WATCH SUPERMARKET SWEEP FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

Welcome to Supermarket Sweep, the thrilling game show where contestants earn time through grocery pricing games and then race to fill their carts with as many items as possible! Fast-paced and fun, this show promises excitement for viewers of all ages.

Now, you can watch Supermarket Sweep anytime, absolutely free! With MyFree DIRECTV, enjoy this channel and over 100 others at no cost. Find out how to start watching below. 

How to Watch Supermarket Sweep on DIRECTV

You can watch Supermarket Sweep 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Ch. 4341.

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV

Getting access to Supermarket Sweep is quick and simple! Just follow these steps: 

  1. Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV. 
  2. Enter your email. 
  3. Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet. 
  4. Tune in to Channel 4341 and enjoy the excitement!

No credit card, no contracts—just free game show fun at your fingertips.

Don’t miss out on the wild shopping spree! Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV and start watching Supermarket Sweep for free! 

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch Supermarket Sweep on TV?

You can watch Supermarket Sweep 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4341.

How can I sign up for MyFree DIRECTV?

Fill out your email on the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/ and get started!

