For true crime enthusiasts, few moments are as satisfying as when a long-unsolved case is finally cracked—sometimes after years, even decades, of waiting. And thanks to advances in forensic technology, a surge of public interest in true crime, and compelling series like Cold Case Files, there's hope that these moments will come much more frequently.

Cold Case Files is the show for you.

Cold Case Files Presented by A&E is your number one source to tell the stories of those who never gave up searching for answers – and finally found justice.

Top Episodes of Cold Case Files Right Now

Here are the most popular episodes of Cold Case Files watched this week.

After her aunt’s murder goes unsolved, a woman starts a victim advocacy group that helps crack cold cases; in Texas, a drifter’s cross-country crimes are exposed.

A wiretapped call solves a 1987 assault and murder of a teenager; in 1983, a cold case is revived using DNA to catch the killer of a young mother at work.

3. ‘Devil at the Door’ (2021, Season 2, Episode 2)

When 36-year-old computer programmer Lisa Valdez fails to show up for work, her apartment manager finds her brutally murdered in her tiny studio; her body is riddled with stab wounds, and the walls are covered in blood.

A detective’s hunch leads to the capture of a serial rapist; decades after a 6-year-old’s 1975 murder, DNA evidence finally brings her killer to justice.

After two young daughters die under suspicious circumstances in the mid 1980s, the case goes unsolved. That is, until a third daughter persuades investigators to reopen the cold cases, leading to shocking revelations about their mother.

6. ‘Circle of Friends’ (2017, Season 1, Episode 9)

A cold case team turns to a tight-knit Michigan town to help solve the 22-year-old murder of a teenage girl found dead in the woods.

7. ‘The Voice in the Lake’ (2021, Season 2, Episode 1)

When 31-year-old real estate appraiser Mike Williams mysteriously vanishes while duck hunting in the Florida swamps in December of 2000, authorities suspect he accidentally drowned.

A failed murder plot exposes a killer linked to an earlier unsolved case; in another case, a cigarette butt helps identify a long-time murder suspect.

9. ‘Finding BTK’ (Season 5, Episode 2)

This episode explores how a cold case was reopened after the infamous BTK serial killer contacted authorities 25 years after his previously unsolved crimes. Watch as investigators uncover clues that led to his capture after decades of terrorizing the Wichita, Kansas area.

This episode dives into two cases, one of which detectives suspect a woman’s murder may be tied to jealousy. The Second case unearths a brutal kidnapper’s years-long crime spree involving at least five abducted women.

