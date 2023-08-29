DIRECTV and Big Ten Conference Announce Landmark Sponsorship

The Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network today announced a new multi-year sponsorship agreement with DIRECTV, a U.S. leader in sports and entertainment, bringing fans behind the scenes of the nation’s most storied collegiate athletic conference.

In addition to the creation of unprecedented original content across football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and more, DIRECTV will be a supporting partner of the Big Ten Conference’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, as well as a presenting sponsor for at least one Big Ten Championship event in each year of the partnership.

Whether it is on the sideline, in the locker room, traveling with the team or joining practice, DIRECTV will bring fans a unique look at the action all year long. With an insider view of the Iowa Women’s Basketball team trip to Italy and Croatia, Volleyball Day in Nebraska, iconic football rivalries this fall and legendary basketball programs starting this winter, fans will have a deeper look at the Big Ten through the DIRECTV-B1G All-Access platform.

“DIRECTV will bring fans exclusive programming and behind-the-scenes content from the Big Ten Conference in partnership with the Big Ten Network, an experience so unique that fans will be on the edge of their seats year-round,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer of DIRECTV. “We’re honored to be a Sponsor of the Big Ten Conference, one of the most competitive conferences in all of college athletics to make this a reality for Big Ten fans everywhere.”

“We appreciate DIRECTV’s continued support for the Big Ten Conference,” said Big Ten Conference Commissioner Tony Petitti. “From highlighting our student-athletes in exclusive behind-the-scenes action across multiple sports to involvement with our championship events to support for our diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, DIRECTV continues to deliver for our fans.”

“DIRECTV’s commitment to sports and entertainment has been apparent to Big Ten fans since DIRECTV helped launch our network in 2007, and we are looking forward to continuing our relationship by highlighting some of the best the Big Ten Conference has to offer,” said BTN President François McGillicuddy.

DIRECTV will also utilize a number of creative assets as an official partner of the Big Ten Conference, including inventory on the Big Ten Network’s linear and digital platforms, as well as signage at the Big Ten Football Championship game, Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments and others.

All-Access content will be available on Big Ten Network’s X (formerly Twitter, @BigTenNetwork), Instagram (@BigTenNetwork), and Facebook, as well as DIRECTV’s X (formerly Twitter, @directv and @sportsondirectv), Instagram (@directv and @sportsondirectv), Facebook (@directv), and Tiktok (@directv).

Legends Global Partnerships, working in conjunction with DIRECTV, helped to negotiate the sponsorship agreement with the Big Ten Conference and Network.