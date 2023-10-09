DIRECTV Presenting Sponsor of the Jeweled Shillelagh Rivalry in 2023 and 2024

On October 14, the Greatest Intersectional Rivalry in College Football, the Jeweled Shillelagh Rivalry Presented by DIRECTV, will take place in Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana.

The rivalry is among the oldest continuous rivalries in college football. The series’ first contest was held in Los Angeles in 1926 and, following World War II, the teams have played each other every season, pausing only in 2020 due to Covid-19. The game has always featured great talent, legendary coaches, and national championship-caliber programs. Notre Dame leads the series 48-37-5 and also leads 33–29–3 since the introduction of the Jeweled Shillelagh trophy.

“We’re honored to be a part of a nearly century-old tradition as the first presenting sponsor of the Jeweled Shillelagh Rivalry,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer at DIRECTV. “The matchup features two programs steeped in tradition with the power to engage students, alumni, and fans from across the world.”

“This goes beyond a traditional partnership,” shared Jim Fraleigh, Notre Dame Athletics Deputy Athletics Director. “This rivalry is filled with rich history and traditions, and DIRECTV’s integration is an example of our collective dedication to support the magnitude of this iconic matchup.”

The Jeweled Shillelagh is a Gaelic war club made of oak or blackthorn saplings from Ireland. The Irish and the Trojans have played for the Jeweled Shillelagh rivalry trophy since it was introduced in 1952, a gift of the Notre Dame Alumni Club of Los Angeles.

The foot-long shillelagh features the year and game score accompanied by emerald-studded shamrocks signifying Notre Dame wins or rubies signifying opponent wins. The winning team takes possession of the trophy until the next contest and affixes a small jewel to commemorate their win.

Fans who attend the 2023 game are encouraged to stop by the DIRECTV Sportsmobile which will be on location both Friday and Saturday. It will be at Eddy Street Commons across from campus on Friday from approximately 1-5 p.m. ET and outside door 14 of Notre Dame Stadium Saturday starting at 2 p.m. ET. The DIRECTV Street Team will be handing out premium items, and former Notre Dame great Justin Tuck will be on hand for some of the festivities.

