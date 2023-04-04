Dance parties, wine tastings, reminiscing, Instagram stories, and that’s just the beginning of the iconic girls’ trip. The girls’ trip is all about creating experiences we will remember forever. Let’s be honest, creating the most memories isn’t always about keeping it safe, it’s about shaking it up. Pack your biggest suitcase and call up the girls with the most unresolved issues because we’re creating the most epic trip no one in the group will ever forget. Here are our four steps to ensure your girls trip is one for the books.

Stir the Pot

“I’m not about the drama, I just can’t stand drama”- says the girl who clearly loves the drama and to be clear this girls’ trip is about the drama. Whoever claims to be above the drama is right in the middle of it and she must be invited immediately. When getting the guest list together remember we’re mixing it up and stirring the pot. The more the guest list doesn’t make sense, the better. Clash friend groups, invite the friends who just had major falling outs, call up all the two-faced Geminis you know, invite the competitive sister-in-law, cousins who fight, the nosey neighbor and don’t forget the mother-in-law who randomly shows up to places uninvited – invite her (but remember to tell everyone you didn’t).

Splurge on Glam

Pictures are worth a thousand words and a thousand dollars. That’s because we are inviting our glam squad, flying them out and putting them up. Of course we need our hair, makeup and nails did because the Airbnb has a step-and-repeat (because we shipped it out ahead of time). Don’t ever share the glam because you never want someone to look better than you. It’s every woman for herself.

Plan, Plan and Plan

The itinerary is our bestie. Plan the trip so there is absolutely no down time. Start the mornings early with mandatory group yoga, a long run, hike or bring a Shaman in for a group therapy workshop. After everyone is sweaty and annoyed, fill the rest of the day with excursions like wine tastings, shopping or maybe a pontoon boat ride. When the group is exhausted and irritable, fights are bound to break out which leads us to our fourth and final step in making the most memories.

Fights Are For the Public

After a day spent running around nonstop and drinking wine on an empty stomach, gather the group together at a large, busy restaurant. It is important to make a reservation for 6 p.m. on a Saturday night when the place is packed. It’s only a matter of time before this group explodes on each other and when they do we want as many people to witness it as possible. Air the dirty laundry, take videos and use it for blackmail later on.

If you couldn’t tell already, we are inspired by our favorite reality shows. With the new season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip underway, hostess with the mostest Dorinda Medley stopped by the DIRECTV Studio to share where you can watch her season of RHUGT as well as some of her other favorite television shows all available on DIRECTV.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."