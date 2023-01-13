From Jan. 19 through Jan. 22, enjoy the MGM+ free preview event on DIRECTV. Catch new episodes of Godfather of Harlem, as well as hit films like A Quiet Place, Transformers: Age of Extinction, The Rocky Anthology and more. Read on to find out how to watch, show listings and how to get MGM+.

How to Watch the MGM+ Free Preview

Explore MGM+, MGM+ HITS™ and MGM+ MARQUEE™ during the MGM+ free preview to get hooked on the original shows, hit movies and more.

MGM+ – Ch. 558

MGM+ HITS™ – Ch. 559

MGM+ MARQUEE™ – Ch. 560

DIRECTV Set Top Box

Turn on your TV and press Guide on your remote. Scroll to MGM+ (Channels 558-560). Get comfy on the couch and watch hit movies, shows and originals on MGM+.

DIRECTV STREAM

Turn on your TV Press Guide on your remote to scroll to MGM+ (Channels 558-560). Or search for MGM+ using the search functionality.

You can also watch on demand titles from the Free Preview Carousel on the Watch Page or the MGM+ network page.

DIRECTV APP

Open the DIRECTV APP Select Watch Live TV and scroll to MGM+ (Channels 558-560) Tap Play and start watching!

MGM+ Highlights

‘Godfather of Harlem’

‘Secret Headquarters’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

‘Rogue Heroes’

MGM+ Free Preview Schedule

Date Program Time Rating 1/19/2023 A River Runs Through It 5 a.m. PG 1/19/2023 Flag Day 7:05 a.m. R 1/19/2023 Out of Time 8:55 a.m. PG-13 1/19/2023 Serpico 10:45 a.m. R 1/19/2023 Allied 1 p.m. R 1/19/2023 The Thin Red Line 3:05 p.m. R 1/19/2023 Witness for the Prosecution 6 p.m. TV-PG 1/19/2023 12 Angry Men 8 p.m. TV-PG 1/19/2023 Judgement at Nuremberg 9:40 p.m. TV-14 1/19/2023 Paths of Glory 12:40 a.m. TV-PG 1/19/2023 Witness 2:10 a.m. R 1/19/2023 Godfather of Harlem (S3:E1) 4:05 a.m. TV-MA 1/19/2023 Murf the Surf: Jewels, Jesus and Mayhem in the USA MORE 5:05 a.m. TV-MA 1/20/2023 Four Feathers 6:05 a.m. PG-13 1/20/2023 Black Sunday 8:20 a.m. R 1/20/2023 Paycheck 10:45 a.m. PG 1/20/2023 Robocop (1987) 12:45 p.m. R 1/20/2023 Robocop (2014) 2:30 p.m. R 1/20/2023 The Running Man 4:30 p.m. R 1/20/2023 Predators 6:10 p.m. R 1/21/2023 Transformers: Age of Extinction Super 8 8 p.m. 10:50 p.m. PG-13 1/21/2023 Star Trek into Darkness 12:45 a.m. PG-13 1/21/2023 Godfather of Harlem (S3:E1) 3 a.m. TV-MA 1/21/2023 Jackass Forever 4 a.m. 1/21/2023 Anita 5:40 a.m. TV-14 1/21/2023 The Living Daylights 7 a.m. PG 1/21/2023 Rocky 9:15 a.m. PG 1/21/2023 Rocky II 11:15 a.m. PG 1/21/2023 Rocky III 1:15 p.m. PG 1/21/2023 Rocky IV 2:55 p.m. PG 1/21/2023 Rocky V 4:30 p.m. PG-13 1/21/2023 Rocky Balboa 6:15 p.m. PG 1/21/2023 Rocky 8 p.m. PG 1/21/2023 Blacklight 10 p.m. PG-13 1/21/2023 Noah 11:45 p.m. PG-13 1/21/2023 Goldeneye 2:05 a.m. PG-13 1/21/2023 Orphan: First Kill 4:15 a.m. R 1/21/2023 Black Sunday 5:55 a.m. R 1/22/2023 Breakdown 8:20 a.m. R 1/22/2023 Godfather of Harlem (S3:E1) 9:55 a.m. TV-MA 1/22/2023 Patriot Games 10:55 a.m. R 1/22/2023 Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit 12:55 p.m. PG-13 1/22/2023 The Expendables 3 2:40 p.m. PG-13 1/22/2023 The World Is Not Enough 4:50 p.m. 1/22/2023 Wrath of Man 7 p.m. R 1/22/2023 Godfather of Harlem (S3: E2) 9 p.m. TV-MA 1/22/2023 Godfather of Harlem (S3: E2) 10 p.m. TV-MA 1/22/2023 Allied 11 p.m. TV-MA 1/22/2023 Godfather of Harlem (S3:E2) 1 a.m. TV-MA 1/22/2023 A Quiet Place 2:05 a.m. PG-13 1/22/2023 The Hustler 3:45 a.m. TV-PG

Don’t miss out on these great movies, originals and shows. Tune into MGM+ and get hooked.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."