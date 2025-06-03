Your Complete Guide to the ‘John Wick’ Universe

The John Wick franchise (starring Keanu Reeves) started as a simple revenge story but quickly evolved into one of the most stylish, tightly connected action sagas in modern film. Across four main films it’s built a rich underworld filled with assassins, rules, and global consequences. With the 2025 release of the spinoff Ballerina, the universe continues in thrilling fashion.

Whether you need to start from the beginning or just need a refresh before watching Ballerina, here’s a breakdown of each movie in the universe:

John Wick (2014)

John Wick is a retired assassin grieving the recent death of his wife, Helen. She leaves him one final gift: a puppy named Daisy. When a gangster’s son breaks into John’s home, steals his car, and kills the dog, John returns to the violent world he left behind. His reputation as the most feared killer in the business soon becomes clear as he takes on an entire criminal empire to avenge the loss of the last piece of his wife.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

In this John Wick 2017 movie, just as John tries to settle back into retirement, a powerful crime lord named Santino D’Antonio demands repayment of a blood oath. John is forced to take on a mission he doesn’t want, leading to betrayal, chaos, and more bloodshed. His actions reignite global tensions in the assassin world and put a massive target on his back.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

With a multi-million dollar bounty on his head and no safe haven, John is hunted by the world’s top killers. He seeks help from old contacts and confronts the leaders of the High Table, the shadowy council that governs this secret underworld. From New York to Casablanca, John fights for survival and ultimately wages war against the very system that created him.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

John takes the fight to the High Table. As the organization sends a powerful Marquis to wipe out anyone who aided him, John searches for a way to finally earn his freedom. The journey takes him across continents, through duels, betrayals, and relentless battles. By the end, John faces his most personal decision yet, one that could finally bring him peace, no matter the cost.

Ballerina (2025)

And finally, from the world of John Wick: Ballerina is released as a spinoff. Set between John Wick: Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, Ballerina follows Rooney, a young assassin trained by the Ruska Roma, the same group that helped shape John’s deadly skills. After her family is murdered, Rooney sets out on a path of vengeance. The film explores a different corner of the Wick universe, with crossover appearances from familiar characters including Winston and the late Charon. It offers a fresh perspective while keeping the brutal beauty of the original series.

The John Wick universe has become a unique blend of myth, style, and nonstop action. What started as one man’s revenge has grown into a cinematic world of rules, rituals, and deadly elegance. With Ballerina, John Wick’s lore expands even further, and it’s clear the story isn’t done yet.