From Jan. 19 through Jan. 22, enjoy the MGM+ free preview event on DIRECTV. Catch new episodes of Godfather of Harlem, as well as hit films like A Quiet Place, Transformers: Age of Extinction, The Rocky Anthology and more. Read on to find out how to watch, show listings and how to get MGM+.
How to Watch the MGM+ Free Preview
Explore MGM+, MGM+ HITS™ and MGM+ MARQUEE™ during the MGM+ free preview to get hooked on the original shows, hit movies and more.
- MGM+ – Ch. 558
- MGM+ HITS™ – Ch. 559
- MGM+ MARQUEE™ – Ch. 560
DIRECTV Set Top Box
- Turn on your TV and press Guide on your remote.
- Scroll to MGM+ (Channels 558-560).
- Get comfy on the couch and watch hit movies, shows and originals on MGM+.
DIRECTV STREAM
- Turn on your TV
- Press Guide on your remote to scroll to MGM+ (Channels 558-560).
- Or search for MGM+ using the search functionality.
You can also watch on demand titles from the Free Preview Carousel on the Watch Page or the MGM+ network page.
DIRECTV APP
- Open the DIRECTV APP
- Select Watch Live TV and scroll to MGM+ (Channels 558-560)
- Tap Play and start watching!
MGM+ Highlights
‘Godfather of Harlem’
‘Secret Headquarters’
‘Top Gun: Maverick’
‘Rogue Heroes’
MGM+ Free Preview Schedule
|
Date
|
Program
|
Time
|
Rating
|
1/19/2023
|
A River Runs Through It
|
5 a.m.
|
PG
|
1/19/2023
|
Flag Day
|
7:05 a.m.
|
R
|
1/19/2023
|
Out of Time
|
8:55 a.m.
|
PG-13
|
1/19/2023
|
Serpico
|
10:45 a.m.
|
R
|
1/19/2023
|
Allied
|
1 p.m.
|
R
|
1/19/2023
|
The Thin Red Line
|
3:05 p.m.
|
R
|
1/19/2023
|
Witness for the Prosecution
|
6 p.m.
|
TV-PG
|
1/19/2023
|
12 Angry Men
|
8 p.m.
|
TV-PG
|
1/19/2023
|
Judgement at Nuremberg
|
9:40 p.m.
|
TV-14
|
1/19/2023
|
Paths of Glory
|
12:40 a.m.
|
TV-PG
|
1/19/2023
|
Witness
|
2:10 a.m.
|
R
|
1/19/2023
|
Godfather of Harlem (S3:E1)
|
4:05 a.m.
|
TV-MA
|
1/19/2023
|
Murf the Surf: Jewels, Jesus and Mayhem in the USA MORE
|
5:05 a.m.
|
TV-MA
|
1/20/2023
|
Four Feathers
|
6:05 a.m.
|
PG-13
|
1/20/2023
|
Black Sunday
|
8:20 a.m.
|
R
|
1/20/2023
|
Paycheck
|
10:45 a.m.
|
PG
|
1/20/2023
|
Robocop (1987)
|
12:45 p.m.
|
R
|
1/20/2023
|
Robocop (2014)
|
2:30 p.m.
|
R
|
1/20/2023
|
The Running Man
|
4:30 p.m.
|
R
|
1/20/2023
|
Predators
|
6:10 p.m.
|
R
|
1/21/2023
|
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Super 8
|
8 p.m.
10:50 p.m.
|
PG-13
|
1/21/2023
|
Star Trek into Darkness
|
12:45 a.m.
|
PG-13
|
1/21/2023
|
Godfather of Harlem (S3:E1)
|
3 a.m.
|
TV-MA
|
1/21/2023
|
Jackass Forever
|
4 a.m.
|
|
1/21/2023
|
Anita
|
5:40 a.m.
|
TV-14
|
1/21/2023
|
The Living Daylights
|
7 a.m.
|
PG
|
1/21/2023
|
Rocky
|
9:15 a.m.
|
PG
|
1/21/2023
|
Rocky II
|
11:15 a.m.
|
PG
|
1/21/2023
|
Rocky III
|
1:15 p.m.
|
PG
|
1/21/2023
|
Rocky IV
|
2:55 p.m.
|
PG
|
1/21/2023
|
Rocky V
|
4:30 p.m.
|
PG-13
|
1/21/2023
|
Rocky Balboa
|
6:15 p.m.
|
PG
|
1/21/2023
|
Rocky
|
8 p.m.
|
PG
|
1/21/2023
|
Blacklight
|
10 p.m.
|
PG-13
|
1/21/2023
|
Noah
|
11:45 p.m.
|
PG-13
|
1/21/2023
|
Goldeneye
|
2:05 a.m.
|
PG-13
|
1/21/2023
|
Orphan: First Kill
|
4:15 a.m.
|
R
|
1/21/2023
|
Black Sunday
|
5:55 a.m.
|
R
|
1/22/2023
|
Breakdown
|
8:20 a.m.
|
R
|
1/22/2023
|
Godfather of Harlem (S3:E1)
|
9:55 a.m.
|
TV-MA
|
1/22/2023
|
Patriot Games
|
10:55 a.m.
|
R
|
1/22/2023
|
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
|
12:55 p.m.
|
PG-13
|
1/22/2023
|
The Expendables 3
|
2:40 p.m.
|
PG-13
|
1/22/2023
|
The World Is Not Enough
|
4:50 p.m.
|
|
1/22/2023
|
Wrath of Man
|
7 p.m.
|
R
|
1/22/2023
|
Godfather of Harlem (S3: E2)
|
9 p.m.
|
TV-MA
|
1/22/2023
|
Godfather of Harlem (S3: E2)
|
10 p.m.
|
TV-MA
|
1/22/2023
|
Allied
|
11 p.m.
|
TV-MA
|
1/22/2023
|
Godfather of Harlem (S3:E2)
|
1 a.m.
|
TV-MA
|
1/22/2023
|
A Quiet Place
|
2:05 a.m.
|
PG-13
|
1/22/2023
|
The Hustler
|
3:45 a.m.
|
TV-PG
Don’t miss out on these great movies, originals and shows. Tune into MGM+ and get hooked.
