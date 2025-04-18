Did you know there’s an extensive selection of TV shows you can enjoy for free? You don’t need a cable subscription, various streaming services or even a single dollar! How does it work?

Many networks across genres — from classic game shows to true crime and more — are now providing a FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) version of their channel. This allows you to stream your favorite shows without spending a dime. With MyFree DIRECTV, which you can access across your favorite devices, you can get 95+ free TV channels, ensuring there’s always something interesting to watch on TV or On Demand.

With so many always-on channels available, deciding where to begin can be overwhelming. To make things easier, we’re sharing our MyFree viewership data to compile a helpful list of the most popular free TV shows being enjoyed by audiences nationwide, offering you a starting point for your viewing adventures. Updated weekly, this list provides the freshest and most exciting information—all at no cost to you!

Ready to get started with free TV? All you need to sign up is an email!

Here’s a rundown of the top free TV shows being enjoyed this week by MyFree DIRECTV users. Discover details about each show, including which channels they’re airing on and the episodes that fans can’t stop talking about.

‘Duck Dynasty’

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel: Duck Dynasty (Ch. 4262)

Stream all 11 seasons of A&E’s fan-favorite reality show, Duck Dynasty, all day everyday on the dedicated — and free — Duck Dynasty channel.

‘Supermarket Sweep’

FAST Channel: Supermarket Sweep (Ch. 4341)

Supermarket Sweep is your round-the-clock ticket to high-energy grocery store chaos, where contestants race through aisles to win big in this classic game show. Tune in anytime, any day for nonstop fun and fierce competition.

‘The UnXplained’

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel: UnXplained Zone (Ch. 4491)

UnXplained dives into the world’s most baffling mysteries, exploring everything from ancient legends to modern phenomena, hosted by the one and only William Shatner.

‘The First 48’

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel: Crime 360 By A&E (Ch. 265)

The First 48 tracks real-life homicide cases, highlighting the crucial moments in the initial hours that can determine the outcome of the investigation.

‘Cold Case Files’

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel:Cold Case Files (Ch. 4271)

There is a long list of cases that have never been solved. Cold Case Files brings those cases to light in an attempt to find justice for victims.

‘The Price Is Right’

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel: The Price is Right: The Barker Era (Ch. 4339)

“Come on down” to watch the timeless game show The Price is Right. Hear the legendary Bob Barker say that iconic phrase anytime thanks to the free The Price is Right: The Barker Era channel.

‘American Pickers’

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel: Deal Zone (Ch. 4340)

Watch countless hours of lifelong pickers Mike and Frank as they travel the country to find forgotten and hidden treasures in American Pickers on the Deal Zone.

‘Pawn Stars’

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel: Deal Zone (Ch. 4340)

Get all the wheeling, dealing and bargaining your heart desires with Pawn Stars on the Deal Zone channel. Now that’s a bargain.

‘Let’s Make a Deal’

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel: Let’s Make a Deal (Ch. 4337)

Extravagant costumes and unexpected surprises go together on Let’s Make a Deal. Tune into this 24/7 marathon channel to enjoy Wayne Brady hosting the beloved classic game show!

‘Ancient Aliens’

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel: UnXplained Zone (Ch. 4491)

Unusual sightings mark just the start of the intrigue on The UnXplained Zone’s Ancient Aliens. Expand your horizons with this mind-opening series.

‘Counting Cars’

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel: Torque by History (Ch. 4193)

Love classic cars, motorcycles and anything on wheels? Follow Danny “The Count” Koker in Counting Cars as they bring rides back to live in Sin City.

‘Ice Road Truckers’

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel: Ice Road Truckers (Ch. 4263)

For those navigating the perilous roads of the world, it’s simply another day at work. Stream Ice Road Truckers non-stop to witness these daring drivers tackle icy landscapes and massive loads.

‘After the First 48’

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel: Crime 360 by A&E (Ch. 4272)

Find out what happens after the initial days of a crime in After the First 48. Get an inside look into what happens after an arrest—through trials, verdicts and emotional resolutions.

‘Best of Family Feud’

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel: Family Feud (Ch. 4336)

Decades of Family Feud has left us with no shortage of iconic moments. Best of Family Feud packages all the wildest answers and biggest wins from over the years into episodes you won’t be able to stop watching!

‘Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch’

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel: Cheddar News (Ch. 354)

In Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, startup founders get just 60 seconds to pitch their big ideas—inside an actual elevator. Stream all the real-time make-or-break decisions from top investors on Cheddar News.

‘Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence’

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel: Crime 360 by A&E (Ch. 4272)

With modern technology, it’s now common for real-life cases to be cracked using smartphones, security cameras, and online information. Tune in to discover how these digital clues have helped solve true crime mysteries.

‘Modern Marvels’

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel: Modern Marvels (Ch. 4480)

Ever wonder how the appliances you utilize every day came to be? Find out anytime, anywhere with the 24/7 free channel Modern Marvels.

‘The Three Stooges’

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel: Three Stooges (Ch. 4218)

Get ready for eye pokes, pratfalls and pure slapstick mayhem with The Three Stooges, comedy legends who never go out of style. Tune in 24/7 for nonstop laughs and timeless chaos from Moe, Larry and Curly.

‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel: UnXplained Zone (Ch. 4491)

On The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, a team of scientists and experts investigate one of the most mysterious, UFO-laced hotspots in the world. Streaming on UnXplained Zone, the truth may be stranger than fiction.

’20/20′

MyFree DIRECTV FAST Channel: 20/20 (Ch. 4484)

For decades, 20/20 has been a trusted source for compelling true crime stories, deep-dive investigations and powerful interviews — and now you can watch it for free! From unraveling unsolved mysteries to exposing shocking fraud, the show delivers captivating and engaging journalism.

Get MyFree DIRECTV Today!

24/7 streams of dozens of fan-favorite shows, all available to you for no cost to you! All you need to sign up is an email address. What are you waiting for?

Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV to watch free TV right now!

Frequently Asked Questions What is MyFree DIRECTV? MyFree DIRECTV is a completely free lineup of 95+ live channels and On Demand shows & movies. What are the most popular free TV shows available now? Duck Dynasty, Supermarket Sweep, The UnXplained, The First 48 and Cold Case Files.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.