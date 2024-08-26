Good news to cord cutters everywhere! Did you know that you don’t actually need cable to watch your preferred “cable” news live? That’s right – there are more ways than ever to get the comprehensive news coverage you’re looking for this election season and beyond, with one of the most popular ways being live TV streaming services connected via internet.

With DIRECTV, you can get the vast live TV coverage you want with DIRECTV via internet (or stick with a satellite, if that’s your thing!). Signing up is easy – not to mention you can start watching immediately!

This post will provide an overview of DIRECTV’s comprehensive news coverage, from the Big Three news channels to business news and more so you know what channel to tune into to get your breaking news coverage.

The “Big Three” News Networks

Even with the increase in online news publications, there are three news networks – typically referred to as the, you guessed it, the Big Three News Networks – that have continued to serve as the country’s three most watched news networks. We’ll give you a brief over of each below, as well as what channel to watch them on. (sorted by national viewership)

Fox News Channel

The Fox News Channel (sometimes referred to as FNC) is a prominent American news and political commentary television channel and digital platform, headquartered in New York City.

Owned by Fox News Media, a subsidiary of Fox Corporation, FNC provides 24-hour coverage of breaking news, political analysis and current event coverage. Recognized for its extensive reach, the channel is available in over 89 million homes and has maintained its position as a leading cable network in viewership for nearly two decades.

Currently, these are some of the most widely watched Fox News shows and segments:

The Five on daily at 5 p.m. ET

Jesse Watters Primetime on weeknights at 8 p.m. ET

Hannity on nightly at 9 p.m. ET

The Ingraham Angle on weeknights at 7 p.m. ET

Special Report with Bret Baier on daily at 6 p.m. ET

DIRECTV customers can stream 24/7 breaking news on Fox News Channel by tuning into channel 360.

MSNBC

MSNBC is a leading American news and political commentary television channel and digital platform, headquartered in New York City.

Owned by NBCUniversal, MSNBC is known for its comprehensive analysis of daily news and political events. The channel reaches more than 95 million households worldwide, offering a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming around the clock.

Currently, these are some of the most widely watched MSNBC shows and segments:

The Rachel Maddow Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET

The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell on weeknights at 10 p.m. ET

The Beat with Ari Melber on weeknights at 6 p.m. ET

All In with Chris Hayes on Tuesday-Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Morning Joe on weekdays at 6 a.m. ET

DIRECTV customers can stream these shows and more comprehensive news coverage from MSNBC on channel 356.

CNN

Cable News Network (more commonly known as CNN) is a globally recognized news channel and digital platform headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Founded in 1980, CNN was the first television channel in the United States to offer 24-hour news coverage, revolutionizing the way news is delivered. Today, CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and continues to be a leader in global news and information. CNN’s extensive reach and commitment to providing around-the-clock news coverage make it one of the most trusted sources of news.

Currently, these are some of the most widely watched CNN news programs and segments:

Anderson Cooper 360 on weeknights at 8 p.m. ET

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer on weekdays at 6 p.m. ET

The Lead with Jake Tapper on weekdays at 4 p.m. ET

CNN News Central on weekdays at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET

DIRECTV customers can watch CNN’s 24/7 news coverage live anytime on channel 202. Those looking for CNN En Español, head over to channel 419.

Other National Breaking News Channels

If you’re looking for even more news coverage, you’re in luck! Every one of DIRECTV’s channel lineups include the following:

Network Channel C-SPAN Ch. 350 C-SPAN2 Ch. 351 NewsNation Ch. 307 TheGrio Ch. 342 TIME Ch. 4012 VICE* Ch. 271

*VICE is available with the CHOICE™ package and above.

Curious about your local news networks like ABC News, CBS News, FOX News (not to be confused with the national FOX News Channel) and NBC News? You can find your local affiliate channels for each by following the links below:

International News Channels

While many of the national news networks listed above have some global news coverage, they primarily focus on the United States. But don’t worry, if you’re interested in international news, DIRECTV has a few different options:

Network Channel BBC News* Ch. 346 CNBC World** Ch. 357 CNN International Ch. 358

*BBC News is only available with ULTIMATE & PREMIER packages.

**CNBC World is available with the CHOICE™ package and above.

Financial News Channels

While the news channels above tend to focus primarily on breaking news, politics and current events, among other things, there are also finance-specific networks for viewers looking for a more specific type of news. These media platforms provide the latest on the business world, from stock prices and mergers and acquisitions to the latest technology and trends.

Check out the financial news available on DIRECTV and how to watch them live below:

Network Channel Bloomberg TV Ch. 353 Cheddar News* Ch. 354 CNBC Ch. 355 FOX Business Network Ch. 359 Yahoo! Finance Ch. 4021

*Cheddar News is available with the CHOICE™ package and above.

Weather News Networks

Finally, there are weather-focused news channels. And while you can check your phone to see the weather forecast (or go outside and see for yourself), it’s always good to get the latest from the experts. You’ll find some of those experts live on many of the networks above for an hourly segment, or tune into the following channels anytime:

Network Channel AccuWeather Ch. 361 FOX Weather Ch. 363 Weather Channel Ch. 362

Stream Live News on DIRECTV

There you have it: a comprehensive list of national, international, financial and weather news networks that you can watch anytime, anywhere with DIRECTV! And with unlimited Cloud DVR storage included for DIRECTV via internet customers, you can record all your favorite news programs and segments.

No more relying on your local cable provider. Get DIRECTV today so you can stay in the know with the news you need.

Frequently Asked Questions What are the most popular cable news channels? The three most popular cable news channels in the United States are CNN, FOX News Channel and MSNBC. Do I need cable to watch news channels like CNN, FOX News Channel and MSNBC? No! There are other ways to watch traditionally-cable news channels, with the most popular being accessing live TV channels via your internet connection. Is FOX News Channel the same as my local FOX station? While they share the same name, FOX News Channel and your local FOX station are completely different entities, although they are both owned by FOX Corporation. Local FOX channels are affiliate channels that focus on local news and have their own anchors and show segments, while FOX News Channel is a nationally broadcast channel.

