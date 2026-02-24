MLB FAST Channel: Major and Minor League Baseball 24/7—Free on DIRECTV

The crack of the bat. Diving catches. Walk-off home runs. Whether you count down to Opening Day or just love catching the day’s top plays, MLB FAST is your always-on destination for everything happening around the diamond. Now streaming 24/7 as a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel on DIRECTV, MLB FAST delivers highlights, replays and original programming from across Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball, all in one place.

With MyFree DIRECTV, you can stream MLB FAST and more than 140 other FAST channels at no cost. No subscription. No contracts. Just nonstop baseball coverage whenever you’re ready to press play.

How to Watch MLB FAST for Free on DIRECTV

Getting in the game is simple:

• Visit the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/

• Enter your email

• Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop or tablet

• Tune to MLB FAST on Channel 4113

That’s it. You’ll unlock free streaming TV packed with baseball highlights, game recaps and exclusive content, no subscription required.

What You’ll See on MLB FAST

Daily Highlights from Around the League

Once the regular season gets underway, MLB FAST delivers daily highlights and game recaps from across the Major and Minor Leagues. Whether you’re tracking your favorite team or keeping tabs on the entire playoff picture, you’ll stay up to date with the biggest moments from every series.

Weekly MLB Game Replays

Missed a marquee matchup? MLB FAST features a weekly replay of an MLB game from the prior week, giving fans another chance to relive standout performances, clutch hits and dominant pitching outings.

Minor League Coverage & Rising Stars

From top prospects to future franchise players, MLB FAST also showcases Minor League game replays and original content spotlighting the next generation of talent. It’s the perfect way to see tomorrow’s stars before they take over the big stage.

Spring Training and Beyond

Just in time for Spring Training, including Cactus League and Grapefruit League play, MLB FAST helps fans gear up for the season with fresh content and league-wide coverage. As the action shifts into the regular season, the channel keeps the momentum going with consistent highlights and analysis all year long.

Free, 24/7 Baseball Streaming

As a FAST channel, MLB FAST is always on and always free. It’s ad-supported streaming TV, which means you can drop in anytime for the latest news, highlights and replays without adding another monthly bill.

What Can You Watch on MyFree DIRECTV?

MLB FAST (Channel 4113) is just one of more than 140 free FAST channels available with MyFree DIRECTV, including over 35 sports-focused networks from ESPN, NBC Sports, FOX Sports, collegiate conferences and a wide range of specialty sports services.

From live sports talk and highlights to movies, news, lifestyle programming and more, MyFree DIRECTV makes it easy to explore a wide variety of free streaming TV options in one place. Whether you’re following the pennant race or just catching up on last night’s biggest plays, there’s always something to watch.

Explore the full lineup in the MyFree Channel Guide and start streaming today — no subscription required.