WATCH THE PRICE IS RIGHT WITH DREW CAREY FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

Get ready to bid and win with The Price is Right featuring Drew Carey! Join us 24/7 for your chance to experience the thrill of America’s longest-running game show, where each contestant has the chance to win fabulous prizes by guessing prices and making bids.

Now, you can watch The Price is Right anytime, for free! With MyFree DIRECTV, enjoy this channel and over 100 others at no cost. Find out how to start watching below.

How to Watch The Price is Right with Drew Carey on DIRECTV

You can watch The Price is Right 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Ch. 4338.

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV

Accessing The Price is Right is quick and simple! Just follow these easy steps:

1. Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV.

2. Enter your email.

3. Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet.

4. Tune in to Channel 4338 and start bidding!

No credit card, no contracts—just free game show excitement at your fingertips.

Don’t miss a moment of the fun. Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV and start watching The Price is Right for free!