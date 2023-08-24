DIRECTV Becomes Official Sponsor Of Notre Dame Athletics

Notre Dame Global Partnerships (NDGP), the multimedia rightsholder for the University of Notre Dame Athletics Department, announced today a new sponsorship with DIRECTV. DIRECTV, a leader in sports and entertainment for nearly 30 years, will become an official sponsor of Notre Dame Athletics and its 26 varsity athletic teams.

DIRECTV brings a long legacy of innovation in sports content distribution and sponsorships to Notre Dame Athletics, having worked with teams, leagues, and events across the entire U.S. sporting landscape since its inception in 1994.

As part of the multi-year agreement, DIRECTV will receive the ability to include official Notre Dame Athletics designation, involvement in the Notre Dame Radio Network, and access to VIP hospitality at home games to further amplify the partnership.

“We are thrilled to partner with DIRECTV and support their long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality sports and entertainment content on a national scale, especially to the millions of Notre Dame fans across the country,” said Jim Fraleigh, Notre Dame Deputy Athletics Director, Corporate Relations.

“DIRECTV has put fans across the U.S. squarely in the middle of the college sports experience for nearly 30 years, and as a proud sponsor of Notre Dame Athletics we’re going deeper on our commitment to support and deliver programming year-round,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer of DIRECTV. “We look forward to building a stronger relationship with students, alumni and Fighting Irish fans everywhere.”

Notre Dame Global Partnerships, a joint venture between Legends and JMI Sports, facilitated the partnership.