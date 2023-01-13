From Jan. 19 through Jan. 22, enjoy the MGM+ free preview event on DIRECTV.  Catch new episodes of Godfather of Harlem, as well as hit films like A Quiet Place, Transformers: Age of Extinction, The Rocky Anthology and more. Read on to find out how to watch, show listings and how to get MGM+.

 

How to Watch the MGM+ Free Preview

Explore MGM+, MGM+ HITS™  and MGM+ MARQUEE™ during the MGM+ free preview to get hooked on the original shows, hit movies and more.

  • MGM+ – Ch. 558
  • MGM+ HITS™  – Ch. 559
  • MGM+ MARQUEE™ – Ch. 560

DIRECTV Set Top Box

  1. Turn on your TV and press Guide on your remote.
  2. Scroll to MGM+  (Channels 558-560).
  3. Get comfy on the couch and watch hit movies, shows and originals on MGM+.

DIRECTV STREAM

  1. Turn on your TV
  2. Press Guide on your remote to scroll to MGM+ (Channels 558-560).
  3. Or search for MGM+ using the search functionality.

You can also watch on demand titles from the Free Preview Carousel on the Watch Page or the MGM+ network page.

DIRECTV APP

  1. Open the DIRECTV APP 
  2. Select Watch Live TV and scroll to MGM+ (Channels 558-560)
  3. Tap Play and start watching!

 

MGM+ Highlights

‘Godfather of Harlem’

 

‘Secret Headquarters’

_storyart_16_6.png

 

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

_storyart_16_6.png

‘Rogue Heroes’

 

 

MGM+ Free Preview Schedule

Date

Program

Time

Rating

1/19/2023

A River Runs Through It

5 a.m.

PG

1/19/2023

Flag Day

7:05 a.m.

R

1/19/2023

Out of Time

8:55 a.m.

PG-13

1/19/2023

Serpico

10:45 a.m.

R

1/19/2023

Allied

1 p.m.

R

1/19/2023

The Thin Red Line

3:05 p.m.

R

1/19/2023

Witness for the Prosecution

6 p.m.

TV-PG

1/19/2023

12 Angry Men

8 p.m.

TV-PG

1/19/2023

Judgement at Nuremberg

9:40 p.m.

TV-14

1/19/2023

Paths of Glory

12:40 a.m.

TV-PG

1/19/2023

Witness

2:10 a.m.

R

1/19/2023

Godfather of Harlem (S3:E1)

4:05 a.m.

TV-MA

1/19/2023

Murf the Surf: Jewels, Jesus and Mayhem in the USA MORE

5:05 a.m.

TV-MA

1/20/2023

Four Feathers

6:05 a.m.

PG-13

1/20/2023

Black Sunday

8:20 a.m.

R

1/20/2023

Paycheck

10:45 a.m.

PG

1/20/2023

Robocop (1987)

12:45 p.m.

R

1/20/2023

Robocop (2014)

2:30 p.m.

R

1/20/2023

The Running Man

4:30 p.m.

R

1/20/2023

Predators

6:10 p.m.

R

1/21/2023

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Super 8

8 p.m.

10:50 p.m.

PG-13

1/21/2023

Star Trek into Darkness

12:45 a.m.

PG-13

1/21/2023

Godfather of Harlem (S3:E1)

3 a.m.

TV-MA

1/21/2023

Jackass Forever

4 a.m.

 

1/21/2023

Anita

5:40 a.m.

TV-14

1/21/2023

The Living Daylights

7 a.m.

PG

1/21/2023

Rocky

9:15 a.m.

PG

1/21/2023

Rocky II

11:15 a.m.

PG

1/21/2023

Rocky III

1:15 p.m.

PG

1/21/2023

Rocky IV

2:55 p.m.

PG

1/21/2023

Rocky V

4:30 p.m.

PG-13

1/21/2023

Rocky Balboa

6:15 p.m.

PG

1/21/2023

Rocky

8 p.m.

PG

1/21/2023

Blacklight

10 p.m.

PG-13

1/21/2023

Noah

11:45 p.m.

PG-13

1/21/2023

Goldeneye

2:05 a.m.

PG-13

1/21/2023

Orphan: First Kill

4:15 a.m.

R

1/21/2023

Black Sunday

5:55 a.m.

R

1/22/2023

Breakdown

8:20 a.m.

R

1/22/2023

Godfather of Harlem (S3:E1)

9:55 a.m.

TV-MA

1/22/2023

Patriot Games

10:55 a.m.

R

1/22/2023

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

12:55 p.m.

PG-13

1/22/2023

The Expendables 3

2:40 p.m.

PG-13

1/22/2023

The World Is Not Enough

4:50 p.m.

 

1/22/2023

Wrath of Man

7 p.m.

R

1/22/2023

Godfather of Harlem (S3: E2)

9 p.m.

TV-MA

1/22/2023

Godfather of Harlem (S3: E2)

10 p.m.

TV-MA

1/22/2023

Allied

11 p.m.

TV-MA

1/22/2023

Godfather of Harlem (S3:E2)

1 a.m.

TV-MA

1/22/2023

A Quiet Place

2:05 a.m.

PG-13

1/22/2023

The Hustler

3:45 a.m.

TV-PG

 

Don’t miss out on these great movies, originals and shows. Tune into MGM+ and get hooked.

 

 

