DIRECTV Sponsors El Segundo Little League in 135th Rose Parade® Tournament of Roses® Parade

Following the El Segundo Little League clinching the 2023 Little League World Series title in Aug. 2023, the team will be showcased in the 135th Tournament of Roses® Parade on Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena atop a float sponsored by DIRECTV. This is a marriage of two leaders in sports, both based in El Segundo, celebrating how fandom and live events continue to be the connective tissue for millions of Americans.

As a part of the sponsorship, DIRECTV surprised the El Segundo Little League team with the support this afternoon. DIRECTV is actively leading the creation of the float with help from the little league team, who later this year will also be able to assemble the float to be featured during the Rose Parade® and at Floatfest on Jan. 1 and 2 in Pasadena.

In addition to fans getting hands-on with all the Rose Parade floats at Floatfest on Jan. 1 and 2, DIRECTV will be onsite with the Sportsmobile delivering the top bowl games live via multiple big-screen TVs for fans onsite.

“Since we were founded 30 years ago we’ve called El Segundo home for DIRECTV, and countless employees have taught their own children about the love of baseball through our local little leagues,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer DIRECTV. “This is just as much about celebrating these boys and their incredible determination at such a young age as it is about us giving back to the community in which we live and work.”

“As soon as the Tournament of Roses reached out to me inviting El Segundo Little League to be a part of the Rose Parade, I was determined to make it happen to honor the phenomenal accomplishment of these boys and their families – it was just a matter of finding the right partner within our robust business community,” said City of El Segundo Mayor Drew Boyles. “DIRECTV recognized the value of the opportunity and their CMO, Vince Torres, and I were able to work together with the support of the tournament to secure a float. It’s the perfect El Segundo partnership to celebrate how sports excellence brings communities together.”

“We are thrilled to have DIRECTV as a Rose Parade float participant on New Year’s Day. Their act of support not only enables the El Segundo Little League World Series Champions to shine on a national stage but also underscores the power of community and collaboration,” said David Eads, Tournament of Roses CEO. “Thank you, DIRECTV for stepping up and celebrating the spirit of our youth and making their dreams a reality.”

The El Segundo Little League captured its first-ever world championship this past August with a dramatic, 6-5 victory over Curacao in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This is the fifth little league team from Los Angeles county to win the World Series and was approached by the Tournament of Roses about participating soon thereafter. DIRECTV’s Community Engagement Team, eager to honor El Segundo’s hometown heroes, worked closely with Mayor Drew Boyles of El Segundo to secure a float to ensure that the LLWS Champions could participate.

The float is currently being designed by AES and will feature all 12 members of the championship-winning team and their three coaches.

With DIRECTV, the sports season never ends, and customers can enjoy several major sports, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and multiple domestic and international soccer leagues with or without a satellite.