m. ET, September 15th
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
18. Singapore Grand Prix
- Location: Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
- Event Dates: September 20th – September 22nd
- Qualifying: 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET, September 21st
- Race: 7 a.m. ET, September 22nd
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
19. United States Grand Prix
- Location: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, US
- Event Dates: October 18th – October 20th
- Qualifying: TBA
- Race: 2 p.m. ET, October 20th
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
20. Mexico City Grand Prix
- Location: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, Mexico
- Event Dates: October 25th – October 27th
- Qualifying: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET, October 26th
- Race: 2 p.m. ET October 27th
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
21. São Paulo Grand Prix
- Location: Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo, Brazil
- Event Dates: November 1st – November 3rd
- Qualifying: TBA
- Race: 12 p.m. ET, November 3rd
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
22. Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Location: Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Paradise, Nevada, US
- Event Dates: November 21st – November 23rd
- Qualifying: TBA
- Race: 1 a.m. ET, November 24th
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
23. Qatar Grand Prix
- Location: Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar
- Event Dates: November 29th – December 1st
- Qualifying: TBA
- Race: 12 p.m. ET, December 1st
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
24. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- Location: Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE
- Event Dates: December 6th – December 8th
- Qualifying: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET, December 7th
- Race: 8 a.m. ET, December 8th
- Where to Watch: Live on ESPN (Channel 206)
Watch Formula 1 and more on DIRECTV!
The 2024 F1 season is undoubtedly going to feature some nail-biting finishes, breathtaking overtakes and overall incredible driving. With the top teams being this close in pace and talent, expect the best and closest fight for the FIA Formula One World Drivers and Constructors Championships in 2024 than we’ve seen in years.
With your DIRECTV subscription, witness all the moments from the 2024 F1 calendar, and watch the best drivers in the world compete at the highest stage of motor racing.
Frequently Asked Questions
How long does the F1 season last?
The F1 season goes from the beginning of March to the beginning of December, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix and finishing with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
How can US viewers watch F1 live?
US fans can watch 2024 Formula 1 races live on ESPN. For the three races in the US, fans can also tune in to ABC.
How many F1 races will be in the United States in 2024?
In 2024, there will be three races taking place in the United States: The Miami Grand Prix (5/3), the United States Grand Prix (10/18) & the Las Vegas Grand Prix (11/21).
