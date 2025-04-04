DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

GET DIRECTV
FAST - Article

WATCH THE PRICE IS RIGHT WITH DREW CAREY FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

Share
WATCH THE PRICE IS RIGHT WITH DREW CAREY FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

Get ready to bid and win with The Price is Right featuring Drew Carey! Join us 24/7 for your chance to experience the thrill of America’s longest-running game show, where each contestant has the chance to win fabulous prizes by guessing prices and making bids.

Now, you can watch The Price is Right anytime, for free! With MyFree DIRECTV, enjoy this channel and over 100 others at no cost. Find out how to start watching below. 

Watch Free TV

How to Watch The Price is Right with Drew Carey on DIRECTV

You can watch The Price is Right 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Ch. 4338.

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV 

Accessing The Price is Right is quick and simple! Just follow these easy steps: 

1. Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV. 

2. Enter your email. 

3. Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet. 

4. Tune in to Channel 4338 and start bidding!

No credit card, no contracts—just free game show excitement at your fingertips.

Don’t miss a moment of the fun. Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV and start watching The Price is Right for free! 

Watch Free TV

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch The Price is Right on TV?

You can watch The Price is Right 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4338.

How can I sign up for MyFree DIRECTV?

Fill out your email on the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/ and get started!

Share
Promo

More Like This

WATCH SCRIPPS NEWS FOR FREE ON DIRECTV
FAST

WATCH SCRIPPS NEWS FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

WATCH ACCUWEATHER FOR FREE ON DIRECTV
FAST

WATCH ACCUWEATHER FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

WATCH FAMILY FEUD WITH STEVE HARVEY FOR FREE ON DIRECTV
FAST

WATCH FAMILY FEUD WITH STEVE HARVEY FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

WATCH SUPERMARKET SWEEP FOR FREE ON DIRECTV
FAST

WATCH SUPERMARKET SWEEP FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

WATCH THE JAMIE OLIVER CHANNEL FOR FREE ON DIRECTV
FAST

WATCH THE JAMIE OLIVER CHANNEL FOR FREE ON DIRECTV