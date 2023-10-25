DIRECTV NEW TITLE SPONSOR OF HOLIDAY BOWL

DIRECTV is the new title sponsor of the Holiday Bowl, which will now officially be called the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl. The announcement was made this morning on the flight deck of USS Midway Museum.

Legends Global Partnerships represented DIRECTV in the negotiation of the Holiday Bowl title sponsorship.

“We are sincerely so excited and proud to announce this partnership with DIRECTV,” said Dennis DuBard, 2023/24 president of Sports San Diego, the group that produces the annual Holiday Bowl game. “DIRECTV is a respected industry leader, a sports powerhouse and an incredible brand. We look forward to working closely with their team and presenting yet another amazing San Diego bowl experience for the student-athletes, bands, spirit squads, and visiting and local fans alike. We can’t wait for December 27.”

The 44th annual DIRECTV Holiday Bowl kicks off at 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, December 27 at Petco Park in downtown San Diego. The game matches top teams from the Pac-12 and ACC. The game will be televised LIVE on FOX.

“The DIRECTV Holiday Bowl is a powerful moment to celebrate the achievements of two of the top college football teams in the country,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer at DIRECTV. “We look forward to showcasing DIRECTV as the destination for all your favorite sports – with or without a satellite – throughout the bowl season and in the exciting matchup at Petco Park on Dec. 27.”

The bowl game, which first kicked off in 1978, is widely known for its high-scoring contests, down-to-the-wire finishes, big crowds and large television audiences. True to form, the 2022 game featured a final minute, come-from-behind 28-27 University of Oregon Ducks victory over the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, in front of a near sellout crowd at Petco Park and 3.97 million FOX television viewers.

In addition to the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, Sports San Diego also owns and operates the Rady Children’s Invitational, a four-team men’s college basketball tournament that tips off this Thanksgiving at UC San Diego’s Lion Tree Arena. The inaugural tournament field features Iowa, Oklahoma, Seton Hall and USC. Each game will be televised on either FOX or FS1. San Diego also produces the California State Games and serves as San Diego’s regional sports commission. DIRECTV will receive benefits across each of Sports San Diego’s platforms.