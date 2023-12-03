LOUISVILLE vs. USC Set for the 44th DIRECTV Holiday Bowl at Petco Park

The 44th annual DIRECTV Holiday Bowl a matchup between Louisville (10-3) from the ACC, and the University of Southern California (7-5), an 11-time National Champion from the Pac-12. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, December 27 at 5 p.m. PST and will be broadcast live on FOX from Petco Park in downtown San Diego.

This marks Louisville’s first appearance in the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, while USC returns for the fourth time. This will be their first- time meeting.

“What a terrific matchup for the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, said Mark Neville, CEO of Sports San Diego, the producers of the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl. “USC and Louisville are tremendous football programs and to have them square off right here in San Diego on December 27 is outstanding. Petco Park is going to be rocking! I’m happy for the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl! I’m happy for San Diego!”

“DIRECTV is thrilled to have USC and Louisville participating in the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl,” said Vince Torres chief marketing officer at DIRECTV. “Like prior Holiday Bowls, the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl is destined to be an electric matchup that will cap off a full day of family-friendly activities in San Diego, starting with the parade. As a leader in sports, DIRECTV is proud to be a part of the festivities for the San Diego residents and for the sports fans attending the game.”

For the second year in a row, the 101.5 KGB Sky Show will light up the San Diego skyline with its iconic fireworks display following the conclusion of the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

Louisville Team Quick Facts

This is their 26th th all-time bowl game appearance.

all-time bowl game appearance. They have won 9 conference titles.

Louisville has 136 players drafted by the NFL.

Louisville has won 550 games all-time.

USC Team Quick Facts

This is their 57th bowl game appearance.

They have won 11 FBS National Championships.

523 players have been drafted by the NFL along with 175 First Team All-Americans, with 29 unanimous selections and 55 consensus selections.

7 Heisman trophy winners have played for USC.

Game tickets can be purchased at www.HolidayBowl.com. For groups of 10+ and to learn about suites, hospitality, and opportunities to sit on the field, please visit Padres.com/HolidayBowl. Information on Bowl Week events, including the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade presented by Kaiser Permanente, the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl’s Port of San Diego Game Day 5K Walk/Run, and the Bowl Bash can be found at www.HolidayBowl.com.